Downey: 7 Facts You Need To Know
Downey is home to the first Taco Bell, L.A.'s oldest McDonald's, and the largest Cuban population west of the Mississippi. It also helped put people on the moon.
Headlines: O.C. Boxing Star Ryan Garcia Directs Homophobic Tweets at Target
The lightweight professional boxer, who is signed to Oscar De La Hoya's Golden Boy Promotions, called Target's promotion of pride-themed merchandise "demonic" in a Twitter post, among other things.
Man Cleared In Shooting of Baldwin Park High School Students After Spending 33 Years Behind Bars
Just 22 at the time, David Saldana was convicted and sentenced to 45 years-to-life in 1990 for an Oct. 27, 1989, shooting that targeted six high school students who were driving after a football game.
Spot Check: Venezuelan Steak Sandwiches in DTLA, Pulled Pork Enchiladas In Culver, Walking Dead Tiki Cocktails In MDR, and An NBA Legend’s Wine Dinner at Angler
You'll also find new pork kra pao in West L.A., chamoy-and-tepache spritzes in Los Feliz, and one chef's attempt at making " the most versatile hot sauce in the known universe."
Headlines: City Adds Traffic Barriers To Prevent ‘Fast & Furious’ Fans From Doing Donuts in Echo Park Neighborhood
After 20 years of neighborhood complaints, the city has added " a disorienting jumble of yellow in unpredictable patterns in the middle of the asphalt" to stop the movie's most rabid fans.