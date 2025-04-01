Skip to Content
City of Los Angeles to Declare Tacos Its Official Food

Officials for the City of Los Angeles have filed a motion to declare tacos the official food. Other cities in the County, including Beverly Hills and Long Beach, are planning the same. 

10:08 AM PDT on April 1, 2025

The housing crisis and post-fires economy might be tearing this city apart, but city officials have finally decided to recognize the glue that's holding it all together: tacos. Furthermore, the motion calls for a new "Taco Royalty Tax" to be adopted on any new business wishing to use the word "taco" in its name or any version of the word, including "taquería" and “taco shop.” The price of taco holders is expected to go up 69%, according to financial experts. 

City officials tell L.A. TACO, "The funds will be funneled for use in our social programs." Three percent of the allocations will be used for the city's official pay raises. In comparison, 89% will help replenish the LAPD's almost depleted stockpile of less-than-lethal ammunition used to maintain peace in the streets. The remaining 8% will go towards dog parks. 

As we look back at one of our worst years during an era of highly polarizing ideals and values, officials hope that everyone's love for tacos will help reunite the city. After all, if there's one thing we can all agree on, it's that L.A.'s tacos are the best in the country.   

This post was originally published in 2021.

Memo Torres
@el_tragon_de_LA

Memo Torres is a multi-media taco journalist and Director of Partnerships for the James Beard award-winning L.A. Taco. He was a finalist for the Ruben Salazar Award for Latino Journalists. He has functioned as a taco scout for numerous shows and can be seen on Netflix's Taco Chronicles and Pressure Cooker. Memo is also currently hosting a food guide on all iPhones' Apple Maps.

