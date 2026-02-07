We break down immigration raids and related news in Southern California. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic. If you appreciate reporting like this, please consider becoming a member, buying some merch, or dropping a dime in our fundraiser so we can continue bringing you this vital information.

State Senator Sasha Renee Perez was in the state Capitol working on a new bill she introduced today to address human rights abuses occurring in California. Senator Perez today introduced SB 995, the Masuma Khan Justice Act, designed to strengthen state oversight of detention centers by authorizing state agencies to inspect facilities, imposing $ 25k-per-day fines, and revoking licenses of private detention facilities that fail to meet health and safety standards.

The bill is named after Masuma Khan, a fire survivor from Altadena who was taken by ICE during her immigration check-in appointment, and sent to Core Civic’s California City detention center, where she was denied access to counsel, denied access to medical care, and denied clean water and food.

High school and junior high school students have been holding walkouts all week, including today, with an estimated 40 schools participating across the Southland to demand ICE leave their neighborhoods.

As for the raids, well, since Tom Homan, the Border Czar, demoted Greg Bovino and announced he was integrating Border Patrol with ICE, we haven’t seen the roving raids this week. Even so, ICE has continued to conduct targeted arrests. Other than the big day they had on Monday, where they took at least 18 people, including 8 from a Monterey Park home across from Mark Keppel High School, we only received about 10 confirmed incidents between Tuesday and today.

We assume the relatively calm week is due to the restructuring announced by Tom Homan, who has remained adamant that mass deportation remains the goal and that nobody, with or without a criminal record, is off the table. And while border patrol has not been as active in the southland, they’re still around, having meetings at MDC and at the Santa Ana field office.

RAIDS

Wednesday, Feb 4th. Day 243.

Thursday, Feb 5th. Day 244.

Friday, Feb 6th. Day 245.

Indio: Border Patrol along with unidentified masked individuals in plain clothes were seen kidnapping a young man in the Del Taco parking lot. At the Del Taco on 82742 CA-111, around 10:30 a.m. Border Patrol along with unidentified masked individuals in plain clothes were seen kidnapping a young man in the Del Taco parking lot.

Anaheim: Local ICE agents kidnapped someone in the neighborhood. On North St. and Philadelphia St, 8:04 a.m. Local ICE agents kidnapped someone in the neighborhood.

Rialto: Between Mill St & Rialto Ave, around 6:30 a.m. Community watch teams verified that two people were kidnapped.

San Bernardino: On Waterman Ave and 9th St, around 7:00 a.m. Community watch teams confirmed that one person was taken.

AT L.A. TACO

LAPD Charges at Hundreds of High School Students in Peaceful Walkout Protest at MDC LAPD arrested at least two teenagers protesting ICE raids in Los Angeles yesterday. They were also seen corresponding with ICE agents on Alameda Street during the demonstrations.

Exclusive: Detention Center Captives Are Throwing Lotion Bottles Wrapped With Notes to Organizers Outside Otay Mesa Facility “For 280 days we haven’t eaten a single piece of fruit, banana, apple, orange, or anything fresh," an Otay Mesa captive communicated through handwritten note. "We are all in one big room with no doors or windows. We can’t see any grass or trees. We are all constantly sick."



IN OTHER ICE-RELATED NEWS

02/05/26 - Woman in video states friend was believed to be taken by Anaheim PD. Not able to communicate with them. Flag and car left behind.