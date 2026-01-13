In a city where it's nearly impossible not to spend $40 to $100 every time one steps outside, L.A. TACO producer Marina Watanabe highlights Los Angeles' best free resource: a Los Angeles Public Library card.

From instant access to thousands of audiobooks and eBooks, Adobe Creative Cloud programs, student tutoring, 3D printing tools, and more, here's a rundown of everything LAPL has to offer.



Library cards are available to all California residents at any LAPL location.



Central Library is located at 630 W. 5th St. Los Angeles, CA 90071

This video is sponsored by Los Angeles Public Library.