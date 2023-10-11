Skip to Content
L.A. TACO home
Log In
Featured

Rabbi Aryeh Eli Cohen Named to L.A. City Ethics Commission

Upon seeing Cohen's name, Councilman Hugo Soto-Martinez said he remembered a time when they both engaged in civil disobedience. Cohen gave a short response -- "good times."

2:25 PM PDT on October 11, 2023

By City News Service and
Jose Herrera

    The City Council Wednesday approved Rabbi Aryeh Eli Cohen for a five-year term on the City Ethics Commission, ending June 30, 2028.

    The council voted 14-0 to confirm Cohen, with Councilwoman Traci Park absent during the vote.

    City Controller Kenneth Mejia nominated Cohen after the council had rejected Mejia's prior nominee, Reseda Neighborhood Council President Jamie York.

    Cohen, a city resident since 1995, is a professor of rabbinic literature at the Ziegler School of Rabbinic Studies of the American Jewish University.

    Prior to Wednesday's vote, Cohen addressed council members about his work, and why he thinks he'll be a good fit on the commission.

    "For the last 23 years or so, both my teaching and my research has come together with my activism," Cohen said. "My last book was called `Justice in the City,' and I've been very involved in issues of justice, around labor, restorative justice, the criminal legal system, and racism."

    He's also worked with Clergy & Laity United for Economic Justice, and at one point served as the co-chair of its board.

    "It's really exciting for me to move off the streets and see what it looks like from the inside," Cohen said. "It's amazing that one has to say this, but I'm very committed to multiracial democracy.

    "... Part of that commitment is that people have to trust their government, and the way that people trust their government is that they trust that the government operates along ethical lines and transparent lines."

    Councilwoman Eunisses Hernandez said she's known Cohen for many years and worked with him when he served at Bend the Arc: Jewish Action, a national social justice organization. In his role, he organized the Jewish community around issues of immigration justice and restorative justice.

    Hernandez noted the work as an ethics commissioner will not be easy and can be a thankless job in many aspects, but expressed her gratitude toward Cohen for wanting to take on the role.

    Councilwoman Katy Yaroslavsky added, "I'd be hard-pressed actually to find a more ethical, intelligent and capable ethics commissioner."

    She also commended Mejia for his "excellent pick."

    In September, the council had rejected Mejia's first nominee, York, by a 14-0 vote, with no discussion prior to the vote. The move was met with public scrutiny and backlash.

    Previously, some council members had said they were concerned about York's fundraising background, while others felt they didn't know her.

    In contrast to York's nomination, the controller made it a point to reach out to several council members to facilitate conversations with the rabbi.

    Upon seeing Cohen's name, Councilman Hugo Soto-Martinez said he remembered a time when they both engaged in civil disobedience. Cohen gave a short response -- "good times."

    Council President Paul Krekorian emphasized the city could benefit from Cohen on the Ethics Commission because there are "significant policy reforms" that will be moving through the council.

    Also in September, the council approved Alex Johnson, a vice president at Bryson Gillette, a consulting firm that has done campaign work, as a member of the five-member Ethics Commission. Councilman Marqueece Harris-Dawson put forward Johnson's nomination.

    With these two appointments, the commission now has four of its five members. For months, the commission has been unable to conduct business because of a lack of commissioners, who are appointed by city officials.

    Established by L.A. voters in 1990, the Ethics Commission is intended to preserve the public trust and foster public confidence in city government and elections. The commissioners work to ensure that campaign finance, contracts, developers, governmental ethics and lobbying are in compliance with city and state laws.

    Jose Herrera
    Jose Herrera

    Stay in touch

    Sign up for our free newsletter

    More from L.A. TACO

    Featured

    L.A. City Council Designates Section of Pico Blvd as Oaxacan Corridor in Response to Leaked Racist Remarks by Former and Current Council Members

    "In response to the hateful, anti-indigenous comments made last year by several elected leaders, the City Council has worked vigorously to empower and to give voice to the grievances and pain experienced by those affected communities," the motion states. "One of those impacted communities was the Oaxacan community." The Council voted 14-0 on the matter.

    October 11, 2023
    Sponsored

    His Father Arrived In a Car Trunk, Now He Fights For Immigrants As a Top Los Angeles Immigration Lawyer

    Angel was born in Los Angeles and grew up in Montebello, California. His parents were Ecuadorian immigrants who met in the United States in their early 20s. When he graduated law school, he knew he wanted to dedicate the rest of his career to helping immigrants navigate through naturalization, visas, DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) requests, and VAWA (Violence Against Women Act) filings. When looking for a lawyer who understands immigration law and understands the needs of our communities, Angel is the lawyer to call.

    Noelle Maxwell
    October 11, 2023
    Film

    LA’s Six Most Iconic Horror Movie Houses and Where To Find Them

    Some of the most iconic horror movie addresses are right here in our backyard and you may drive by them every day while dodging traffic! This guide is perfect for planning your own Halloween-timed tour of horror’s greatest film locations.

    October 11, 2023
    Featured

    Activists Ejected from Council Meeting After Calling for Kevin de León to Resign

    De León is the only participant in the leaked 2021 conversation who still holds office.

    October 10, 2023
    See all posts