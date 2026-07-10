Federal immigration agents raided Glasshouse Farms on July 10, 2025. On that day, many farmworkers hid in the facilities seeking safety from Immigration and Customs Enforcement and U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agents clad in tactical gear, according to KCRA.

The operation resulted in the detention of around 360 people, including U.S. citizens, ABC10 reported. It was one of the most violent raids under the current Trump Administration, resulting in the death of farmworker Jaime Alanís Garcia.

His death was the first to occur during an active immigration raid in 2025. He fell almost 30 feet from the top of a greenhouse and succumbed to injuries sustained to his head and neck just two days later, according to the Ventura County Star. His family believes he was attempting to flee ICE agents.

L.A. TACO spoke with a mother who chose to remain anonymous about her harrowing experience after being taken during the raid.

She explains that the first time ICE agents attempted to raid the facility prior to the June 10th raid, everyone ran throughout the facility to find any hiding spots. She says that the agents were roaming just outside, but were not allowed to enter.

After this, many people missed work out of fear and felt anxious about their identities being exposed as video footage surfaced online of the workers running around inside, looking for places to hide.

Just a few days later, the agents attempted to enter the facility again.

She says that she took two weeks off of work due to this, because she didn't want to be taken and risk putting her children in a horrible place. Afterward, she says that a message was sent to everyone noting that if they continue to miss work, they’ll be fired. So she returned around July 6.

On the morning of July 10, she says she felt off. She went on lunch and took a short breather in her car, feeling anxiety and fear, and like something bad was going to happen.

When she returned and got back to work, she asked about clocking out early to go home, but was convinced to just finish her shift since they had started work at 2:00 a.m. When a coworker returned from a quick bathroom break, she returned shocked and looked scared.

ICE had entered the facility.

She says a coworker told her, “They’re outside.”

“Who?” she asks.

“ICE.”

She tells L.A. TACO that she immediately thought about her children and what would happen to them.

Her coworker explained that the agents had already surrounded all the doors outside and that several people had been detained.

A protestor at the Metropolitan Detention Center on June 14, 2026, on President Donald Trump's birthday. Photo by Izzy Ramirez for L.A. TACO.

This is when chaos ensued; people were screaming out of fear, frustration, sadness, and many began trying to find places to hide. Some were hiding under tables, under ventilators, and climbed into empty spaces.

She says a supervisor walked in, saying no one should be scared and that the agents would not storm in until they showed a warrant for whichever specific person they were looking for.

Everyone felt anxious, including her. She called and spoke with her mother and father, and called her husband to let him know that she couldn’t leave the facility. Still, her husband remained optimistic, telling her nothing was going to happen, warning her not to answer any of their questions and to remain silent.

Moments later, ICE and CBP knocked down the front door and entered the facility.

Our anonymous source says that she remained standing; she chose not to run away as many others did. The agents chased after them, and many of the workers began recording. She says she witnessed an agent yell at them to get off their phone, even yanking one out of a woman’s phone and throwing it away. She says that during this time she attempted to call her teenage son, but there was no longer any signal.

According to reporting by the Ventura County Star, 911 calls were made from workers at Glass House, helping document the severity of people’s desperation as they attempted to protect themselves from these agents.

On one of these calls, a woman was hiding inside a car for nearly three hours, and was beginning to feel sick. Temperatures rose, and according to the report, the woman was crying as she told the dispatcher that she was afraid to ask for help.

An agent went up to our source, allegedly holding up a gun, and asked her to exit the facility and guided her and others to another area where detained individuals sat.

According to her claims, an agent accused her of trying to run and hide; she refuted the allegation, but admits she thought about it and felt it was pointless. Moments later, several agents threw a teargas canister.

Everyone began coughing, and she claims an agent yelled, asking who threw the canister inside. Shortly afterward, she says agents found a woman hiding in an area she had climbed, and says she couldn’t see if she was beaten, but that she was found unconscious and other workers were yelling at the agents, “Don’t beat her!”

She was moved to a ventilated area with other detained workers after being surrounded by the teargas. She says this is when the officers began asking them for their names, and she refused, saying she wanted to speak to a lawyer.

She says she was asked to turn off her phone, and agents threatened that they wouldn’t return it if she did not turn it off. They took her phone and placed it in a bag, and she subsequently gave her name.

She, alongside other detainees, were placed on a bus and moved to the Los Angeles Metropolitan Detention Center around 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

During this long drive, she claims that no water was provided, while many needed to use the restroom but were unable to do so.

She could see the protestors when they left the facility and that they drove through smoke while hearing the banging of rocks being thrown. A window even broke, she says.

This is where her journey in ICE detention begins.

She was now at the immigration holding cell in Downtown Los Angeles and was moved into a packed cell. She says that she saw at least one hundred people locked up.

