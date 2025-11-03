Skip to Content
L.A. TACO home
L.A. TACO logo
Log In
Sports

World Series Celebrations In Downtown L.A. End With Fire, Graffiti, and LAPD Aggression

Sideshows, fireworks, “Fuck Drake” chants, and jubilant madness ensued. LAPD eventually appeared and fired less-lethals at the fans, striking several individuals.

9:51 AM PST on November 3, 2025

A man is facing backwards wearing a jersey in front of smoke and fire.

A Dodgers walks among the DTLA chaos.

All photos were taken by Kemal Cilengir for L.A. TACO.

After the Dodgers secured their second consecutive MLB World Series win this weekend, chaos broke out in Downtown L.A., reminding us of last year's historic aftermath.

A motorcyclist drives through a crowd
A fire is created from within a crowd
Men in a car are holding full balloons
a man in a skull mask stands posed with his bicycle
A man stands from atop a post, holding a Dodgers banner
A man in the middle of a crowd holds a firework above his head
A man poses with his legs spread beneath a firework
A crowd celebrates as a firework goes off
Dodgers fans pop fireworks at a DTLA intersection.

As soon as the Dodgers clinched the title, fans poured out onto Figueroa, a small crowd gathering outside the Original Pantry Cafe. This was the start of the cat-and-mouse game that LAPD and Dodger fans seemed to be playing all night.

Once LAPD secured an intersection, the crowd moved to a new intersection and kept the celebration going. At that point, there were several groups traveling around DTLA, forcing LAPD to split their manpower across the area. Fans moved through the streets of L.A., stopping to party before LAPD caught up.

Two men pose on a firetruck
People spray paint a city bus

After marching down 9th Street, the crowd traveled up around Broadway to Pershing Square, and a large group ended up at Olympic and Grand. This was the same intersection that a crowd of Dodgers fans celebrated at after last year’s World Series championship win.

A firework goes off in an intersection
Fans continue to celebrate even though LAPD lurks nearby.

Sideshows, fireworks, “Fuck Drake” chants, and joyful madness ensued. LAPD appeared after nearly an hour and began firing "less-lethal" ammunition at the fans, striking several individuals before the crowd moved on again.

A man creates an LA logo with his hands
A man holds an LA flag from within a truck bed
A man in face paint creates the LA logo with his hands
A crowd watches a man on a motorized bike
Two men look at a police SUV

Share the taco:

Kemal Cilengir

[caption id="attachment_166706" align="alignnone" width="200"] Wolverine CAMERA[/caption]

I document Los Angeles. I walk the streets religiously trying to expose every alley, avenue, and crack the sidewalks have to offer.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from L.A. TACO

Sports

How My Weird Dodgers Superstition Helped L.A. Win It All

"I heard another barrage of explosions when Will Smith crushed the homer to take the lead in the 11th. But I still didn’t look. It was around this point in the night that I realized it was a silly superstition, my not watching, but there was something deeper going on."

November 2, 2025
Inland Empire

U.S. Citizen Shot by ICE in Ontario, CA Released From Federal Custody With Bullet Still Lodged In Shoulder

According to his lawyers, Carlos Jimenez had attempted to warn agents of the presence of school children at a nearby bus stop in his community when he was shot by federal agents. Authorities claim he had attempted to run over the agents.

November 1, 2025

Support L.A. TACO

News

DAILY MEMO: Federal Immigration Agents Heavily Target Mid-City L.A. For 2nd Day In A Row

It’s October 31st, and although today is officially Halloween, today is the 148th day, L.A. and the surrounding areas have been terrorized by Masked Federal Agents. For a second day in a row, agents heavily targeted the mid-city areas of Los Angeles with 9 confirmed incidents.

October 31, 2025
Food

Little Tokyo’s New ‘Punk Izakaya’ Is Also a Temple of L.A. Punk History

The inspiration for Tsubasa Muratani's menu is Japanese-style drinking food but 4 the punx, so accessible and not too douchey in other words. 

October 31, 2025
Food

Weekend Eats: Momofuku Comes to The Westside With Super Peach

Plus masa pancakes, Filipino pizza, and sandwiches that will beam you up to Florence for lunch.

October 31, 2025
Featured

DAILY MEMO: ICE Shoots 24-Year-Old Man Attempting To Help A Targeted Family In Ontario

ICE claimed its agents felt threatened and decided to shoot “defensive shots” at his vehicle. The victim drove down to his brother’s home and was taken to the hospital while being followed by Department of Homeland Security agents.

October 30, 2025
See all posts