Headlines: LAPD Looking Into String Of Robberies At Food Trucks
At least five food trucks were robbed within a weeks span, according to Los Angeles police. During one robbery, a food truck employee was allegedly pistol whipped. Police say that the alleged robberies might be connected.
More from L.A. TACO
Letter From the Editor: Welcome to TIJUANA WEEK!
TIJUANA WEEK is our attempt at fortifying the taco-laced bridge between Los Ángeles (the best in the country) and Tijuana (the best in Mexico). All of this week’s following stories were written by USC Annenberg’s students while in Tijuana.
History for Guanajuato as LAFC Falls to León in the 2023 SCCL Final
LAFC came close to winning it in 2020. A victory would have made them just the fourth Major League Soccer team to win the title, an honor shared by DC United (1998), LA Galaxy (2000), and Seattle Sounders (2022). LAFC fans were left wondering if the third time would be the charm…
Photo Essay: Hundreds Gather in Little Tokyo to Commemorate the 80th Anniversary of the Zoot Suit Riots
Big hair and even bigger pride to be pachucos! Here is our photo essay capturing some of our favorite moments from the momentous gathering.
Headlines: SoFi Staffer Accused of Dumping Vendors’ Hot Dogs, Making Kids Cry
The owners' three children were left in tears after the SoFi worker targeted the business, while an activist claims one of the children was also physically assaulted by the guard.
A ‘Secret’ Thai Seafood Pop-Up With Bangkok-Style Drinking Food and Natural Wine in DTLA
The enticing dishes at the reservation-only pop-up at a food court in DTLA's Historic Core neighborhood include a whole, two-pound rock cod fried until a chicharrón-like crispness, basking in an addictively savory tamarind garlic sauce, curried crab, oysters, and more.