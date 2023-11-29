A man suspected of entering Fixins Soul Kitchen restaurant at Downtown's L.A.

Live last night and fatally shooting a diner, who police said he knew, remained at large today.

The shooting was reported at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday at Fixins Soul Kitchen restaurant at the entertainment venue at 800 W. Olympic Blvd., adjacent to Crypto.com Arena.

According to police, the suspect entered the restaurant and shot the man, who fell to the ground. A second victim, a woman who was also dining at the restaurant, sustained a graze wound, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

LAPD Cmdr. Lillian Carranza claimed the suspect knew the dead victim.

"This was not a random act," Carranza said to reporters, adding that police do not believe the victims knew each other and were eating separately.

At least a dozen witnesses, including the wounded woman, were interviewed by detectives. Police also planned to examine video surveillance from neighboring businesses in an effort to identify the shooter.

A male suspect left the scene in a white Honda, possibly an SUV, authorities said. According to reports from the scene, the suspect was wearing an all-black sweat suit and a ski mask.

The restaurant's owners issued a statement after the shooting saying, "Fixins Soul Kitchen is shocked and saddened by the incident that occurred this evening at our LA location. Our hearts go out to the victim's family and loved ones."

Fixins Soul Kitchen is owned by former NBA point guard and Sacramento Mayor Kevin Johnson.

Carranza said she considers the suspect to be "armed and dangerous and obviously, a threat to society."

Project Islamic Hope planned to hold a news conference outside of the restaurant at 11 a.m. today to show support for the eatery, its owner and customers.

"It's critical that we continue to patronize and support Fixins Soul Kitchen, owned by NBA retired legend and former mayor of Sacramento Kevin Johnson,'' said Najee Ali, director of Project Islamic Hope, in a statement.

Ali added that the organization and the community take pride that a Black-owned restaurant has been a beacon of success with local hires of minority workers.

"We will continue to dine at Fixins and not allow business to drop

off," he said.

Reporting by City News Service