She says there was no toilet paper, while there was only one toilet inside to use. She alleges that when people asked for toilet paper, the guards would ignore them and even act upset that they even asked, forcing the women to hold their waste in. Once nightfall hit, they rested on the cold floor with no blankets.

She claims she was there for three days and given lunch only once: a cold burrito, a water bottle, and a small bag of chips.

She and the rest of the detainees were handcuffed and cuffed at the leg and waist before being moved to a different facility. They were placed onto a bus, and she believed that she was going to be moved to the Adelanto ICE Processing Center.

A Glass House Farms facility. Photo via Glass House Farms.

She says that while on the bus, a guard told her that the Adelanto facility would treat her well—she would have dinner, be able to shower, and could change into fresh clothes.

It was a hot summer day. She says that the bus was driven to an airport, not the Adelanto ICE Processing Center. She describes the conditions as hot and humid, and says the driver parked and left the detainees alone in a parking lot.

Guards returned, and while remaining handcuffed and cuffed at the legs and waist, she and the detainees were then moved to a plane. No explanation was given.

She claims that even on the plane, people asked for water, but were given none. Once the plane began to land, she realized they were in Texas.

Due to fear of retaliation, she has chosen not to name where she was housed.

She says that once they were processed and taken inside, many women were experiencing anxiety attacks. She claims one woman was so distraught that she fell to her knees, shaking; several women passed out.

Our source describes an experience similar to accusations at other ICE detention facilities across the country: much of the food was spoiled, there was no immediate medical attention, and the washroom was dirty and full of mold.

She even alleges that there were instances when several women were being given the wrong medication for chronic illnesses. She describes an incident between two sisters who were detained together, one of them with diabetes. The other sister, who does not have diabetes, was called and asked to wait in the medical room to be given insulin. Facility officials had mistaken which sister had the chronic health condition.

She says that there were two instances when they even encountered snakes inside the facility. That one of these times was during a recreational period, and she was so shaken she could not scream, alerting a friend who yelled, at which point many women began screaming out of fear.

A vigil held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in downtown Los Angeles for victims who died under immigration enforcement and custody. This was also a show of solidarity with hunger strikers at the Adelanto Ice Processing Center. Photo by Izzy Ramirez for L.A. TACO.

She says that during her stay, a guard outside the facility was bitten by a snake.

She tells L.A. TACO that there was no privacy, not even during their showers, so she chose to shower with a shirt. She says that a woman would go in the shower and watch her, and questioned her about why she would try to stay covered. After stating that she simply wanted to maintain some privacy, the woman continued to bother her about it. She says this happened again a second time.

The source tells L.A. TACO that during her detention at this facility, she developed a fungal infection on her feet. She claims that not everyone inside would clean up after themselves, and oftentimes the shampoo inside the showers would not be replaced, so they couldn’t even wash themselves appropriately if they had no commissary funds.

She describes how the food was normally frozen and stale, and even mentions a day when they were served eggs that were clearly rotten.

She tells us that several guards mocked them, and even alleges a time where two guards pulled out a young woman from her cell around 2:00 A.M. No one knew where she was taken, but when she was returned around 8:00 A.M., she was crying. She says that she seemed to be taken to solitary confinement, but no inmates were ever told why. Two weeks later, she was released from the facility. She says she doesn't know whether she was deported or returned home.

She says that it was friends she made inside the facility who showed her how to make calls and connect with her children and husband.

She also states that the two sets of clothes she was given weren’t replaced until after three months. She would wash them often, but it would still have stains they could not get out. She would then say she feared retaliation if she continued to ask for clean clothes.

Our source spent at least nine months in detention. She has since been released and is back with her family.

“It’s really traumatic,” she tells L.A. TACO. “Even now I don’t exactly feel okay—I feel like . . . well, there are times in the middle of the night when I wake up thinking I’m back in that same place, because it’s terrifying.” (Original Spanish: “Es algo muy traumante, porque hasta ahorita pues no me siento así que digamos . . . bien. Todavía hay veces que en la madrugada me despierto yo, este, pensando que estoy en ese mismo lugar, porque, pues, da miedo.)

She says she is grateful to have survived being inside the facility, but the deep wounds from her incarceration scarred her and her family. She describes how her children are seeing a therapist, but that she hasn’t gone herself.

She knows she has the option, but isn’t sure if she’s ready to relive such a morbid experience.

Since the raid, Glass House Farms restructured as a medical cannabis-only company. On June 30, 2026, the company was uplisted to the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), becoming the second U.S.-based cannabis operator to do so.

Less than a year after a federal operation changed the lives of more than 360 people, Glass House Farms began trading on one of the world’s most prestigious exchanges, just 10 days before the anniversary of the raid.