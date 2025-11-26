Skip to Content
DAILY MEMO: In Absence of Border Patrol, ICE and HSI Step Up to Take Its Place

We're seeing a new strategy taking effect. In the absence of Border Patrol, ICE has stepped up its patrolling, profiling, and stops. This could be due to the news last month that the administration changed out ICE leadership, effectively putting Border Patrol agents in charge of ICE. Today, we saw ICE stopping several vehicles and people on bikes, as well as continuing with their targeted attacks.

5:42 PM PST on November 25, 2025

Memo Torres breaks down immigration raids and related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.

Tuesday, November 25th, day 173.

TODAY’S RAIDS

AT L.A. TACO

IN OTHER ICE-RELATED NEWS

  • ICE Offers Up to $280 Million to Immigrant-Tracking ‘Bounty Hunter’ Firms
    • Immigration and Customs Enforcement is expanding plans to outsource immigrant tracking to private surveillance firms, scrapping a recent $180 million pilot proposal in favor of a no-cap program with multimillion-dollar guarantees, according to new contracting records reviewed by WIRED. 
  • An L.A. man was detained in an immigration raid. No one knows where he is
    • A Mexican immigrant detained during an immigration raid in South L.A. has disappeared. Six weeks later, his family still hasn’t found him.
    • Homeland Security says he was never in custody, but a witness says he suffered a medical emergency at a detention facility.
    • Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove is demanding Homeland Security investigate.

Memo Torres
@el_tragon_de_LA

Memo Torres is a multi-media taco journalist and Director of Partnerships for the James Beard award-winning L.A. Taco. He was a finalist for the Ruben Salazar Award for Latino Journalists. He has functioned as a taco scout for numerous shows and can be seen on Netflix's Taco Chronicles and Pressure Cooker. Memo is also currently hosting a food guide on all iPhones' Apple Maps.

Aisha Wallace-Palomares
Aisha is a multimedia reporter specializing in audio, covering Southern California. She recently graduated from the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism. Her reporting has taken her from protests in the streets of LA to corrido concerts, and beyond.

