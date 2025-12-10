L.A. TACO breaks down immigration raids in Southern California today.
Tuesday, December 9th. It’s day 186.
TODAY’S RAIDS
- San Diego: On Morena and Dorcas at a strip mall, around 6:05 a.m. Federal immigration services were seen at a strip mall near the Andres Latin Market, where one person was reported as taken.
- Santa Barbara: On San Pascual and Coronel, around 6:35 a.m. Several ICE agents were seen in the neighborhood. One agent was seen mimicking a resident who was alerting the community. Rapid Responders confirmed that three people were kidnapped. An additional person, a United States citizen, was reported as taken. However, we are unsure of the cross street and time. They were also seen in the nearby blocks on San Pascual and Valerio.
- San Bernardino: At the Courthouse on 247 W 3rd St, around 10:10 a.m. Four to five HSI agents were seen in the court parking lot, kidnapping one individual.
- Spring Valley: On 1625 Paraiso Ave, around 10:40 a.m. A federal agent was seen driving in the neighborhood after allegedly knocking on someone’s home.
- Gardena: At the Home Depot on 740 W 182nd St, around 11:00 a.m. Federal agents were seen using the parking lot to stage.
- Rancho Cucamonga: At the Courthouse on Foothill and Haven, around 11:11 a.m. Federal agents with HSI vests were seen kidnapping at least three people between 11:57 a.m. and 12:16 p.m.
- Lemon Grove: At the Home Depot on 7530 Broadway, around 12:05 p.m. Border Patrol agents went to the parking lot of the Home Depot and began chasing what appears to be a vendor. They eventually apprehended him and took him away.
- San Luis Obispo: At the County Jail on 1355 Kansas Ave, around 2:45 p.m. A DHS transport van was seen in the parking lot.
