The latest installment of the L.A. TACO Mix Series comes from Bianca Oblivion, a DJ, producer, and cultural organizer who has become one of Los Angeles’ most visible links between the L.A. underground and the global club circuit.

“This mix highlights songs I grew up with—tracks and artists that, to me, embody L.A.’s spirit and energy,” she says. “They’re not the super obvious picks like 2Pac’s To Live & Die in L.A. Many are remixed or re-imagined takes on classics, while others capture specific eras and genres that have shaped my L.A. experience. You’ll still hear a lot of the styles I play in my other sets, but I’ve also included some tracks that don’t usually make it in and were picked specifically for the context of this mix.”

Oblivion’s ability to translate the personal into the universal, melding disparate sounds, styles, and genres, has been central to her global rise. Over the past decade, she has built a reputation for drawing sonic connections between baile funk, grime, reggaeton, vogue, and UK/US bass, while keeping her hometown of Los Angeles as a grounding reference point.

Her impact extends beyond DJ sets. With her long-running Club Aerobics show on NTS and her role in the Warp Mode crew with Star Eyes and AK Sports, she has worked to create platforms for femme, queer, and POC artists in Los Angeles nightlife. Those local efforts have paralleled a steady international rise, with appearances at Glastonbury, Bass Coast, and EDC, and club sets at the legendary Fabric in London and Razzmatazz in Barcelona.

Oblivion was named one of Mixmag’s Breakthrough DJs of the Year in 2023 and joined Beatport Next’s Class of 2024. In 2025, her debut EP NET WORK on LuckyMe was released to critical acclaim, further cementing her place as a producer as well as a selector. Collaborations with artists like Skream, Lunice, and Machinedrum have reinforced her role as a talent who creates connections across genres and scenes.

Bianca describes this mix as "L.A. house party meets global rave."

It is not a survey of hits or an attempt to define the city’s canon, but a personal map of the sounds that shaped her experience here, while simultaneously demonstrating the threads that bind L.A. to the global music scene.

In doing so, it provides a different kind of document: one artist’s interpretation of Los Angeles through music that has moved across decades, neighborhoods, and cultures, imbued with the ability to live in conversation with sounds from around the world.

Follow Bianca Oblivion:

Instagram

SoundCloud

Website