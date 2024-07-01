Last week, a celebration of the iconic Teen Angels magazine, created by the celebrated Lowrider artist-and-illustrator Teen Angel (nee David Holland of San Jose), and the legendary L.A. imagery of photographer Estevan Oriol debuted at Beyond the Streets. The show, titled "Dedicated To You," will run through September 15, 2024, at Roger Gastman's La Brea gallery.

Just as Oriol's work was a huge influence on L.A. TACO's creation and coverage, the artist himself cites Teen Angel, a pioneering, self-made publication delving deep into Chicano culture in the Southwest U.S. for over 24 years, as one of the inspirations on his own aesthetic as he helped shape L.A. culture and art over the last few decades.

"Tears of gladness. Smiles of sadness." A wall of images by Estevan Oriol, Photo by Memo Torres for L.A. TACO

In a statement to media, Oriol writes that the show, "is more than a showcase of my work; it's a homage to the city that raised me, the culture that shaped me, and the individuals who've walked this journey alongside me. It's a moment to reflect on the layers of Los Angeles through the lens of my camera and the stories that have unfolded in its streets.”

The exhibition charts a visual legacy of Oriol's work aside a corresponding look at artifacts, images, and original works from Teen Angels, as curated by David De Baca (a confidant and trustee of the now departed Teen Angel) and collector/historian Bryan Ray Turcotte. After a rapid spread through the underground through the 80s and 90s, Teen Angel was passed to Holland's son, Johnny, who continued the legacy with his brother, David "Payaso" Holland, into the aughts.

L.A. TACO was there to celebrate with Oriol, De Baca, and Beyond the Streets at the opening last week.

Here's a look at everything we saw, straight through the shutter of Memo "El Tragon de Los Angeles" Torres.

Photo by Memo Torres for L.A. TACO.

Photo by Memo Torres for L.A. TACO.

Photo by Memo Torres for L.A. TACO.

Photo by Memo Torres for L.A. TACO.

Blown-up contact sheet of images by Estevan Oriol. Photo by Memo Torres for L.A. TACO.

Photo by Memo Torres for L.A. TACO.

Images by Estevan Oriol. Photo by Memo Torres for L.A. TACO.

Photo by Memo Torres for L.A. TACO.

Photo by Memo Torres for L.A. TACO.

Photo by Memo Torres for L.A. TACO.

Photo by Memo Torres for L.A. TACO.

Photo by Memo Torres for L.A. TACO.

Photo by Memo Torres for L.A. TACO.

Photo by Memo Torres for L.A. TACO.

Photo by Memo Torres for L.A. TACO.

The gift shop. Photo by Memo Torres for L.A. TACO.

"Teen Angel & Estevan Oriol: Dedicated To You" ~Through September 15, 2024 ~ at Beyond the Streets, 434 N. La Brea Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90036

All photos by Memo Torres; Intro copy by Hadley Tomicki