Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look at it closely.

—The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) is "investigating" a string of robberies at food trucks. At least five food trucks were robbed within a weeks span, according to Los Angeles police. During one robbery, a food truck employee was allegedly pistol whipped. Police say that the alleged robberies might be connected. In addition to the robberies, two men were injured during a shooting at a food truck on Monday. [LAT]

—Bam Margera was found at a Trejo's Tacos yesterday and placed on a psychiatric hold (also known as a 5150) a day after his family asked the public to help track down the former Jackass star. "If anyone in the LA area knows of bams (sic) current whereabouts or a hotel he might be at please call the LAPD immediately," Bam's older brother, Jess Margera, tweeted on Sunday morning. "I am trying to get them to ping his phone but as usual it's a whole huge process and I don't think we have that kind of time." TMZ reports that Bam was taken to a mental health facility where he can be held for up to 72 hours under California law. [TMZ]

—Five L.A. restaurants, chefs and writers won James Beard Awards last night. Anajak Thai's Justin Pichetrungsi won Best Chef: California. In the outstanding wine and other beverages category, Echo Park sake bar Ototo won after the James Beard Foundation expanded the category to include sake. République co-owner and pastry chef, Margarita Manzke, was finally awarded outstanding pastry chef or baker (after seven years of being a semifinalist or nominee). And Bill Addison, Food Critic for the Los Angeles Times, won the Craig Claiborne distinguished restaurant review award for his profiles on Poncho's Tlayudas, Pearl River Deli and Anajak Thai. [LAT]

—Hollywood: Members of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) have voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike. The members voted nearly 98 percent in favor of authorizing a strike in voting that concluded Monday, according to the union. Nearly 65 thousand members cast ballots, a voting percentage of nearly 48 percent of eligible voters. The vote to authorize a strike does not ensure a strike will happen, but allows the board to call one if deemed necessary. SAG-AFTRA will begin negotiations Wednesday with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. The SAG- AFTRA contracts covering movie and television production expire at midnight June 30th. [City News Service]

—A one year old was shot in the foot and injured in South L.A. on Monday evening, according to authorities. It's unclear what led to the shooting. Police are searching for two male suspects. [LAT]

—Sacramento: A second plane carrying migrants arrived in Sacramento on Monday. Governor Newsom said in a statement that his office is working with the California Department of Justice to "investigate the circumstances around who paid for the group's travel" and are looking into if they "violated any criminal laws, including kidnapping." [LAT]