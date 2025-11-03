All photos were taken by Kemal Cilengir for L.A. TACO.

After the Dodgers secured their second consecutive MLB World Series win this weekend, chaos broke out in Downtown L.A., reminding us of last year's historic aftermath.

Dodgers fans pop fireworks at a DTLA intersection.

As soon as the Dodgers clinched the title, fans poured out onto Figueroa, a small crowd gathering outside the Original Pantry Cafe. This was the start of the cat-and-mouse game that LAPD and Dodger fans seemed to be playing all night.

Once LAPD secured an intersection, the crowd moved to a new intersection and kept the celebration going. At that point, there were several groups traveling around DTLA, forcing LAPD to split their manpower across the area. Fans moved through the streets of L.A., stopping to party before LAPD caught up.

After marching down 9th Street, the crowd traveled up around Broadway to Pershing Square, and a large group ended up at Olympic and Grand. This was the same intersection that a crowd of Dodgers fans celebrated at after last year’s World Series championship win.

Fans continue to celebrate even though LAPD lurks nearby.

Sideshows, fireworks, “Fuck Drake” chants, and joyful madness ensued. LAPD appeared after nearly an hour and began firing "less-lethal" ammunition at the fans, striking several individuals before the crowd moved on again.