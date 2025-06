A group of reporters from L.A. TACO was in Downtown L.A. on Sunday, June 8, 2025, witnessing our L.A. neighbors defend their civil rights amid dangers such as police projectiles and burning autonomous cars.

Photographer and TACO contributor Kemal Cilengir was there taking photos, which gives you the perspective of what it was like. Take a look at Kemal's photos from this past Sunday in Downtown L.A.

Photo by Kemal Cilengir for L.A. TACO.

