Downey

Downey: 7 Facts You Need To Know

Downey is home to the first Taco Bell, L.A.'s oldest McDonald's, and the largest Cuban population west of the Mississippi. It also helped put people on the moon.

11:09 AM PDT on May 26, 2023

By
L.A. In a Minute

    L.A. TACO is embarking on its biggest mission yet: to create a taco and food guide for every single neighborhood in Los Angeles! Along the way, we will also be releasing brief histories of each neighborhood to understand L.A.’s past and present a little more, all the while celebrating how each and every square inch helps make our fine city the best in the world. Today we’re taking a look at Downey with L.A. In a Minute's Evan Lovett!

    L.A. In a Minute

