DAILY MEMO: ICE Shoots 24-Year-Old Man Attempting To Help A Targeted Family In Ontario

ICE claimed its agents felt threatened and decided to shoot “defensive shots” at his vehicle. The victim drove down to his brother’s home and was taken to the hospital while being followed by Department of Homeland Security agents.

8:32 PM PDT on October 30, 2025

federal agents walking with a handcuffed senior in a North Hills alley

Memo Torres breaks down ICE-related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.

Tuesday. October 28th. It’s day 145.

TODAY’S ICE RAIDS

Memo Torres
@el_tragon_de_LA

Memo Torres is a multi-media taco journalist and Director of Partnerships for the James Beard award-winning L.A. Taco. He was a finalist for the Ruben Salazar Award for Latino Journalists. He has functioned as a taco scout for numerous shows and can be seen on Netflix's Taco Chronicles and Pressure Cooker. Memo is also currently hosting a food guide on all iPhones' Apple Maps.

Aisha Wallace-Palomares
Aisha is a multimedia reporter specializing in audio, covering Southern California. She recently graduated from the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism. Her reporting has taken her from protests in the streets of LA to corrido concerts, and beyond.

