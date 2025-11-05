Memo Torres breaks down ICE-related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.
Tuesday, November 4th. It’s day 152.
TODAY’S ICE RAIDS
- Dodger Stadium: In Elysian Park at parking lot number 13, around 9:55 a.m. Border Patrol agents were seen in the lot. A total of seven vehicles were confirmed present.
- Cypress Park: Home Depot on 2055 N Figueroa St, around 9:15 a.m. Several factions of federal agents flooded into the parking lot and kidnapped seven individuals, including a toddler and her father, a U.S. citizen. The agents seemed to argue about who would take the car with the toddler in it; eventually, the fully dressed tactical agents pulled away the unmasked agent who had been seen in the last few days pulling his weapon at responders in Santa Ana and targeting street vendors heavily lately. That agent walked away, angry, and was later seen inside Home Depot. Agents also broke into IDESPECA, the work center in the parking lot that was protecting workers, tackled, handcuffed, and detained the coordinator. He was threatened and then let go at the corner. He is now in the ER with a fractured wrist and scraped knees. The toddler was confirmed to have been returned to their mother by 4:40 pm with the help of Immigrant Defenders Law Center. Aisha Wallace has the full story on LATACO.COM.
- Cypress Park: On N Figueroa St by Cypress Ave, a man was seen being taken by Border Patrol agents just down the street from the Home Depot.
- Cypress Park: Near the Irving Steam Middle School on 3010 Estara Ave, around 12:16 p.m. Border Patrol agents were seen in the area after raiding the Home Depot earlier that morning.
- Glendale: At a residential area on 1225 Mariposa Dr, around 12:18 p.m. A bystander drove by as she witnessed Border Patrol agents kidnapping two roofers. One of the roofer’s sons was also working with them, but was left behind in the car. A woman was seen confronting the agents and questioning them.
- Burbank: At the U-Haul on 924 S Victory Blvd, around 11:35 a.m. Bystanders pulled into the parking lot where two men were seen being handcuffed by Border Patrol agents. They refused to state their names and simply pointed to the numbers listed on their vests. The individual recording asked both men being taken whether they had any family members they could reach out to; both stated they had none.
- North Hollywood: Target on Victory and Vineland, 7:40 a.m. Seven plainclothed agents in three unmarked cars were spotted meeting in the parking lot.
- Koreatown: On 5th St and New Hampshire Ave around 10:40 a.m. A street vendor who sells Coconuts was confirmed kidnapped by bystanders who reached out to L.A. Taco.
- Downtown Los Angeles: On 7th and Figueroa, around 12:34 p.m. Various bystanders confronted Border Patrol agents who were seen apprehending a young male and placing them into a vehicle. L.A. Taco spoke with individuals present, who stated that it was a joint operation with local law enforcement. In the videos documenting the incident, it appears agents called LAPD to help disperse the crowd blocking their vehicles from leaving the area.
- Downtown Los Angeles, Piñata District: Sky Produce on Olympic and Hemlock St., around 11:20 a.m. Video footage shows Border Patrol agents near a factory. It was confirmed by rapid responders that three individuals were taken.
- Downtown Los Angeles Piñata District: On E 11th and Stanford Ave, around 12:10 p.m. Border Patrol agents were seen in the area. It is unclear if an individual was kidnapped.
- Downtown Los Angeles: On Central and Santa Monica Fwy, around 11:37 a.m. Border Patrol agents were seen holding a woman as another woman was seen questioning and speaking with agents. She was ultimately taken away.
- Oxnard: In Lemonwood near El Dorado St around 5:15 a.m. A man was confirmed kidnapped.
- Oxnard: In Lemonwood on Dupont St and Pericles Pl, around 5:40 a.m. Two men were taken away near their homes shortly after walking out to head to work together. One of the men’s sons reached out to L.A. TACO, who explained that his aunt was outside and witnessed his uncle and father get taken away by federal agents. Earlier this year, his mother was also taken during the Glasshouse Farms raid.
- Oxnard, Port Hueneme: At an undisclosed intersection around 10:30 a.m. VcDefensa confirmed the presence of masked federal agents near a freeway overpass.
- San Diego: On 47th St and Hilltop Dr, around 7:55 a.m., Federal agents were seen scouting near a school. Union Del Barrio community watch members went over to question the vehicle, but they immediately drove away.
- San Diego: On 45th St and Market St, around 8:00 a.m. A community watch member confirmed that an individual was kidnapped.
- Rancho Cucamonga: At a courthouse on Haven and Foothill, around 10:00 a.m. Community watch took notice of ICE presence at the courthouse. Around noon, one person was taken, and later, around 3:45 p.m., another person was also taken. Earlier that morning, at approximately 11:00 to 11:15 a.m. There was an incident at the Home Depot on 11884 Foothill Blvd, where day laborers were met by Sheriff's deputies who were forcing them to leave the lot. Ultimately, one day, a laborer was detained, including a community watch member who was documenting the ordeal. L.A. Taco spoke with a community watch team, which informed us that both were charged with trespassing.
- San Bernardino: Washington Ave and E Dumas St, one block south of Orange Show, between 5:10 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. Federal agents barricaded a family in a home. Community members state that agents with FBI jackets knocked on the door initially before ICE was seen arresting three men alongside men wearing sheriff vests. Community watch states that officers involved refused to identify themselves.
AT L.A. TACO
If you appreciate reporting like this, please consider becoming a member, buying some merch, or dropping a dime in our fundraiser so we can continue bringing you this vital information.