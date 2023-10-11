Rabbi Aryeh Eli Cohen Named to L.A. City Ethics Commission
Upon seeing Cohen's name, Councilman Hugo Soto-Martinez said he remembered a time when they both engaged in civil disobedience. Cohen gave a short response -- "good times."
