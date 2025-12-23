Memo Torres breaks down immigration raids and related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Memo Torres will be on vacation until the new year. Izzy Ramirez will be compiling and sharing information in The Daily Memo until then.

Monday. December 22nd. It’s day 199.

TODAY’S RAIDS

[Saturday. December 20th.]

Bloomington: On Santa Ana and Geronimo, around 8:00 a.m. ICE agents pulled over a work truck and kidnapped at least one person.

Bloomington: On Larch and Slover: ICE agents were seen in the area. We are unsure if anyone was taken.

Anaheim: On the 91 FWY near Brookhurst. Masked federal agents were present after a car was pulled over.

[Sunday. December 21st]

[Monday. December 22nd]

