Los Angeles is the second largest city in the nation, with a massive influence on mainstream culture in the United States.

It is also a place that can be confusing to outsiders.

Despite the enduring, yet inaccurate portrait of life here that mainstream media and pop culture portray, L.A. is a multilayered tapestry of cultures and communities that doesn’t fit easily into a one-dimensional narrative.

The current administration has weaponized this disconnect, fusing a nationalist agenda with a hatred for immigrants and an assault on the rights of any community they consider “other”. The result is an ongoing campaign consisting of merciless ICE raids, targeted funding cuts, and a suppression of free speech, with the aim of dismantling the very concept of a thriving, multicultural urban space.

Regardless of what some wish to believe, urban environments have come to define what it means to live in the U.S. for the vast majority of its population. The organic diversity of its demographics and cultures form a vital part of what makes Los Angeles the social and economic juggernaut it is today.

Life in the city is not perfect. It doesn’t need to be to have value. At its core, this is a complex city filled with people from all over the world, cultivating and fighting for a common space.

Collectively it is a snapshot of the city, from the street level.

This essay and accompanying artwork are made up of photographs created over this year (2025), ranging from urban landscapes to street scenes in neighborhoods from South Los Angeles to the San Fernando Valley.