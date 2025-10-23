Memo Torres breaks down ICE-related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.
Wednesday. October 22nd. It’s day 139.
TODAY’S ICE RAIDS
- Montclair: On Ramona Ave and Kingsley St, around 6:00 a.m. Masked ICE agents in three vehicles kidnapped an individual from their vehicle. A bystander who was witnessing the kidnapping went over and began to ask questions. They were later apprehended and taken by the agents and released around 1:00 p.m.
- San Bernardino: At a San Bernardino Courthouse on N Arrowhead Ave, around 10:26 a.m. In the parking lot of the courthouse, an individual was taken by agents just before getting into their vehicle.
- Carpinteria: At the Carpinteria Bluffs Nature Preserve on 5905 Carpinteria Ave, around 6:50 a.m. ICE agents followed and stopped two individuals near the preserve.
- Tustin: On Pasadena Ave and McFadden Ave, around 7:00 a.m. After ICE had been scouting this neighborhood for two weeks, they kidnapped an individual early this morning.
- Spring Valley: In the back of a Target on Streetwater Rd and Jamacha Rd, around 8:00 a.m. Community watch teams received word of a large number of agents in the back lot. They went to observe and saw several agents in uniform and some in plain clothes. They also noticed two individuals who were masked up. The watch members began alerting the community and asked the agents questions about their purpose for being in the lot. The agents stated that they were not ICE or conducting any immigration enforcement. They declined to provide any further information and even claimed the watch member was “obstructing” their operation; however, they ultimately decided to leave the area.
- Santa Ana: On S Main St and E McFadden Ave, around 8:26 a.m. A community watch member caught an ICE vehicle driving in the area. They stated that one of the agents flipped the community member off when he noticed the watch member taking photos.
- Santa Ana: On S Oak St & E Hobart St around 8:30 a.m. One person was targeted and taken from a residential neighborhood.
- San Diego: On Clairemont Dr and Dakota Dr, around 3:30 p.m. Masked ERO agents chased a man driving near Whittier Special Education Center towards a day care center, ERO collided into the vehicle right by the school when the man reached a dead end. Local activist Arturo (@officialarturoo) went down the crime scene and witnessed HSI and local law enforcement arrived. He spoke with various witnesses around the area and confirmed that various pedestrians witnessed the incident, including children who were nearby riding their bikes. Both cars involved in the collision were recorded being towed away. The community watch member noted that ERO vehicle that collided into the man had a Biden/Harris sticker on it.
- Pala: On the 76E, between Horse Ranch Creek Rd and Rice Canyon Rd, around 4:00 p.m. Border Patrol agents set up a checkpoint; we are unsure if anyone was taken.
IN OTHER ICE-RELATED NEWS
- Santee High School students and staff are protesting against the interim principal, who “is more concerned about who’s paying her mortgage than about the safety of students from ICE in the community.” This is in response to the principal's failures to properly lock down the school when the incident was unraveling across the street, with U.S. Marshals pinning and shooting Richard LA while he was trying to evade arrest.
- Major federal immigration operation headed to San Francisco Bay Area.
