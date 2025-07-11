Memo Torres breaks down ICE-related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.
ICE RAIDS
- Santa Ana, 1st and Clara: person detained. “To get another one.”
- Santa Ana, 1st & Fairview: ICE took a man off the street.
- 1st & Fairview: Checking a public bus.
- In OC: Seen inside a bus checking people.
- 1st & Fairview: Crowds confront ICE agents during an abduction.
- Santa Ana: Looks like someone on a bike got away.
- John Wayne Airport: 2 Globemaster planes were spotted.
- Bell: A couple agents walking at 6:45am.
- Downey: Several women protect a man knocked off his bike from being taken. You can see them hugging and consoling the man.
- Monrovia: spotted having lunch maybe?
Camarillo
- Agents inside with guns up.
- Agents chase workers fleeing.
- Agents attacked community and family members that included spouses and children angered that their family members were taken with tear gas and more.
- Agents attack crowd as a child is crying whose mom was taken.
- Person fleeing fires back.
- Girl, whose dad was abducted, uses a megaphone to yell at agents. “I’m sad because of you guys taking the parents away. What did we do?”
- Congressman Saul Carbajal denied entry.
- Man yells at protesters and stands with agents.
- People throw rocks at vans breaking their windows.
Oxnard
- Someone crashed their tesla into the convoy somewhere near Oxnard.
- St John’s Hospital close to Camarillo, agents were locked out.
- Agents eventually gained access.
- Protesters showed up to confront agents.
Carpinteria
- Old man blocks military convoy with his El Camino.
OTHER NEWS
Whittier officials avoid and delay community requests to pass an ordinance to verify and identify masked agents.
Narcisso Barranco’s charges were sustained, but was granted bond.
Ernesto Ayala and three others that were arrested by agents in Van Nuys earlier this week were released.
Federal Court Blocks Trump’s Birthright Citizenship Order, Certifies Nationwide Class Protecting All Impacted Babies.
Federal judge Frimpong issued a tentative ruling today which ACLU says suggests she’s inclined to grant two temporary restraining orders lawyers have requested. Could block arrests at Home Depot’s, car washes. Her decision will come down tomorrow. ACLU filed a similar lawsuit against the feds up north and it appears the feds have been following the order.