Thousands of protestors marched through downtown L.A. on Feb. 14 in response to Reza Pahlavi’s call for Iranians in L.A., Munich and Toronto to take to the streets in a Global Day of Action, which called for regime change to depose the Islamic Republic that rules Iran.

The action comes a month after Iranians protested in cities across Iran for nearly seven weeks, beginning in December, which Pahlavi has publicly supported.

Protestors flew the flag of the Imperial State of Iran, aka the Lion and Sun flag. Pahlavi’s grandfather, Reza Shah Pahlavi, and his father, Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, ruled the Imperial State from 1925 - 1941 and 1941 - 1979, respectively. The Islamic Revolution ended their rule and also founded the current Islamic Republic.

Some flew the flag of Israel in a nod to Pahlavi’s outreach "to portray himself as the pro-Israel alternative for Iran.”

Some protestors carried pictures of Iranians who were jailed and killed by the Islamic Republic; others had posters asking for Trump to intervene and keep his promises with regard to regime change in Iran and Make Iran Great Again.

Pahlavi was in Munich this past week as a guest at the Munich Security Conference. In multiple interviews, he claimed that his goal is not to rule Iran, but to unify opposition forces with “a clear plan for the transition to democracy." He has also suggested the US should take military action in Iran.

Thousands marched in DTLA calling for regime change in Iran. Izzy Ramirez for L.A. TACO

Thousands marched in DTLA calling for regime change in Iran. Izzy Ramirez for L.A. TACO

Thousands marched in DTLA calling for regime change in Iran. Izzy Ramirez for L.A. TACO

Thousands marched in DTLA calling for regime change in Iran. Izzy Ramirez for L.A. TACO

Thousands marched in DTLA calling for regime change in Iran. Izzy Ramirez for L.A. TACO

Thousands marched in DTLA calling for regime change in Iran. Izzy Ramirez for L.A. TACO

Thousands marched in DTLA calling for regime change in Iran. Izzy Ramirez for L.A. TACO

Thousands marched in DTLA calling for regime change in Iran. Izzy Ramirez for L.A. TACO

Thousands marched in DTLA calling for regime change in Iran. Izzy Ramirez for L.A. TACO

Thousands marched in DTLA calling for regime change in Iran. Izzy Ramirez for L.A. TACO

Thousands marched in DTLA calling for regime change in Iran. Izzy Ramirez for L.A. TACO

Thousands marched in DTLA calling for regime change in Iran. Izzy Ramirez for L.A. TACO

Thousands marched in DTLA calling for regime change in Iran. Izzy Ramirez for L.A. TACO

Thousands marched in DTLA calling for regime change in Iran. Izzy Ramirez for L.A. TACO

Thousands marched in DTLA calling for regime change in Iran. Izzy Ramirez for L.A. TACO

Thousands marched in DTLA calling for regime change in Iran. Izzy Ramirez for L.A. TACO

Thousands marched in DTLA calling for regime change in Iran. Izzy Ramirez for L.A. TACO

Thousands marched in DTLA calling for regime change in Iran. Izzy Ramirez for L.A. TACO

Thousands marched in DTLA calling for regime change in Iran. Izzy Ramirez for L.A. TACO

Thousands marched in DTLA calling for regime change in Iran. Izzy Ramirez for L.A. TACO