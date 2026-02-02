Skip to Content
L.A. TACO home
L.A. TACO logo
Log In

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

Featured

As Protests Raged Around Them, this ‘Banned In L.A.’ Punk Band Played to Hundreds At MDC

As the U.S. government wages war on immigrants, with Los Angeles bearing the brunt of ICE's violent tactics, this DIY Dead City show felt historic—echoing Rage Against the Machine's legendary protest set outside the 2000 DNC.

2:49 PM PST on February 2, 2026

Dead City playing in DTLA

Dead City playing in front of the Metropolitan Detention Center on Saturday, January 31st. Photo by Javier Cabral for L.A. TACO.

A mosh pit exploded in the middle of Alameda Street on Saturday night at 8:11 p.m. as hundreds of punks shouted, “FUCK ICE,” while singing along to L.A.’s craziest street punk band, Dead City

The surprise show was announced less than 24 hours before, during their wild performance at Superchief Gallery warehouse on Friday night. The band posted a flier on its Instagram account—which  has since been archived—at 7 p.m. the night before, calling for a “peaceful protest” and listing the Metropolitan Detention Center at 535 North Alameda Street as the “general area” where the show would take place, notifying fans to stay tuned for the approximate pin to be dropped right before the show. 

At 7 p.m, groups of punks started to slowly make their way down Alameda Street, joining the rest of the demonstrators who were in the area protesting the ICE raids happening in Los Angeles and the rest of the country. In total, about 500 people were present. 

LAPD had blocked off both sides of Alameda, on Temple Street and on Commercial Street, to vehicles at dusk, but still allowed pedestrians to cross the police line. 

Dead City pit at Metropolitan Detention Center.
Dead City pit at Metropolitan Detention Center. Photo by Javier Cabral for L.A. TACO.

Just before 8 p.m., word came in and started to spread that Dead City was en route and looking for a place to set up to play. They first announced they were going to play on Commercial Street with the 101 Freeway as a backdrop because they couldn’t get onto Alameda Street. 

But at the last minute, they decided that wasn’t close enough and utilized shopping carts to haul their amps and drum kit to play across the street from the back of the Federal Building, where hundreds of protesters overwhelmed the Feds on Friday. 

Within ten minutes, the band was set up on the sidewalk on the eastern side of Alameda Street and started to warm up. After disclosing to any cameras recording the show that this was a “peaceful protest,” the band immediately erupted into their song, “Fuck Peace,” with its  chorus that repeats: “Fuck peace! Fuck peace! Peace is for pussies!”

The pit kept a steady momentum throughout their set. The frontman admitted that they forgot their cymbals for the drum kit and that the drummer was playing with a broken hand, but despite these setbacks, hundreds of punks still showed up to support and blow off some steam. 

The band played an entire set of about 30 minutes long, undisturbed by police or the skirmish line of armed federal agents located just a few hundred feet away. Another band from New York, Cruciform, played a full set as well. 

Dead City pit at Metropolitan Detention Center.
Dead City pit at Metropolitan Detention Center. Photo by Javier Cabral for L.A. TACO.

The show wrapped up at around 8:45 p.m. with many of the punks who showed up for the show leaving with the band. At around 9 p.m., someone threw a firework behind the line of Federal Agents, which made them return fire in the form of pepperballs, causing many protestors to scurry away. LAPD officers quickly called a dispersal order and shot tear gas canisters towards the crowd. 

Multiple people were arrested and some injured, including a spectator who was not protesting but still received a less lethal projectile to his eye and sadly, may lose his vision.  

Dead City started in 2020 during the peak of pandemic frustration, by a group of L.A. punks who asked their friend, MIKER, a respected graffiti artist from Maywood, to sing in their band. 

They played a generator-powered show to thousands of punks along a riverbed in Frogtown in 2021 that turned into an uprising that made it to the evening news. Their fans have a reputation for being among the most chaotic bases in the underground L.A. punk scene. 

These fanatics are famous for starting fires and spray-painting the walls wherever the group plays, causing the band to be banned from playing many venues. Despite the destructive history of their generator shows, the show was peaceful—with no reported fights.  

As the U.S. government wages war on immigrants, with Los Angeles bearing the brunt of ICE's violent tactics, this DIY Dead City show felt historic—echoing Rage Against the Machine's legendary protest set outside the 2000 DNC.

Share the taco:

Javier Cabral
@https://bsky.app/profile/theglutster.bsky.social

Professional punk and Editor-In-Chief for James Beard Award-winning L.A. TACO. Associate Producer for JBA-winning Las Crónicas Del Taco. Former restaurant scout for Jonathan Gold. Co-author of "Oaxaca: Home Cooking From the Heart of Mexico (2019, Abrams) and "Asada: The Art of Mexican-Style Grilling" (2023, Abrams).

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from L.A. TACO

Comix

Sunday Taquitos #13: Mask On

Sunday Taquitos! Art by Ivan Ehlers.

February 1, 2026
Los Angeles

LAPD Chief hints they may not enforce mask bans on federal immigration agents

"It's not a good public policy decision and it wasn't well thought out in my opinion,” said LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell during a press conference for the release of 2025 citywide crime data.

January 31, 2026

Support L.A. TACO

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

Featured

DAILY MEMO: Border Patrol Continues To Follow, Point Their Guns, and Detain Community Watchers

While L.A. showed out for the General Strike, with what felt like 100,000 people marching for three hours from downtown L.A. to Boyle Heights and back, ICE and Border Patrol continued their new streak of following and arresting community watchers.

January 30, 2026
Food

Weekend Eats: Lucia Exploring Black Foodways On Fairfax

While Tomat teams up with a bagel business to raise money for CHIRLA.

January 30, 2026
Featured

DAILY MEMO: Border Patrol Sets Their Sights on San Fernando Valley Today, While San Bernardino Continues to See Non-Stop Raids

Border Patrol raided the Panorama City area targeting and taking multiple street vendors.

January 29, 2026
Site News

Letter From the Editor: L.A. TACO Shop Closed Tomorrow, and How We Are Striking

We are shutting down and closing down our online shop for the day. We will only be posting our essential ICE coverage and Daily Memo, which has been proven to prevent abductions and has helped families identify loved ones who have been unfairly taken.

January 29, 2026
See all posts