Tuesday, November 25th, day 173.
Tuesday, November 25th, day 173.
TODAY’S RAIDS
- Oxnard: On Yucca and Saviers, around 5:30 a.m. ICE agents were seen inside an apartment complex. A woman who was recording pressured them to leave. However, they returned shortly afterwards and attempted to kidnap two men, but failed. More ICE agents were seen around a couple of hours later on Ventura off Barnett St, where community watchers legally observed and pressured them to leave.
- Oxnard: On Camino Del Sol, around 7:59 a.m. A known ICE vehicle was seen driving.
- Ontario: On Mountain and 6th, around 5:30 a.m. ICE agents racially profiled two men driving on their way to work. They asserted their rights and refused to show ID or to give their names. The men cussed the agents out before they were left out.
- Montclair: On Ramona and Mission, around 5:40 a.m. Three to four ICE vehicles stopped a young man and questioned him about his status. He was let go.
- Pomona: On E 9th and East End, around 6:20 a.m. ICE agents stopped two men who were on their bikes and took them.
- Lompoc: On Pine and College, around 6:50 a.m. ICE agents kidnapped someone who was near an elementary school.
- Ontario: On Mission and Benson, around 7:00 a.m. ICE agents were seen driving towards Pomona and Montclair.
- Pomona: Near the Cardenas market on San Antonio and Holt, around 8:30 a.m. ICE agents were seen in the area, we are unsure if anyone was taken.
- Los Angeles: In Watts on 104th and San Pedro, around 8:39 a.m. HSI agents conducted an operation in this residential neighborhood, allegedly two people were taken, but this is still unconfirmed. LAPD assisted by taping off the scene and standing watch.
- Huntington Park: In an alley off of Pacific and Saturn, around 9:40 a.m. HSI agents were seen questioning a homeless man.
- San Luis Obispo: At the County Jail on 1355 Kansas Ave, around 7:40 a.m. A known ICE vehicle is in the parking lot.
- Torrance: On the 110 FWY, around 9:15 a.m. HSI agents stopped a man in a blue truck and took him. He was headed south just before Sepulveda and Pacific Coast Highway.
- Encinitas: At the Home Depot on 1001 N El Camino Real, between 8:00 and 9:00 a.m. Several masked federal agents were seen forcing a man out of his vehicle and taking him.
- San Juan Capistrano: On Calle Bonito around 8:05 a.m. Eight to ten agents in four to five vehicles were present in the targeted kidnapping of an individual they had been observing at their residence.
AT L.A. TACO
IN OTHER ICE-RELATED NEWS
- ICE Offers Up to $280 Million to Immigrant-Tracking ‘Bounty Hunter’ Firms
- Immigration and Customs Enforcement is expanding plans to outsource immigrant tracking to private surveillance firms, scrapping a recent $180 million pilot proposal in favor of a no-cap program with multimillion-dollar guarantees, according to new contracting records reviewed by WIRED.
- An L.A. man was detained in an immigration raid. No one knows where he is
- A Mexican immigrant detained during an immigration raid in South L.A. has disappeared. Six weeks later, his family still hasn’t found him.
- Homeland Security says he was never in custody, but a witness says he suffered a medical emergency at a detention facility.
- Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove is demanding Homeland Security investigate.