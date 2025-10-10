Memo Torres breaks down ICE-related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.

Wednesday, October 9th. It’s day 126.

TODAY’S ICE RAIDS

Montclair: At a Costco parking lot, on Palo Verde St and Central Ave, around 5:30 a.m. ICE agents were seen staging for the day.

Montclair: On Lehigh Ave, around 5:55 a.m. Six agents in 5 tinted vehicles targeted a community member without a warrant. He was ultimately let go. However, community watch members verified a gardener being taken down on Lehigh and Ramona Ave at 6:00 a.m. On Lehigh Ave, around 5:55 a.m. Six agents in 5 tinted vehicles targeted a community member without a warrant. He was ultimately let go. However, community watch members verified a gardener being taken down on Lehigh and Ramona Ave at 6:00 a.m.

Montclair: At an Arco Gas Station on Central and Mission, at approximately 7:00 a.m., a known ICE vehicle, a Light Gray Ram, was seen in the area.

Pomona: On Mission between East End and Clark, around 6:23 a.m. Known ICE vehicles were seen in the area by local community watch.

Pomona: At Peachwood Mobile Homes, on Grand Between Reservoir and East End, around 6:30 a.m., agents were seen outside of the complex. Witnesses stated four were taken. However, this number is yet to be verified.

Ontario: On S Vineyard Ave and E Walnut St, around 6:37 a.m. A community watch team verified the kidnapping of a man from his vehicle. His work truck was left behind, but was no longer there by 9:45 a.m. On S Vineyard Ave and E Walnut St, around 6:37 a.m. A community watch team verified the kidnapping of a man from his vehicle. His work truck was left behind, but was no longer there by 9:45 a.m.

Ontario: At a Lowe’s at S Grove Ave and E Philadelphia St, around 6:41 a.m. Footage showed masked individuals who came from unmarked vehicles kidnapping a man. They were gone by the time a community watch team showed up.

Ontario: At a plaza in front of Carnitas Al Estilo Michoacan on Mission and Mountain, around 7:15 a.m. Masked-up agents approached a couple, threw the man to the ground despite him not resisting, and took him away. The agents were later seen at an HOA called College Park on Mountain between Mission and Phillips around 7:30 a.m. Community watch teams received reports of various ICE scouts in that area.

Anaheim: On La Palma and East, around 8 a.m. Several ICE scouts were reported in the area, headed towards Anna Dr. They were seen knocking on doors at an apartment complex.

Garden Grove: At the Chapman Car Wash on W Chapman Ave between Brookhurst St and Gilbert St, around 10:30 a.m . Having been raided before, this car wash had set up barricades to allow only customers in, with a community member standing watch out front. However, ICE agents came in as if they were customers and were let in. Once in the parking lot, they kidnapped three people, including an 18-year-old citizen. Community watch members who arrived noted broken glasses on the floor. At about 10:55 a.m., a Santa Ana community watch member stated that she was driving to the scene when she saw the agents a few blocks away. She took a few photos and drove off. However, the agents followed her, as shown in the video she provided to L.A. TACO. She stated that they tried to stop her from making a U-turn at an intersection, and at a red light, agents from an SUV pulled up beside her and got out of their vehicle. They attempted to remove her from her car, and she decided to call 911 to report masked men following her. Dispatch sent police officers to assist her, and they found her on Euclid and Trask. The officers escorted her towards a parking lot and had one of the ICE vehicles pull onto a street. She’s unsure of what their conversation was about, but they did leave her alone afterwards. The 18-year-old from earlier was later released behind a Regal Cinema at a plaza farther down the street from the carwash on Brookhurst St and W Chapman Ave. We also learned that about 5:00 p.m. today, one of the kidnapped individuals from the car wash signed his voluntary deportation order before his family could get to him, and he is being deported tonight.

