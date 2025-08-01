News

DAILY MEMO: State and Local Law Enforcement Agencies are Opposing California State Bills Aimed at Unmasking and Identifying Federal Agents

Memo Torres speaks with California state assembly members Sade Elhawary and Mark Gonzalez about the two bills currently in debate at the state level intended to unmask and identify federal agents, the 'No Vigilantes Act' and the 'No Secret Police Act.' We were surprised to hear that there is opposition coming from state and local police agencies. The assembly members break down how and why.