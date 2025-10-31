Memo Torres breaks down ICE-related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.
Tuesday. October 28th. It’s day 145.
TODAY’S ICE RAIDS
- Chino: On Riverside Drive, between 7th Street and 8th Street, around 6:07 a.m. Community watch verified the kidnapping of one person who was removed from his vehicle.
- Ontario: On S. Vineyard Avenue and E. St. Andrews Drive, near the mobile home complex, around 6:30 a.m. There was a shooting involving a 24-year-old citizen, who attempted to provide aid and assistance to a family who was being targeted by ICE. ICE claimed their agents felt threatened and decided to shoot “defensive shots” at his vehicle. The victim drove down to his brother’s home and was taken to the hospital while being followed by Department of Homeland Security agents. He has since been released by the hospital and is in custody of Homeland Security Investigations where he will wait for an initial court appearance facing charges for assault on a federal officer.
- Montclair: On Holt Boulevard and Central Avenue, around 5:57 a.m. Various ICE vehicles were sighted by community watch members near the Enterprise. They were seen earlier at S. Monte Vista around 5:35 a.m.
- Riverside: On Gracefield Way and Cannon Road, around 9:00 a.m. Community watch teams verified the kidnapping of several gardeners. The exact number at this time is unknown.
- San Luis Obispo: At the countyjail on Kansas Avenue and Ventura Avenue, around 9:20 a.m. Three known ICE vehicles were seen in the parking lot. No kidnappings were reported.
- Anaheim: On E. Romneya Drive. and N. Acacia Street., around 7:15 p.m. A community watch member was seen confronting three known ICE vehicles, who left when they took notice they were being recorded.
- Orange: At the Home Depot on W. Katella Ave. and N. Glassell St., around 9:18 a.m. Border Patrol agents pulled into the lot looking for day laborers, ultimately kidnapping one individual.
- Los Angeles: In MacArthur Park, on W. 7th Street and S. Alvarado Street, around 9:08 a.m. Residents took notice of Border Patrol agents who were seen parked by a park.
- Los Angeles: On W. Olympic Boulevard. and S. Kenmore Avenue. around 9:45 a.m. Two men were seen being chased on foot by masked border patrol agents. Both men were taken.
- Los Angeles: In Westlake on 2830 Francis Avenue, around 10:15 a.m. Two ICE agents were seen apprehending a man on the sidewalk and throwing him down towards the street. Residents were heard yelling at the agents asking why they were being so rough with him. They eventually took him away.
- Los Angeles: On S. Ardmore Avenue and Venice Boulevard, around 10:34 a.m. Community watch teams confirmed the kidnapping of one individual at the intersection. A woman was seen confronting the Border Patrol agents, asking them where they were taking the individual. She received no answer.
- Los Angeles: In MacArthur Park on W. 11th Street and Alvarado Street, around 11:03 a.m. Two individuals on their way to do laundry were stopped by Border Patrol agents and taken away for processing. One of the individuals was let go when proven to be documented.
- Los Angeles: In Mid-City on West Boulevard. and W. 16th Place, around 12:00 p.m. Residents in the area confirmed the kidnapping of a fruit vendor. All his work equipment and fruit were left behind.
- Los Angeles: In North Hills at 16230 Septo Street, around 12:00 p.m. A woman was seen being kidnapped by masked agents.
- Los Angeles: At a parking structure by the Lowe’s on W. Pico Boulevard and San Vicente Boulevard, around 12:20 p.m. Border Patrol agents were seen on the second floor by their vehicles, no kidnappings were reported at this location.
- Los Angeles: At the car wash on W. Olympic Lane and S. Third Street, around 1:03 p.m. Border Patrol agents raided the lot and kidnapped two workers. Reports state they were in and out, and gone within 10 minutes.
- Whittier: In an undisclosed location in the neighborhood of Quad around 10:50 a.m. Witnesses reported several Border Patrol agents in the lot. One person was seen being taken away.
