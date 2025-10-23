Memo Torres breaks down ICE-related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.

Wednesday. October 22nd. It’s day 139.

TODAY’S ICE RAIDS

IN OTHER ICE-RELATED NEWS

Santee High School students and staff are protesting against the interim principal, who “is more concerned about who’s paying her mortgage than about the safety of students from ICE in the community.” This is in response to the principal's failures to properly lock down the school when the incident was unraveling across the street, with U.S. Marshals pinning and shooting Richard LA while he was trying to evade arrest.

Major federal immigration operation headed to San Francisco Bay Area.

