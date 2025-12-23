Memo Torres breaks down immigration raids and related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.
EDITOR’S NOTE: Memo Torres will be on vacation until the new year. Izzy Ramirez will be compiling and sharing information in The Daily Memo until then.
Monday. December 22nd. It’s day 199.
TODAY’S RAIDS
[Saturday. December 20th.]
- Bloomington: On Santa Ana and Geronimo, around 8:00 a.m. ICE agents pulled over a work truck and kidnapped at least one person.
- Bloomington: On Larch and Slover: ICE agents were seen in the area. We are unsure if anyone was taken.
- Anaheim: On the 91 FWY near Brookhurst. Masked federal agents were present after a car was pulled over.
[Sunday. December 21st]
- San Bernardino: On 1605 N Sierra Way, around 9:00 a.m. ICE agents were seen in the area questioning people.
- San Bernardino: On McKinley and Cypress, around 9:28 a.m. ICE agents were chasing a vehicle and caused it to crash at the intersection near a mailbox. One man was taken.
- Santa Barbara: On Milpas and Mason, around 6:15 a.m. An ICE vehicle was seen in the area chasing a man who reached a safe location.
- Santa Barbara: On Yanonali and Garden around 6:30 a.m. ICE agents kidnapped a man who was on his bicycle.
- Santa Barbara: On San Pascual between Sola and San Andres, around 6:45 a.m. ICE agents took a man after he was seen leaving Bella Rosa.
- Santa Barbara: On San Andres and Sola, around 6:00 to 6:45 a.m. Another possible kidnapping.
- La Puente: On Azusa and Valley, around 8:15 a.m. ICE agents raided a location near the Bodega Market where they kidnapped roughly four women and seven men. There was leftover food inside peoples vehicles and broken glass from shattered windows all over the parking lot.
- Anaheim: At a strip mall on Harbor and Carl Karcher, around 11:30 a.m. ICE and HSI agents kidnapped a man in what seems to be a targeted operation. A vehicle that was present was seen at an ICE raid in Santa Ana on October 24th.
- Carlsbad: At an undisclosed location. ICE agents were witnessed kidnapping a man outside of a taqueria.
[Monday. December 22nd]
- Thousand Oaks: In Newbury Park on Hillcrest and Teller, around 7:10 a.m. ICE agents were seen kidnapping a man.
- Cathedral City: On 6750 E Palm Canyon Dr, around 7:30 a.m. HSI and ICE agents kidnapped a man behind the Target.
- San Bernardino: On 5th and Mt. Vernon, around 7:30 a.m. ICE agents were seen questioning two men. We are unsure if they were taken.
- Cathedral City: Near El Toro Loco on 68935 Ramon Rd, around 7:30 a.m. to 7:45 a.m. ICE agents pinned a man to the ground who is seen pleading for help. They eventually force him up and take him to their vehicle.
- San Bernardino: On Baseline and L, around 8:00 a.m. ICE agents kidnapped a man near Family Dollar.
- Palm Desert: Behind the Target on 72549 CA-111 S. ICE agents were seen using the parking lot to process the individuals that they kidnapped. Community watch teams were on scene legally observing, documenting and establishing their rights.
- Palm Springs: On the Dinah Shore Bridge, around 8:30 a.m. ICE agents stopped a Brown work truck for questioning. A man was later seen handcuffed being forced to their vehicles.
- Camarillo: At the United States Postal Service on 2150 Pickwick Rd, around 9:02 a.m. A known ICE vehicle was seen in the parking lot.
- San Bernardino: On 5th and Sterling, around 9:30 a.m. ICE agents were seen kidnapping a man.
- San Bernardino: On Highland and Rosa, around 10:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. ICE agents were seen questioning a young man in the morning, and later returned in the early afternoon to question people near a Wingstop restaurant.
AT L.A. TACO
- Vehicle With Children Inside Crashes in Indio After ICE Attempted to Stop the Vehicle in Salton City.
