Riot Cops Descend As Hundreds of Punks Light a [Prop] Cop Car on Fire At Hollywood Skate Show

L.A.'s notorious Dead City was the only band that performed at the event, kicking their set off at 7:13 p.m. It would not last long before police appeared.

9:50 AM PDT on September 11, 2023

Photo by Angel Peralta for L.A. TACO.

    The Fucking Awesome Hollywood Skate Jam, a free skateboarding event sponsored by Adidas and Thrasher on Las Palmas Avenue, began at 3:30 P.M. this past Saturday afternoon.

    L.A.'s notorious Dead City was the only band that performed at the event, kicking their set off at 7:13 p.m. It would not last long, however, as the band's performance was shut down by the fire marshal and LAPD at 7:45 p.m. amid an ad hoc bonfire of fireworks.

    The event was fully raided by police in riot gear at 8 p.m., not long after a prop police cruiser set between two skate ramps with a graffitied pig peering from its passenger window, was set on fire, prompting at least one dude to perform skating tricks and another to ride his motorcycle around the inferno.

    Despite what local broadcast news reported, there were no injuries. And everyone, save for the cops that had bottles and things thrown at them, seemed to have a raging good time. Another wild Dead City show and another epic Thrasher event on the books.

    Check out some photos of Saturday's action.

    Photo by Angel Peralta for L.A. TACO.
    Photo by Angel Peralta for L.A. TACO.
    Photo by Angel Peralta for L.A. TACO.
    Photo by Angel Peralta for L.A. TACO.
    Photo by Angel Peralta for L.A. TACO.
    Photo by Angel Peralta for L.A. TACO.
    Photo by Angel Peralta for L.A. TACO.
    Photo by Angel Peralta for L.A. TACO.
