Memo Torres breaks down ICE-related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.
Monday, September 22nd. It’s day 109.
September 20, 2025
- Montclair: Monte Vista Ave & San Bernardino St // Around 6:45 am // ICE, Masked agents with police vests, street shoewear // 1 Gardener kidnapped // video footage alludes to them pulling up on several of them, but taking one individual. Seen waving at recorders. 7-8 masked agents. //
- Watts: E 94th and Parmelee St // Around 7 am// ICE, 1 masked agent, 1 unmasked // Unsure if any kidnappings occurred, seen on online alert system. 2 agents were seen around their vehicle, footage is of an individual recording from inside their home, only a few moments long. //
- Sylmar: Inside Mobile Home Complex // 12401 Filmore St // Around 9:45 am// ICE // No immigration enforcement occurred; however, the individual calling in stated this was a targeted attack on a woman who refused to open her door. She had been stalked by ICE in the past. An individual community watch member went out to assist, but ICE eventually arrested him. No video footage has been released. Sylmar does not have a lot of help. The woman was not taken.
- Pacoima, Van Nuys & Foothill: LAPD briefly detained a black resident who was following ICE after ICE alleged she tried to ram their car. About half a dozen officers and two helicopters were involved in the incident.
- San Diego: Vehicle kidnapping // In Barrio Logan, unsure of exact location within that neighborhood, but on Main St. // 1 Kidnapping //12:15 PM// ICE - More than 7-8 agents. masked // police vests and streetwear shoes. // Seems to be a targeted attack; agents took one individual. Not a lot of information given, just a video. //
- Santa A na: Flowershop parking lot // S Main St and W Pomona St //1:30 PM// ICE // 3 Kidnappings // Community watch had been following ICE agents around Santa Ana for a couple hours and were seen earlier in the morning as well, they were also seen scouting Bristol carwash again, they eventually pulled up to a vehicle where they broke the window and forced individuals out. Unsure if all 3 were inside the car. //
[Sun. 9/21/25]
- No raids or sightings were reported.
September 22, 2025.
- Perris: Warehouse // 681 San Jacinto Dr // Early morning, no exact time given. // ICE // rental vehicles. // No kidnappings reported, reports state ICE tried to enter a warehouse but was denied entry, their vehicles were documented outside. // Posted by Hispanos Unidos. //
- Oxnard: W Palm Dr and Ventura Rd // 1 kidnapping. // Seems to be residential or vehicle kidnapping, possibly waiting for someone to exit their home to leave for work, as seen in prior kidnappings. // Around 7:15 AM// ICE // Masked agents, 4 seen in photo, definitely more not documented. // No further information was given.
- Ventura, El Capitan, Goleta, Cortez: four groups keeping ice out of the 805, 805 Immigrant, VCDEFENSA, SBResiste, and ICE Out of Goleta chased the grey Durango from Ventura to the El Capitan area north of Goleta until it returned to the Cortez ice field office.
- VC Defensa was sent the report, and they began following ICE around after this. // Seems VcDefensa found ICE in the area and followed as they left Ventura County and were seen on the freeway headed to Santa Barbara around 9:05 AM, and seen in Santa Barbara on Gaviota St by 10:01 AM, followed back to Camarillo by 11:48 AM. // Posted by 805immigrationcoalition, followed by VcDefensa and others. //
- Long Beach/Signal Hill: Home Depot // 2450 Cherry Ave. // 8:20 AM // ICE // Masked agents wearing riot gear, Counted 6 in photo from Union Del Barrio. Community members had a table set up distributing food to local laborers when several masked agents pulled up. Video shows a group of women standing up for a man about to be taken by Border Patrol Agents, saving him. Three others were taken, one later released.
- Pacoima: Superior Grocers // 10455 Lauren Canyon Blvd // They were seen putting on gear in the front parking lot, and it seemed to be a targeted kidnapping. One person was taken, and their car was left in the parking lot. // Around 8:43AM // ICE // Masked agents, vested, carrying guns. // Posted by UnionDelBarrio //
- Huntington Park: // Keller Park by Huntington Park City Hall // 8:50 AM // ICE // Unsure of any kidnappings, only a statement was posted, no photo or video evidence to go off of. // Posted by HuntingtonParkRunClub //
- Santa Maria: Santa Maria County Jail // 1 Kidnapping //8:50 AM// DHS // No photos of them, just a reference photo of the courthouse. // License plate # given: 304272 // No further information given, just a statement posted by 805ImmigrationCoalition.
