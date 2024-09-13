Despite Los Angeles being home to the second largest population of Mexicans—that counts Mexican-Americans, by the way—after Mexico City, L.A. has never been known to go as hard for actual Mexican Independence Day on September 16th as it does for Cinco de Mayo.

This is the U.S., after all, where many restaurants still play up the polarizing trope of sleeping Mexicans and are forced to add "combination plates" to appease what their customers think Mexican food should be.

This year, Mexico's most significant celebration falls on a Monday, which allows hospitality industry workers to join in on the festivities. The following L.A. restaurants and bars are starting the party this weekend with live music, brunch and cocktail specials, and even a refreshing Mexican lager from one of Long Beach's most award-winning new breweries—plus, live cumbia!

¡Que viva Mexico!

Hollywood

Photo via @kateen_la/Instagram.

KA'TEEN

Wes Avila's three-year-old tropical Mexican oasis will be celebrating over the weekend with live mariachi, a DJ, and food and drink specials over both brunch and dinner. The special cocktail menu, for all the liquid courage you'll need to to howl out your own grito includes a "Mezcalita Colorada" with Ilegal Mezcal, jamaica cordial, lime, garbanzo foam and rim, and "La Adelita" with Patron Reposado, arroz con leche, cinnamon, agave, and a paletita de hielo.

6516 Selma Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90028

Frogtown

⁠Madre

Ivan Vasquez, mezcal's most ardent defender, is hosting perhaps the biggest mezcal event in the history of roasted agave in North America. A grand total of 16 maestro mezcaleros will be present, and plenty of panels will address the politics of this beautiful plant-based beverage and more. There will also be live music, tortas ahogadas, and a traditional procession and dance. As of right now, it's still not sold out!

2600 Division St. Los Angeles, CA 90065

Long Beach

ISM Brewing

Ian Mccall came out swinging late last year with Long Beach's most exciting brewery to open recently. The OG brewer and founder of ISM has a cult following among the craft beer community for his textbook-perfect IPAs and masterful approach to any beer he makes. At not even a year old, the brewery has already won two gold medals and a bronze at the World Beer Cup.

For this Sunday's Mexican Independence celebrations, there will be live cumbia and a house-blended michelada mix to add to a Mexican lager they make just for the occasion. Their shift lead, Lalo Toledo, tells L.A. TACO that the Mexican lager has no added lime flavors , and its malt bill—which includes corn—already won a "People's Choice Award" during S.F. Beer Week. ("The only competition we have entered this beer into, yet," he says).

210 E 3rd St. Unit A, Long Beach, CA 90802

Arts District

Damian

One of Orange County's best modern Mexican restaurants, Maizano, is teaming up with Downtown L.A.'s best modern Mexican restaurant for what undoubtedly promises to be the best Mexican Independence party in the city. There will be lucha libre, an agave bar, flash tattoos, botanas, and the one-and-only DJ Que Madre all night long. You can buy tickets, either for the whole shebang or just for the lucha or passed antojitos part, right here.

2132 E. 7th Pl. Los Angeles, California 90021