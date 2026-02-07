We break down immigration raids and related news in Southern California. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic. If you appreciate reporting like this, please consider becoming a member, buying some merch, or dropping a dime in our fundraiser so we can continue bringing you this vital information.
State Senator Sasha Renee Perez was in the state Capitol working on a new bill she introduced today to address human rights abuses occurring in California. Senator Perez today introduced SB 995, the Masuma Khan Justice Act, designed to strengthen state oversight of detention centers by authorizing state agencies to inspect facilities, imposing $ 25k-per-day fines, and revoking licenses of private detention facilities that fail to meet health and safety standards.
The bill is named after Masuma Khan, a fire survivor from Altadena who was taken by ICE during her immigration check-in appointment, and sent to Core Civic’s California City detention center, where she was denied access to counsel, denied access to medical care, and denied clean water and food.
High school and junior high school students have been holding walkouts all week, including today, with an estimated 40 schools participating across the Southland to demand ICE leave their neighborhoods.
As for the raids, well, since Tom Homan, the Border Czar, demoted Greg Bovino and announced he was integrating Border Patrol with ICE, we haven’t seen the roving raids this week. Even so, ICE has continued to conduct targeted arrests. Other than the big day they had on Monday, where they took at least 18 people, including 8 from a Monterey Park home across from Mark Keppel High School, we only received about 10 confirmed incidents between Tuesday and today.
We assume the relatively calm week is due to the restructuring announced by Tom Homan, who has remained adamant that mass deportation remains the goal and that nobody, with or without a criminal record, is off the table. And while border patrol has not been as active in the southland, they’re still around, having meetings at MDC and at the Santa Ana field office.
RAIDS
Wednesday, Feb 4th. Day 243.
- Anaheim: On Juno Ave and Empire St. Community watchers noted that ICE agents were in the area and alerted the community.
- Santa Maria: At the Santa Barbara County North Branch Jail on 2301 Black Rd, around 7:50 a.m. Two ICE vehicles are seen in the parking lot.
- Escondido: At the Home Depot on 1475 E Valley Pkwy, around 9:12 a.m. Federal agents kidnapped one man from the parking lot, leaving his vehicle behind.
- Fontana: On Poplar Ave and Hawthorne Ave, around 10:45 am, Federal agents were spotted in the community.
- Fallbrook: "Checkpoint in Rainbow is confirmed. "Between intersections of 2nd (1 CBP Van parked) & west Rainbow Valley Blvd ( closer to RV Blvd) and 395 northbound.
- Chula Vista: At the Chula Vista Mall on H St & Broadway, around 3:30pm Federal agents were seen in the parking lot of the mall, we are unsure if anyone was taken.
Thursday, Feb 5th. Day 244.
- Moorpark: In an undisclosed location, around 6:18 a.m. Local ICE vehicles were spotted in the city.
- Tustin: On Tustin Village Way and Alliance Ave. Community watchers spotted local ICE vehicles while on a patrol shift.
- Los Angeles: On 12010 Washington Place, around 8:15 a.m. Community watch teams confirmed that local ICE agents kidnapped one person.
- Hawthorne: 134th Street and Ramona Ave person taken by federal agents before sun up reported by community watcher. - no link screen caps.
- Westminster: On Bolsa Ave and Newland St. Local ICE vehicles were seen in the area kidnapping a documented yard worker. They took the man to the abandoned Westminster Mall where they verified his status and left him, his children had to go pick him up.
- Santa Maria: At the Santa Barbara County North Branch Jail on 2301 Black Rd, around 4:14 p.m. Local ICE agents were in the parking lot.
Friday, Feb 6th. Day 245.
- Indio: At the Del Taco on 82742 CA-111, around 10:30 a.m. Border Patrol along with unidentified masked individuals in plain clothes were seen kidnapping a young man in the Del Taco parking lot.
- Anaheim: On North St. and Philadelphia St, 8:04 a.m. Local ICE agents kidnapped someone in the neighborhood.
- Rialto: Between Mill St & Rialto Ave, around 6:30 a.m. Community watch teams verified that two people were kidnapped.
- San Bernardino: On Waterman Ave and 9th St, around 7:00 a.m. Community watch teams confirmed that one person was taken.
