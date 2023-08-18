Taquitos With Smoked Eel, Sichuan Chile Hot Chicken, and L.A. Food For Lahaina
If you want to help raise funds for Lahaina, you can do so over aguas frescas and a collection of great L.A. chefs and food businesses this Sunday.
11:28 AM PDT on August 18, 2023
Spot Check! We're bringing you the latest and most exciting openings, pop-ups, and food events around all of Los Angeles to check out, as well as a few important fundraisers for Lahaina. In the midst of the incomprehensible tragedy facing Maui and Hawaii right now, we also encourage you to check out this guide to local restaurants who are staging benefits and giving proceeds to help on L.A. Timesand please donate if you are able.
5159 York Blvd. Highland Park, CA 90042. Closest Metro line and stop: Bus Line 182 - “York/Avenue 52.”
A benefit brunch for victims of the Lahaina fire is planned for this Sunday at City Club L.A. in Downtown, run by chef Victor Munoz, whose "mole madre" L.A. TACO featured in 2022. $50 entry includes food and drink by a variety of LA chefs, pop-ups, gourmet food purveyors, and national spirits brands, plus live music, "raffles, prizes, and surprises." 100% of proceeds goes to Maui Strong & World Central Kitchen.
Sun. Aug. 20, 11am-3pm, 555 S. Flower St. Los Angeles, CA 90071. Closest Metro lines and stop: Metro A, B, D, E or J (910/950) Lines - "7th Street/Metro Center Station" or Bus Lines 16, 18, 20, 53, 55 or 62 - “5th/Flower.”
Taqui Taqui is open in Mid-City from the Le Cordon Bleu-educated chef Norlin Rubio, and his brother, the force behind L.A.s 29-year-old Rubio's Bakery. The business masters in tortas and other sandwiches on freshly baked bread, including a "carnitas fried chicken" torta, an al pastor cemita/burger-looking thing, and one with chicken mole. Options also include tacos, bowls, burritos, and tortas with carne asada, al pastor, shrimp, carnitas, birria de res, battered fish, and chicken adobada.
4972 W. Pico Blvd. Ste 102 Los Angeles, CA 90019. Closest Metro lines and stop: Bus Line 212 - “La Brea/Pico” or Bus Line 33 - "Venice/La Brea."
Katsu Bar is now open Wilshire Boulevard, near the eastern edge of Santa Monica. Pork tonkatsu is the big draw of its small menu, found in dishes such as a rosemary katsu sando, curry katsu plates and curry katsu udon, as well as impeccably proportioned egg sandos and Nashville hot chicken sandwiches.
3032 Wilshire Blvd. Ste. C Santa Monica, CA 90403. Closest Metro line and stop: Bus Line 720 - “Wilshire/Bundy.”
The Neighborhood Cafe is now open in Huntington Park, offering approachable dishes from Mexico and the U.S., including steak sopes, chicken and waffles, burgers, chilaquiles, "lowrider" tacos, breakfast burritos, chili dogs, and turkey melts, among the many choices.
6531 Seville Ave. Huntington Park, CA 90255. Closest Metro lines and stop: Bus Line 110 - “Gage/Seville” or Bus Lines 60 and 251 - "Pacific/Gage."
Instead of spending on policing, local governments could have used the federal funds to acquire land for future development of affordable housing, provide financial assistance to homeowners or provide loans to affordable housing developers, according to the Treasury Department.
Brown Soul Brewing Co. has officially opened in South Gate’s Historic Tweedy Mile. The co-founders are all from the area: “We’re not just a group of owners that came here to make money. We're invested in this community. We're here doing the work—grinding. SELA continues to rise..