Fewer bands than GWAR reign supreme in theatrical storytelling. From becoming Beavis & Butthead’s favorite group of musicians to producing a Grammy-nominated film between themselves, this punk-metal collective from Richmond—best known for their provocative live performances roleplaying as intergalactic barbarians—is less frequently credited for their artistic vision and innovation in past decades. Through crafting their own costumes and universe, “Let There Be GWAR” showcases the passion & dedication behind this slice of shock rock history and influence.

I met with Bob Gorman, official archivist and pre-Y2K member of the band, earlier this week as the gallery was wrapping up installation. “Most people, sometimes even fans, have a misrepresentation of what we are,” explained the humble and forward curator, aiming to expand GWAR’s definition. "At our heart, we’re an art collective. This exhibit was curated to showcase the love & effort it took to create this band, in a different way than seeing us play a crazy rock show.”

Walking through the gallery, I’m told the precursor to this show was to reprint the highly sought-after book of the same name, “Let There Be GWAR,” written by Gorman and edited by Beyond the Streets creator/publisher Roger Gastman. A friend connected the two after hearing the band’s vision to showcase their full narrative and its sister collective of costume and stage design, Slave Pit Inc. After a few years of concept planning and running through drafts, the book was officially published in 2015 by Gingko Press.

Roger Gastman and Bob Gorman. Suitcase Joe

“I found out about GWAR when I was in sixth grade from MTV,” Roger says. “I was quickly fascinated and got the Hell-O CD at Tower Records, on Rockville Pike in Maryland…I loved every minute of it. Ridiculous punk, the songs were hilarious.

"A couple of years later, I saw GWAR for the first time in 1991…I came home covered in fake blood, and my mom was like, ‘What the hell is wrong with you?’ I was always a fan.”

The pair pitched book release shows and exhibits to multiple museums, Gastman says, though one thing led to another, and a full physical showcase was never seen through. Years down the line, after delays in reprinting, Roger proposed hosting this show at his own gallery, as a way to relaunch the book and coincide with the band’s 40th anniversary.

“Beyond The Streets brings shows that should be in museums and permanent collections…Stories, histories, that should be celebrated," Roger says. "We’ve been launching more display-heavy shows, not just about selling paintings on the walls, but really just to share culture.”

Balsac The Jaws of Death and Jizmak Da Gusha. Suitcase Joe

Roger flew out to Richmond, Va. to visit the Slave Pit warehouse and curate over 40 years' worth of props for this free exhibit opening Sept. 13, running through Nov. 2. Opening weekend will have characters in costume and original members present. You can expect to find behind-the-scenes of everything GWAR on display: 40 years' worth of costumes and props, stage backdrops, old concert tickets, tour flyers, beer and coffee collabs, posters, comics, original illustrations, group photos, art, fur, fluff, and…intergalactic phalluses! You can also read about the history of ‘spew,’ the fake liquids poured on audiences during every live performance, and learn how to make your own gag bloodbag at home.

Though live GWAR performances may strike some as crude, the static environment of the ‘GWARchive’ Beyond The Streets has provided is one of reflection and connection; to the past, for the future. “Kids grow up,” says Gastman. “Things can become multi-generational, and that’s something we celebrate.”

There’s also a section dedicated to fan tributes. Not by open call, some of the pieces that made the show were gifted to the collective, archived over the years from the most honest and forward.

“If someone comes in here and sees all this and still doesn’t like GWAR, that’s fine,” Gorman says. “But they’ll understand what we are a little better. We never gave up on our dreams to make this happen, and I think that’s what resonates with people.”