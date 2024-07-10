As the U.S. capital of entertainment, both corporate and deeply underground, L.A. has birthed some of history's most incredible bands. From the inner city eclecticism of War to the dark roadhouse psychedelia of the Doors to the gutter hair metal of G'N'F'N'R to the darker art-school psychedelia of Jane's Addiction to the addled chaos of the Germs to the necro-demonic hardcore of Slayer to the punishing progression of Rage Against the Machine to... we could really go on for days.

But we're eager to hear the opinions of our members. Who do you think is L.A.'s greatest band? Let us know your #1 of all time right here in our comments.