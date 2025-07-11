Memo Torres breaks down ICE-related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.

ICE RAIDS

Camarillo

Oxnard

Carpinteria

OTHER NEWS

Whittier officials avoid and delay community requests to pass an ordinance to verify and identify masked agents.

Narcisso Barranco’s charges were sustained, but was granted bond.

Ernesto Ayala and three others that were arrested by agents in Van Nuys earlier this week were released.

Federal Court Blocks Trump’s Birthright Citizenship Order, Certifies Nationwide Class Protecting All Impacted Babies.

Federal judge Frimpong issued a tentative ruling today which ACLU says suggests she’s inclined to grant two temporary restraining orders lawyers have requested. Could block arrests at Home Depot’s, car washes. Her decision will come down tomorrow. ACLU filed a similar lawsuit against the feds up north and it appears the feds have been following the order.