If you haven’t done it before, we know you’ve been thinking about it.

Because we have, too.

We’re talking about getting an Electric Vehicle (EV).

The benefits to owning an EV are clearly mounting, especially with gas prices continuing to skyrocket and buckle family budgets, while emissions turn our autumn into an endless summer.

Empower Gateway and a host of other organizations are coming to the rescue of Southeast L.A. residents on November 14 with a“Ride & Drive” event, by offering free test-drives of electric vehicles, as well as consultations on how to save up to $16,000 on your first EV, with up to $12,000 from California Clean Cars 4 All if you trade-in an eligible vehicle, and up to $4,000 from Southern California Edison (SCE), as well as clean energy rebates on qualifying home upgrades. You can register here.

It’s a terrific chance to learn how your household can save a lot of money as life necessities become ever more unaffordable. (There’s also going to be free food. Two of the most beautiful words in any language.)

Here’s how it’s going to go down:

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Come to the parking lot of Hub Cities Consortium at 4354 Tweedy Boulevard in South Gate. There, representatives from various car dealerships will offer 10-minute test-drives of different Electric Vehicles, while the VCHOS truck will serve pupusas, bowls, and kids meals. Food tickets are earned by visiting different tables during the event, where each table will stamp your "Ride & Drive" passport. Once it’s filled, you’ll get a ticket to eat.

You’ll learn more about the benefits of owning an EV and about high-impact, low energy upgrades for homes.

Empower Gateway rebate specialists will be available to walk Gateway Cities residents through their eligibility to acquire an EV at reduced cost, depending on their income. They’ll help you start the application process and discuss all the steps that could earn you a huge rebate on an EV or your home.

Empower Gateway is the result of a partnership between non-profit Valley Clean Air Now and the Gateway Cities Council of Governments (GCCOG) to deliver no-cost energy incentive assistance to the Gateway Cities, a region impacted most by pollution and also most in need of community services and financial support.

Their Ride & Drive event is also brought to you by the American Lung Association and Hub Cities Consortium, in collaboration with SELA Collaborative. The event will help Southeast L.A. residents connect with the available resources and rebates that they deserve, while teaching the community about the benefits of driving electric and off-peak charging as options. These rebates exist and they make it easy to get them, with no headaches.

Empower Gateway's mission is all about removing the barriers that households face when considering the embrace of electricity to increase their adoption of a resource that saves money and portends a cleaner environment, and streamlining the process of applying for their crucial benefits. In fact, a UCLA Luskin Center of Innovation study found Empower Gateway helped streamline the process while reducing the burden of Southeast L.A. residents to claim available incentives.

So if you’ve been thinking about getting an electric vehicle. Or are just looking for ways to help your household save a lot of money, come check it out, have a bite, and take a test-drive of what could be an important asset to boosting your family’s budget.

November 14, 10 a.m. - 1p.m., Hub Cities Consortium ~ 4354 Tweedy Blvd. South Gate, CA 90280