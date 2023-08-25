Giron Mariscos will pop-up tonight at Benny Boy Brewing in Lincoln Heights, along with Quarantine Pizza. Chef/owner Tiana Giron tells L.A. TACO her culinary inspirations come from El Salvador, Mexico, and Peru. Her menu tonight will have a raw side with ceviche Peruano featuring cured red snapper, leche de tigre, ají amarrilo, and choclo (Andean corn). There will also be black clam salsa negra shooters, while a vegan-friendly Mexican ceviche is made with hearts of palm. Camarones zarandeados will be prepared yakitori-style and served hot with salsa roja and green onion. For dessert: coconut ice cream served inside of a barquillo, or "crepe-like bowl."

Aug. 25, 4-11 pm, 1821 Daly St., Los Angeles, CA 90031. Closest Metro lines and stop: Bus Lines 76 and 251 - “Daly/Main.”

Food vendors at El Festival Chapin

Get ready for a day of garnachas, hilachas, Mayan enchiladas, and shucos. The 7th Annual Festival Chapín, celebrating the culture, people, food, crafts, and music of Guatemala, returns to Lafayette Park in Westlake this Saturday and Sunday. The two days of fun include a health fair, performances by groups like Ballet Folklórico del Inguat, Raul Acosta & Oro Solido, and Los Miseria Cumbia Band, and a marketplace offering crafts, fashions, and footwear, in addition to a variety of foods on sale.

Sat-Sun, 10 am-10 pm, 625 S. Lafayette Park Pl. Los Angeles, CA 90057. Closest Metro lines and stop: Bus Line 18 - “6th/Lafayette Park” or Bus Line 20 - "Wilshire/Coronado."

Corundas at TACOZ, now with carnitas

Hay corundas! Lynwood's TACOZ serves its Michoacán-style carnitas over orders of corundas, another favorite from the state that is variously depicted as a tricorne-shaped cousin to the tamal.

Tues-Sun, 3639 Abbott Rd. Lynwood, CA 90262. Closest Metro lines and stop: Bus Line 251 - “California/Martin Luther King Jr.” or Bus Line 60 - "Long Beach/Martin Luther King Jr."

The pop-up mobile farmers market known as Prosperity Market will be at Inglewood's Hollywood Park this Sunday to celebrate both the conclusion of Black Business Month, as well as its 3rd Annual Black Business Scavenger Hunt, in collaboration with Come Up L.A. The free event will feature over 80 Black-owned businesses and vendors of food, fashion, art, wellness, and more, plus cooking demos, kids activities, music, special appearances, a 21+ VIP area with spirits and wine, and more. Currently, Prosperity Market is leading an effort to rescue four L.A. businesses facing closure in the face of gentrification or other issues. The campaign, called "Together We're Greater," hopes to help the Plant Chica, California Coffee Company, The Heart Dept., and the veteran-owned Lazy Rose Cafe in Mid-City.

3883 W. Century Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90303. Closest Metro lines and stop: Bus Line 117 - “Century/Doty” or Bus Lines 211 and 212 - "Prairie/Century."

Bar CDMX is now soft-open in a Downtown basement from the forces behind such legendary L.A. cocktail bars as Seven Grand, Cana, Golden Gopher, Las Perlas, and Normandie Club. CDMX is inspired by Mexico City, with prints by dope D.F. graffiti artist Beo Hake, Spanish language versions of Donkey Kong and Gauntlet, and musica rock on the stereo. Agave and rum drinks include draft mezcal palomas and draft mojitos, as well as classics like planters punch, carajillos, and your choice of rum, Tequila, Mezcal, or another agave spirit served simply with bitters, sugar, an orange peel, and a cherry.

515 W. 7th St. Los Angeles, CA 90012. Closest Metro lines and stop: Metro A, B, D, E, and J (910/950) Lines - "7th Street/Metro Center Station" or Bus Lines 14, 51, 70, 76 and 78 - “7th/Olive.”

Francis Mallman

A barbecue like the occupants of this world have rarely seen will go down at Hotel Bel-Air on Sept. 12, and tickets are on sale now. "The End of Summer BBQ" finds Argentine meat-master Francis Mallman presiding over decadent displays of meat being grilled, smoked, and devoured alongside renowned barbecue chefs like Leonard Botello IV of Truth Barbecue, Aviad Yalin of Avi Cue, Tulum chef Eric Werner, Burt Bakman of Slab, and the teams from Tacos 1986 and Badmaash, along with Bel Air exec chefs Conor McVay and Christophe Rull. Each chef and restaurant will show their unique styles of barbecue, in massive carnivorous dishes, with wine pairings, that dazzle the eyes as much as the belly. Tickets here for this unique, unparalleled experience.

Sept. 12, 6:30-9:30 PM, 701 Stone Canyon Rd. Los Angeles 90077. Closest Metro lines and stop: Bus Lines 2 and 761 - “Hilgard/Sunset.”

Wanna get weird? See you at Curated Wine Shop's Weird Wines tasting

Curated Wine Shop is open in Mid-Wilshire from owners Keli Reynolds and Johnny Jos. The shop aims to offer an approachable, wide-ranging collection of high-quality wines at a price point primarily under $40, with tastings and events held Thursdays through Sundays. This weekend that includes a tasting called "Weird Wines!!!"

353 N. La Brea Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90036. Closest Metro lines and stop: Bus Line 212 - “La Brea/Oakwood” or Bus Line 14 - "Beverly/La Brea."

The Frosted Lemonade Cupcake at Sweet Lady Jane, unapologetic when it fucks up your night