- Long Beach: Naples Carwash // 5790 E 2nd St // No Kidnappings // 9:35 AM // ICE // same convoy that was used at the Home Depot // After the incident at Signal Hill Home Depot, community members all over Long Beach were alerted, helping to prevent and abductions from a car wash that federal agents proceeded to target after the Home Depot.
- Goleta: On the 101 Freeway North Bound // 9:35 am // ICE // Plate: 8HWD640 // Seen driving, not a lot to report. Photos and plates posted by 805ImmigrationCoalition. //
- Long Beach: Elm Ave and E Ocean Blvd // 12:16PM // CBP // Seen Driving // No kidnappings // Seen driving west towards Ocean //
- Riverside: Carwash // 10561 Hole Blvd // 1:30PM // HSI // Unsure of # of kidnappings // Posted by we_keep_us_safe_1312 //
- Long Beach/Signal Hill: Location: Home Depot // 751 Spring St // 1:35 PM // ICE // No kidnappings // Seen in parking lot. // Posted by OraleLB and LongBeachRapidResponse.
- Costa Mesa: Behind a target, 289 E 17th St //2:05 PM// ICE // Agent in blue jeans and converse. // No kidnappings were seen staging. // 2 vehicles and one agent photographed. Posted by izzymirez //
OTHER NEWS
- DHS says it won’t follow California law banning most law enforcement officers from wearing masks
- “To be clear: We will NOT comply with Gavin Newsom’s unconstitutional mask ban. At a time that ICE law enforcement faces a 1,000% increase in assaults and their family members are being doxxed and targeted, the sitting Governor of California signed unconstitutional legislation that strips law enforcement of protections in a disgusting, diabolical fundraising and PR stunt,” the government agency said in a post on X.
- The new law is a direct response to federal agents wearing masks while making arrests during immigration enforcement operations, including those across Southern California and Los Angeles that prompted protests this summer.
- “No, we are not going to follow it,” said Bill Essayli in comments to KCAL News.
- DHS probe of Long Beach activist who posted video of Border Patrol agent raises free-speech questions
- The Department of Homeland Security is targeting several social-media accounts that posted a video of a Border Patrol agent — with an activist behind one of the accounts questioning if the federal government is trying to suppress free speech.
- Sherman Austin, who lives in Long Beach and is the creator and programmer of the Stop ICE Raids Alert Network, received a message from Meta on Sept. 5 that said a law enforcement agency was seeking information about his Instagram account.
- Back in February, Austin created Stop ICE, a website that relies on crowd-sourced information to alert users to immigration activity in their communities across the country.
- After obtaining a copy of the subpoena, Austin learned that the Department of Homeland Security had requested information about several Instagram accounts for a criminal investigation, including his.
- We’re Suing ICE for Its $2 Million Spyware Contract
- On Monday, 404 Media filed a lawsuit against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) demanding the agency publish its $2 million contract with Paragon, a company that makes powerful spyware that can remotely break into mobile phones without the target even clicking a link. The sale of the spyware to ICE has activists and lawmakers deeply concerned about what the agency, which continues to push the Trump administration’s mass deportation effort, may use the technology for. The contract and related documents 404 Media is suing for may provide more information on what ICE intends to do with the spyware.
- “404 Media has asked ICE to disclose agency records relating to its contract with a company known for its powerful spyware tool whose potential use in the agency’s ongoing mass-deportation campaign has prompted lawmakers, civil liberties organizations, and immigration groups to express deep concerns over potential civil rights abuses,” the lawsuit says.
- He was delivering strawberries in L.A. when Border Patrol stopped him. ‘The wrong place at the wrong time’
- Inside the building, California Gov. Gavin Newsom and his allies were holding a news conference about a Democratic Party plan to fight back against President Trump’s efforts to maintain control of the U.S. House of Representatives through redistricting in Texas.
- Angel Rodrigo Minguela Palacios knew nothing of the powerful men’s clash as he stacked cardboard boxes filled with ripe, red fruit Thursday morning. He also didn’t know that dozens of Border Patrol agents were massing nearby.
- Liberty vans launched in McArthur Park
- CBP interrogated and almost deported four U.S. citizen children
- On June 28th, immigration agents detained Jackie Merlos, her mother, and her four young U.S. citizen children while they were visiting Jackie’s sister at Peace Arch State Park, which straddles the U.S.-Canada border.
- CBP agents arrested the family, under the false and outlandish allegation that Jackie was engaged in “human trafficking” — all because her sister, a legal permanent resident of Canada, stepped her foot over the border line while hugging her family goodbye.
- Billboard defaced by Proud Boys on 210 Freeway
- White House and DHS's latest propaganda video uses Pokémon’s “Gotta Catch ‘Em All” theme.
Izzy Ramirez contributed to this article.