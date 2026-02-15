The action comes a month after Iranians protested in cities across Iran for nearly seven weeks, beginning in December, which Pahlavi has publicly supported.
Protestors flew the flag of the Imperial State of Iran, aka the Lion and Sun flag. Pahlavi’s grandfather, Reza Shah Pahlavi, and his father, Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, ruled the Imperial State from 1925 - 1941 and 1941 - 1979, respectively. The Islamic Revolution ended their rule and also founded the current Islamic Republic.
Some protestors carried pictures of Iranians who were jailed and killed by the Islamic Republic; others had posters asking for Trump to intervene and keep his promises with regard to regime change in Iran and Make Iran Great Again.
A.k.a. Afroxander; Weekend Editor at L.A. Taco and a lecturer at San Diego State University. He has covered arts, culture, history, politics, and sports with an emphasis on Latin America and its U.S. diaspora for over two decades.
The Harbor Area Peace Patrollers, who for 8 months stood watch every single morning outside of Terminal Island, today confirmed that ICE and CBP have demobilized from the Coast Guard base. While we’ve seen a decrease in activity with Border Patrol gone, around 25 people were still taken between Monday and Friday from Home Depots, cars, courthouses, and mostly targeted attacks.