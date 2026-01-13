Skip to Content
L.A.’s Best Free Resource? A Library Card

From instant access to thousands of audiobooks and eBooks, Adobe Creative Cloud programs, student tutoring, 3D printing tools, and more, here's a rundown of everything a Los Angeles Public Library card can get you.

9:24 AM PST on January 13, 2026

1Comments

In a city where it's nearly impossible not to spend $40 to $100 every time one steps outside, L.A. TACO producer Marina Watanabe highlights Los Angeles' best free resource: a Los Angeles Public Library card.

From instant access to thousands of audiobooks and eBooks, Adobe Creative Cloud programs, student tutoring, 3D printing tools, and more, here's a rundown of everything LAPL has to offer.

Library cards are available to all California residents at any LAPL location.

Central Library is located at 630 W. 5th St. Los Angeles, CA 90071

This video is sponsored by Los Angeles Public Library.

ICE

DAILY MEMO: Over 20 Taken In L.A., As ICE Kidnaps Gardeners, Vendors, and the Unhoused From San Bernardino To Santa Barbara

In several instances, community members and observers made themselves known or began filming, causing agents to vacate the area.

January 13, 2026
L.A. Taco Guides

Five Anti-ICE Anthems and Music Videos, Ranked

Major artists and newcomers alike are putting their stamp on the political moment. Plus nine honorable mentions to songs that get everybody amped for the fight against fascism.

January 13, 2026

Support L.A. TACO

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

ICE

These 10 People Were Taken In Echo Park and Silver Lake During Roving Federal Immigration Patrols On Friday

“He’s been here in Los Angeles for 30 years,” Destiny Ruiz told L.A. TACO. ” He is a caretaker to many people, many people in the community know him as a hard working and sweet individual.”

January 12, 2026
L.A. Taco Guides

L.A.’s 13 Most Memorable Desserts

Los Angeles pastry chefs work a quiet kind of magic, turning butter, sugar, and cream into desserts that linger long after the last bite. From nostalgic bites to transformative modern takes on classics, this guide walks you through some of Los Angeles' best little treats.

January 12, 2026
Protests

Protestors Rally in Pershing Square Against ICE and the Donroe Doctrine

A coalition of activist and political groups brought people out to the streets to protest ICE and the Trump administration’s attacks on Venezuela. Many also paid tribute to Renee Nicole Good, killed by ICE agent Jonathan Ross in Minneapolis, and Keith Porter, killed by an off-duty ICE agent in Northridge.

January 11, 2026
Comix

Sunday Taquitos #10: Red-Handed

…or will it? Sunday Taquitos! Art by Ivan Ehlers.

January 11, 2026
