Skip to Content
L.A. TACO home
L.A. TACO logo
Log In
We want you to become a member!
Taco Members Only

Open Thread: Who Is L.A.’s Greatest Band?

L.A. has spawned too many legends to count, from War to Guns n' Roses to Rage Against the Machine to the Germs. We'd love to know who your #1 is.

10:03 AM PDT on July 10, 2024

A shot of the iconic Rainbow Bar and Grill and Roxy on Sunset Boulevrd, Los Angeles

A shot of the iconic Rainbow Bar and Grill and the Roxy on Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles. Photo by Vicente A./Flickr Creative Commons

11Comments

As the U.S. capital of entertainment, both corporate and deeply underground, L.A. has birthed some of history's most incredible bands. From the inner city eclecticism of War to the dark roadhouse psychedelia of the Doors to the gutter hair metal of G'N'F'N'R to the darker art-school psychedelia of Jane's Addiction to the addled chaos of the Germs to the necro-demonic hardcore of Slayer to the punishing progression of Rage Against the Machine to... we could really go on for days.

But we're eager to hear the opinions of our members. Who do you think is L.A.'s greatest band? Let us know your #1 of all time right here in our comments.

Share the taco:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from L.A. TACO

Westlake

This Veteran Journalist Wrote a True Crime Book About Gangs Taxing Streets Vendors in MacArthur Park

In his new book "The Rent Collectors: Exploitation, Murder and Redemption in Immigrant L.A." (Astra House, out this month), former Westlake resident Jesse Katz dives into the life of a teenaged member of the Colombia Lil Cycos gang.

Evelyn Nieves
July 11, 2024
Tacos

His Taquería Is Almost At The North Pole, But He Gets His Tortillas From L.A.

This lone taco truck sits in the Norwegian archipelago of Svalbard, a visa-free Island that is home to about 2,900 people from over 50 nationalities located a few hundred miles from the North Pole. The owner is a Swedish taquero who is so obsessed with L.A.-style tacos, that he decided to open the most northernmost taquería in the world.

July 11, 2024
We want you to become a member!

Support L.A. TACO

News

Westlake’s 61-Year-Old Gay Bar Forced to Close, Set to Be Replaced With An Apartment Complex

The Silver Platter first opened in the early 60s and for decades has been known as a “safe haven” for the neighborhood's immigrant and queer communities. Six of the 55 units will be set aside for “extremely low-income” households, according to plans submitted to the city planning department.

July 10, 2024
News

Unsafe Bacteria Levels Cited at These 16 L.A. Beaches. Is It a Public Health Crisis Waiting To Happen?

As of July 5, though 16 beach closures have been issued due to unsafe levels of bacteria, the beaches still remain thronged with sunbathers, swimmers, and people enjoying recreational water activities.

July 9, 2024
See all posts