DAILY MEMO: Women in Downey Save a Man From Agents & More

A group of women are seen defending a man knocked off his bike and surrounded by federal agents preventing his arrest. Santa Ana was hit hard today and Camarillo saw a military raid on a farm. In Oxnard, a hospital closed the door on agents who were quickly surrounded by protesters.

11:23 PM PDT on July 10, 2025

Memo Torres breaks down ICE-related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic. 

ICE RAIDS

  • Santa Ana, 1st and Clara: person detained. “To get another one.”
  • Santa Ana, 1st & Fairview: ICE took a man off the street.
  • 1st & Fairview: Checking a public bus.
  • In OC: Seen inside a bus checking people.
  • 1st & Fairview: Crowds confront ICE agents during an abduction. 
  • Santa Ana: Looks like someone on a bike got away. 
  • John Wayne Airport: 2 Globemaster planes were spotted.  
  • Bell: A couple agents walking at 6:45am.
  • Downey: Several women protect a man knocked off his bike from being taken. You can see them hugging and consoling the man. 
  • Monrovia: spotted having lunch maybe?

Camarillo 

Oxnard

Carpinteria

OTHER NEWS

Whittier officials avoid and delay community requests to pass an ordinance to verify and identify masked agents. 

Narcisso Barranco’s charges were sustained, but was granted bond. 

Ernesto Ayala and three others that were arrested by agents in Van Nuys earlier this week were released.

Federal Court Blocks Trump’s Birthright Citizenship Order, Certifies Nationwide Class Protecting All Impacted Babies.
Federal judge Frimpong issued a tentative ruling today which ACLU says suggests she’s inclined to grant two temporary restraining orders lawyers have requested. Could block arrests at Home Depot’s, car washes. Her decision will come down tomorrow. ACLU filed a similar lawsuit against the feds up north and it appears the feds have been following the order.

Memo Torres
@el_tragon_de_LA

Memo Torres is a multi-media taco journalist and Director of Partnerships for the James Beard award-winning L.A. Taco. He was a finalist for the Ruben Salazar Award for Latino Journalists. He has functioned as a taco scout for numerous shows and can be seen on Netflix's Taco Chronicles and Pressure Cooker. Memo is also currently hosting a food guide on all iPhones' Apple Maps.