Garden Grove: After the Garden Grove car wash raid, a community watch member received notice about ICE at the plaza where the 18-year-old was released. He witnessed vehicles leaving in different directions. One vehicle followed the woman, who, as mentioned above, called the police for help. Meanwhile, this community watch member followed the others, who went to the Lambertian Ministry Center on Magnolia St and W Chapman Ave, around 12:42 p.m. He was unable to use the ICE detainee locator since the government is still on an active shutdown, and wanted to make sure he knew where to notify the victim’s families of where their loved one was detained. After the Garden Grove car wash raid, a community watch member received notice about ICE at the plaza where the 18-year-old was released. He witnessed vehicles leaving in different directions. One vehicle followed the woman, who, as mentioned above, called the police for help. Meanwhile, this community watch member followed the others, who went to the Lambertian Ministry Center on Magnolia St and W Chapman Ave, around 12:42 p.m. He was unable to use the ICE detainee locator since the government is still on an active shutdown, and wanted to make sure he knew where to notify the victim’s families of where their loved one was detained. At the parking lot, the agents began to antagonize him, and one agent even put their hands on him, trying to arrest him, but stopped after the community watch member repeatedly told him he couldn’t be arrested. As ICE eventually left the lot, they took footage of the community member.

Santa Ana: At the Home Depot on Macarthur and Harbor , around 9:15 a.m. Border Patrol agents arrived and stopped six day laborers. Two people who provided documents showing their legal status were let go; unfortunately, four were taken. During the raid, an angry bystander threw a rock at the agents and was arrested as well.

He was eventually stopped and taken. There likely were others, but it’s the only person we could confirm was taken at the moment. Baldwin Park: At the Home Depot on Puente Ave and W Garvey Ave, around 9:00 a.m. Video footage shows a man trying to drive away as an agent aims a weapon at him. He was eventually stopped and taken. There likely were others, but it’s the only person we could confirm was taken at the moment.

Baldwin Park: At a Target building entrance, on Francisquito Ave and Garvey Ave, around 9:30 a.m. Border Patrol Agents were seen with 3 detained men. We are unsure if they were all taken. At least one was seen being put into a vehicle.

Orange: At the Home Depot on N Glassell and W Katella Ave, around 11:55 a.m. Community watch confirmed the kidnapping of one day laborer.

Los Angeles: On Century and Broadway, around 11:50 a.m. Several agents were seen staging at a parking lot.

Chula Vista: At a residential area on Paseo Del Rey and Telegraph Canyon Rd, around 8:30 a.m. Video footage shows a man being pulled over by several ICE agents. It was confirmed that they did take him.

IN OTHER ICE-RELATED NEWS

A second man dies in ICE custody at a Missouri detention center , marking the 18th death in a detention center this year, and the 21st total in immigration enforcement operations. marking the 18th death in a detention center this year, and the 21st total in immigration enforcement operations. Leo Cruz-Silva, 34, originally from Mexico, was being detained by Festus police after his Sept. 30 arrest for public intoxication, according to a statement released late Wednesday by the federal agency. He was transferred to ICE custody on Oct. 1 and sent to the Ste. Genevieve Detention Center two days later. After one day in jail, Cruz-Silva was dead. He was found unresponsive in his cell on Oct. 4 in what ICE said appeared to be a suicide. Cruz-Silva’s death marks the second reported suicide in ICE custody in Missouri in recent months — and is at least the 15th detainee death nationwide so far in 2025, according to data on the agency’s website.

Judge Rules Feds Can’t Pepper-Spray, Tear-Gas Journalists After Block Club Chicago And Others Sue A federal judge ruled Thursday that federal agents can’t use tear gas, pepper spray, and other weapons against journalists and peaceful protesters after Block Club Chicago and others sued the federal government over its actions against journalists outside the Broadview ICE detention facility.

Nearly half of FBI agents in major offices reassigned to immigration enforcement Personnel data obtained by Mark Warner, a Democratic senator, and shared with the Guardian, suggests the Trump administration has moved 45% of FBI agents in the country’s 25 largest field offices to support the Department of Homeland Security’s immigration crackdown. Across all of the FBI’s offices, 23% of the roughly 13,000 total agents at the bureau are now working on immigration, according to Warner, the top-ranking Democrat on the Senate intelligence committee.



AT L.A. TACO

If you appreciate reporting like this, please consider becoming a monthly or yearly member of L.A. TACO, buying some merch, or dropping a dime in our documentary fundraiser so we can continue to bring you this vital information.