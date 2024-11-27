Los Angeles spoils us with a multicultural panoply of incredible noodle dishes. Noodle soups and stir-fries from all parts of the world, ranging from Japanese ramen to Vietnamese bun bo hue, can be found among fine dining restaurants and street stalls alike.

Given the city’s widespread supply of options, it would be no hard task to eat a different noodle dish every day of the year if one really wanted to.

In order to help you do just that, here are some of L.A. TACO's top picks.

Pho ga at Pho Ga District. Photo by Lynn Q Yu for L.A. TACO.

Pho Ga ~ Pho Ga District ~ Rosemead

Pho is the perfect noodle soup for comfort, ideal for curing a hangover, a sickness, or even a bad mood. While most people gun it for the meatier offerings of pho dac biet, with its whirlpool of meatballs, raw steak, and tripe, pho ga (chicken pho) is its cleaner, lighter counterpart.

Pho Ga District, run by Diana Du, Eric Chang, and Phan Tran, serves up a comforting bowl of chicken pho with wide rice noodles. It’s telling that even through the pandemic, the restaurant was flooded with orders from its loyal fan base.

Go on any weekday for lunch, and you’ll hear snatches of Cantonese from groups of Chinese elders in the bustling dining space. Eric and Diana have built a strong rapport with their regulars, who come back for the consistency and excellence of their pho ga.

I’ve recently begun ordering an extra cup of chicken broth to go along with my usual pho ga because the broth is just that good—it deserves to be enjoyed piping hot all on its own.

3119 N. San Gabriel Blvd. J, Rosemead, CA 91770

Beef noodle soup at Mala Class. Photo by Lynn Q Yu for L.A. TACO.

Beef Noodle Soup ~ Mala Class ~ Highland Park

A newcomer to the northeast corridor, Mala Class is a Sichuan eatery from New York transplants Kevin Liang and Michael Yang. Their smart, one-page menu contains classics such as dan dan noodles and cold sesame noodles. But the star of the show is their spicy beef noodle soup, which contains a few slices of beef and sprigs of gailin vegetables, swimming in an aromatic spiced broth.

During a visit to Taipei earlier this spring, I noticed that the beef noodle dishes of Taiwan’s capital had a slightly more sour tint than the American counterparts we often see in the States. While the beef noodle soup at Mala Class is specifically inspired by the Sichuan region, it’s the dish I’ve found in L.A. that comes closest to what I have experienced in Asia.

5816 York Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90042

Khao soi at Northern Thai Food Club. Photo by Lynn Q Yu for L.A. TACO.

Khao Soi ~ Northern Thai Food Club ~ Hollywood

Khao soi, a curry-based noodle dish, is a specialty of northern Thailand. Few places do it better than Northern Thai Food Club in East Hollywood. The khao soi here comes with a marinated chicken drumstick; the chewy egg noodles are topped with sour mustard, shallots, and cilantro.

Earlier this fall, I traveled to San Francisco and had the misfortune of ordering a $36 bowl of khao soi at a new upscale restaurant. The broth was so salty that our table had to return the dish to the kitchen. As I was experiencing the gastronomic trauma of that S.F. khao soi, I couldn’t help but think wistfully about the perfection of the khao soi at Northern Thai Food Club.

The best part? It’s a highly affordable $12.

301 Sunset Blvd. #11, Los Angeles, CA 90027

Shangliu Intestine Noodle at Sichuan Impression. Photo by Lynn Q Yu for L.A. TACO.

Shangliu Intestine Noodle ~ Sichuan Impression ~ Alhambra

I’m a sucker for a good sour noodle. A sour broth is not up everyone’s alley, and a sour broth with pig intestines even less so. But at Sichuan Impression, a long-time stalwart of the Sichuan restaurant scene in L.A., the Shangliu intestine noodle delivers delightfully on both fronts. The pig intestines, steamed and chewy, are purveyors of the suan la flavor (sour and spicy). A mix of bean sprouts, celery, and crunchy beans top a bed of wide starch noodles in an angry red broth.

Sichuan food, with its rich punch of flavors, lends itself to big, hearty group meals. But of the dishes I would casually order to enjoy on my own, the Shangliu intestine noodle has become my go-to. The next time you’re feeling adventurous, those pig intestines are waiting for you.

235 W. Main St. Suite B, Alhambra, CA 91801

A steaming bowl of Sullungtang. Photo by Lynn Q Yu for L.A. TACO.

Sullungtang ~ Han Bat Sul Lung Tang ~ Koreatown

It’s debatable whether sullungtang is a noodle dish or merely a Korean soup dish. In fact, many may vehemently argue against its inclusion on a noodle list when there are plenty of more overt Korean noodle dishes—japchae, jajangmyeon, kalguksu—to consider. Regardless, the ox bone soup is always served with glass noodles, beneath cuts of beef and a healthy sprinkling of green onions.

In a list filled with spice-forward options, sullungtang’s broth is mild—it is usually served with kimchi and other banchan, and the salt can be adjusted accordingly. When I’m not craving something heavy or dense, I love sullungtang as a light balm on a cold, windy L.A. night.

