Memo Torres speaks with California state assembly members Sade Elhawary and Mark Gonzalez about the two bills currently in debate at the state level intended to unmask and identify federal agents, the 'No Vigilantes Act' and the 'No Secret Police Act.' We were surprised to hear that there is opposition coming from state and local police agencies. The assembly members break down how and why.
News
DAILY MEMO: State and Local Law Enforcement Agencies are Opposing California State Bills Aimed at Unmasking and Identifying Federal Agents
Memo Torres speaks with California state assembly members Sade Elhawary and Mark Gonzalez about the two bills currently in debate at the state level intended to unmask and identify federal agents, the 'No Vigilantes Act' and the 'No Secret Police Act.' We were surprised to hear that there is opposition coming from state and local police agencies. The assembly members break down how and why.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from L.A. TACO
See all posts
Four New L.A. Hand Roll Bars That Stand Out From The Pack
Whole bluefin, Wagyu beef, Korean bossam, walnut shrimp, and Mexican tostadas are all in play at this fresh crop of new temaki bars.
These Are L.A.’s Politicians Who Are Financially Benefiting From the Genocide In Gaza
Whether through indifference, incompetence, or political calculation, these leaders have allowed atrocities to unfold slowly, often being paid by the Israeli lobby to provide political cover for Israel’s war crimes.
DAILY MEMO: Agents Follow a Woman Driving Before Taking Her and More
ICE and Border Patrol ramped up raids across Southern California from July 25–30, including the arrest of popular tattoo artist Downtown Mac in L.A. Agents were seen operating in multiple neighborhoods. Meanwhile, LA County is moving to ban masked agents, though legal questions remain. LAPD continues to share data that helps ICE target immigrants. The federal government is pressuring DACA recipients to self-deport, while offering six-figure salaries to recruit 10,000 new ICE agents under Trump’s $165B deportation plan.
The Burger Joint In Altadena That Survived the Fire’s Wrath
Brochures to help residents rebuild their homes lay next to pancake syrup and ketchup bottles. It took this burger shop six months to re-open and the customers are slowly returning, even if their homes aren’t ready yet.
The Emotional Toll of Moving Back To Altadena
This is what it’s like to move back to Altadena right now—yes it’s empty lots and the remnants of devastation all around but it’s also people like Rafa, his neighbors, and their advocates coming together to create resilience, equity, and local control in the face of displacement and disaster capitalism.
‘A Monument to Corporate Greed:’ Elon Musk’s Tesla Diner Fuels Protests In L.A.
“Tesla Takedown” demonstrations were held in front of Elon Musk's new diner in Hollywood, fueled by frustration at the tech billionaire and Trump’s former right-hand man. More are planned for the future, the organizer told L.A. TACO.