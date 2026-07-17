At Daily Memo, we break down immigration raids in Southern California and share relevant news from around the nation. Below, you'll find links and references to topics discussed in our video and more, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.

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A preliminary injunction was granted in part by a federal judge to detainees who sued DHS and ICE for the inhumane conditions that they face inside the Adelanto ICE Processing Center, according to a court order reviewed by L.A. TACO. This is a class action lawsuit, and the preliminary injunction means the defendants, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) need to immediately implement what is listed in the document because it has now been court-ordered.

The court order says that “...the Court finds that Plaintiffs have demonstrated they are likely to prevail—or at the least, raise serious questions—on the merits of their Fifth Amendment and Rehabilitation Act claims; that they will suffer irreparable harm if the Court does not issue preliminary injunctive relief…”

There have been at least four deaths that have been linked to the Adelanto ICE Processing Center under the second Trump administration.

“People at Adelanto are entitled to dignity, respect, and humane treatment. The government cannot deprive people of their basic needs and constitutional rights by locking them into a detention center and throwing away the key,” Rebecca Brown, Supervising Attorney with Public Counsel, told L.A. TACO.

In the span of six days, there were four ICE-related deaths that occurred in Florida, Texas, Georgia, and Maine. Two men were shot during an immigration enforcement operation, one man died during a transport between detention facilities, and one man was fatally struck by a tractor-trailer during an operation. While these incidents occurred outside of California, ICE and HSI continue to enforce Trump’s massive deportation campaign, alongside attempting to carry out the new 2000 daily arrest quota.

Today is July 16, and it is day 406 of the ICE siege in Los Angeles. Thank you to the California Community Foundation for their continued support of the Daily Memo.

Recently, while most traffic stops were asked to be momentarily paused after Lorenzo Salgado Araujo and Joan Sebastian Guerrero’s killings, Donald Trump took to Truth Social and demanded that traffic stops continue. ICE’s own leadership was surprised by this demand.

Here in Southern California, an ICE agent in tactical gear sprayed the vehicle of a VC Defensa volunteer in Ojai; the ICE agent abruptly stopped his vehicle on the off-ramp of the 101 S Exit to Ojai to do this.

Yesterday in Panorama City, a well-known TikTok vendor was detained by masked federal immigration agents in the parking lot of a plaza; a friend of his was on a livestream as it happened, and he was asking for help notifying his family to gather his table and merchandise.

Today, here in East Los Angeles, a group of legal observers was abruptly stopped by an ICE vehicle as they followed and documented a convoy leaving the Metropolitan Detention Center. We spoke with one of the legal observers who said, "We will continue to exercise our First Amendment right and keep our community safe.”

RAIDS

[Tuesday. July 14. Day 404.]

Ojai: On the 101 S Exit to Ojai, around 6:50 a.m. VC Defensa, community legal observers, were conducting an observation of ICE vehicles around the area when an ICE agent stopped his vehicle on the off-ramp of a freeway, walked over to the legal observers' vehicle while on the road, and sprayed what appears to be mace or pepper spray. The community watchers confirmed that one person was taken in Ojai.

Ventura: At the County of Ventura Government Center on 801 S Victoria Avenue, around 11:52 a.m. ICE agents were seen at the detention facility of the government center waiting for releases.

[Wednesday. July 15. Day 405.]

Panorama City: At 8530 Tobias Avenue, around 12:10 p.m. A well-known TikTok vendor, “La Colochona,” was detained by ICE agents in a plaza parking lot. His table and merchandise were all left behind, and a friend got on a live stream on TikTok attempting to bring attention to the incident so his family could pick up the man’s belongings.

Hollywood: On Sunset Boulevard and St. Andrews Place, around 10:30 a.m. According to reporting by Univision, ICE agents conducted an operation in the area, exactly one year after a massive raid in the same intersection. We are not sure how many people were taken.

[Thursday. July 16. Day 406.]

Pico Rivera: On Lindsey Avenue and Catherine Street, around 10:00 a.m. Masked federal agents were seen driving around a residential neighborhood. No one was detained.

San Diego: In Logan Heights, around 6:15 a.m. and 7:10 a.m. Union Del Barrio confirmed ICE agents were driving around the area between 32nd Street and 22nd Street. No one was detained.

Vista: Near the St. Francis Church on West Vista Way and Valencia Drive, around 6:40 a.m. Community members submitted footage of an ICE vehicle driving around the church. No one was detained.

San Bernardino: On H Street and 13th Street, around 7:11 a.m. According to community watch teams, one person was taken during an ICE operation.

Los Angeles: On Record Avenue and Whittier Boulevard, around 11:37 a.m. An ICE vehicle stopped a group of patrollers who were legally observing a convoy of ICE agents driving around East Los Angeles. L.A. TACO spoke with Michelle Molina, a legal observer who was involved in the stop who says, “In a world upside down, we will continue exercising our First Amendment right and keep our community safe. No justice, no peace.”

Spring Valley: In an undisclosed neighborhood around 6:50 a.m., at least three masked and one unmasked ICE agents were seen taking an older man and forcing him into their vehicle.

L.A. TACO reached out to DHS and ICE for comment regarding these sightings; we will update when we receive a response.

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