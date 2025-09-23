Sylmar: Inside Mobile Home Complex // 12401 Filmore St // Around 9:45 am// ICE // No immigration enforcement occurred; however, the individual calling in stated this was a targeted attack on a woman who refused to open her door. She had been stalked by ICE in the past. An individual community watch member went out to assist, but ICE eventually arrested him. No video footage has been released. Sylmar does not have a lot of help. The woman was not taken.