You know a restaurant excels at what it does when it offers just one dish in six variations, and that’s exactly Han Bat Sul Lung Tang’s ethos. The long-time Koreatown institution simmers their beef bone broth over a low flame for hours, and the servers are always able to turn the hot stone soups out with great efficiency. Even if you arrive to find a line huddled outside in the restaurant’s back parking lot, you won’t have to wait long for your chance at the glass noodle soup.

4163 5th St. Los Angeles, CA 90020

Cumin lamb stir-fried noodles at Noodle Art. Photo by Lynn Q Yu for L.A. TACO.

Cumin Lamb Stir-Fried Noodles ~ Noodle Art ~ Mid-Wilshire

The Original Farmer’s Market at The Grove is known for being a tourist hot spot. So color me surprised when one tired afternoon, as I was killing time in the Mid-Wilshire area, I decided to try the stir fried noodles in cumin sauce from Noodle Art and came away delighted.

Noodle Art justifiably prides itself on its handmade noodles. The stir-fried cumin noodles have a prickly kick to them and can be made more or less spicy to order. The lamb is a perfect pairing with the cumin flavor and the stir-fry comes with tomatoes, bok choy, and onions. The serving is just enough for a quick snack on your way to a movie at the AMC Grove or a drink in the Mid-Wilshire corridor.

Although I would still prioritize the San Gabriel Valley for my Chinese food, whenever I’m ever in the Mid-Wilshire area and craving a noodle fix, Noodle Art at The Original Farmers Market gets the job done.

6333 W. 3rd St. # 508, Los Angeles, CA 90036

Liang Pi at Qin West Noodle. Photo by Lynn Q Yu for L.A. TACO.

Liang Pi ~ Qin West Noodle ~ University Park

Qin West Noodles, which has managed to establish a franchise of six locations across Southern California, is perhaps best known for its liang pi, a cold noodle dish originating from northern China. The homemade rice noodles are covered in bean sprouts, cucumbers, peanuts, and chilis, and doused in a vinegary sauce.

For hot summer days when you’re in the mood for noodles but don’t quite want to sweat it out over a hot broth, liang pi is a perfect vessel for cooling down. The portion size, and the density of the noodles, make it an excellent noodle dish to share. It's no surprise that liang pi has gained popularity around college campuses - both USC and UC Irvine have their own dedicated Qin West locations.

2520 S. Figueroa St. Los Angeles, CA 90007

Pad kee mao from Thai Food Pop-up. Photo by Lynn Q Yu for L.A. TACO.

Street Wok Noodle ~ Thai Pop-Ups

While the street taco is a ubiquitous sight across LA, an increasingly common phenomenon is the street wok.

In the years since the pandemic, the street wok has made more appearances, especially around East Hollywood and Thai Town’s adjacent neighborhoods. Pad see ew and pad kee mao (drunken noodles) are common items on any Thai restaurant’s menu. Sure you could go to a sit-down spot for them… but is there any better way to experience a stir-fried Thai noodle dish than straight out of a fiery wok?

Just as you would order al pastor fresh off a trompo or a pupusa fresh off a hot plancha, the pad see ew that comes fresh off a flame-licked wok should be added to your L.A. street food rotation.

During the pandemic era, the IKEA bucket hat-clad chef of Rad Nah Silom’s street stall went viral for her skill on the wok and iconic headwear. A bustling Thai night market in the 99 Cents Store parking lot on Sunset in Hollywood became known for selling everything from skewers to boat noodles. Both have since run into operational trouble… but in their wake, newly established Thai markets have arisen.

At Siam Night Market on Cahuenga in Hollywood and DS Night Market in DTLA, street woks abound. For your next run at Thai noodles, consider getting it straight from the source.

1711 N. Cahuenga Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90028; 750 N. Hill St. Los Angeles, CA 90012

Santouka Ramen. Photo by Lynn Q Yu for L.A. TACO.

Spicy Shio Ramen ~ Santouka ~ Mar Vista

In a city rife with excellent ramen, from the blocks of Sawtelle to the alleys of Little Tokyo, one option has long been the O.G. people’s choice. Hokkaido Ramen Santouka is a small stand tucked into the bustling food court at Mitsuwa Marketplace. Part of a larger international franchise, many of Santouka’s U.S. outposts can be found at the Japanese supermarket chain.

While it is perhaps best known for its tonkotsu broth, the spicy shio ramen packs a punch of flavor, topped with the light, refreshing crunch of watercress and a runny egg. The thin slices of pork buoy the hearty and full-bodied taste of the broth.

Santouka’s ramen comes in classic blue-rimmed bowls; diners can fight for a seat at the ever-busy hi-tops and tables. On a recent Saturday night, I paid Santouka a visit thirty minutes before close and found the place still packed with solo diners and families alike, all slurping away at their signature noodles.

For those traveling abroad, you’re in luck — Santouka has a location at the LAX Tom Bradley terminal for one last quick noodle fix before you board your flight. ​​

3760 S. Centinela Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90066