Ever since Border Patrol left Los Angeles and surrounding counties, except for San Diego, the actual border, of course, ICE has maintained a small presence in So Cal areas in Border Patrol’s absence. They’ve been hitting the same areas for the last week or so, which include mainly the far west San Fernando Valley, like Moorpark, Thousand Oaks, and Carlsbad, and also the San Bernardino area, like in San Bernardino, Ontario, Fontana, and Montclair. My guess is that the raids on the far west valley are coming from the ICE agents stationed in Camarillo, while the San Bernardino folks are the same small crew that’s been terrorizing that area for months.

At least two people were confirmed to be taken on Thanksgiving Day, one from Thousand Oaks and a landscaper from San Bernardino, leaving his truck abandoned. On Black Friday, Border Patrol was at Las Americas Outlets in San Diego, questioning people. At least one person ran from them while they were distracted. The agents couldn’t catch up to him.

But ICE stays busy with a lot of stop-and-questioning, which is slightly different from Border Patrol’s approach, but not too different. ICE is stopping more vehicles, people on bikes, forcing men out of work trucks, hanging around apartments, and questioning folks at gas stations and bus stops.

They were spotted again at the San Luis Obispo jail, where they frequent, in Oxnard and Rialto, and in El Monte, and took someone from a bus stop in Newport Beach.

Community watch teams did observe some vehicles returning to the area recently, but we’re unsure whether those vehicles were agents returning from their holiday. But still keep your guard up.

We know Border Patrol commander Gregory Bovino is planning to “take it to the next level” in New Orleans and has reported up to 200 agents there and ready. 100 of those were likely officers from Los Angeles. We’ll have to wait and see if we recognize anyone from here, like Aaron Padda, who claimed to have a 7” offering on a FEMDOM dating site.

Over the weekend, a group of people who regularly protest at the Otay Mesa detention facility heard yelling from inside the detention center asking the crowd to please let the family of 19-year-old Rosita Callejas, who lives in Oxnard, know that she is there. It was caught on video by officialarturo.

DHS and Trump, meanwhile, spent the week responding to the shooting of two national guards in DC by a previously CIA-trained operative from Afghanistan, taking the opportunity to let their xenophobia run rampant on social media calling for a complete travel ban “from every dam country” where immigrants are coming from, calling for “Remigration,” and a pause on all migration from “third world countries.” On actual Thanksgiving Day, DHS tweeted, “This Thanksgiving, there is no room at the table for invaders.”

TODAY’S RAIDS

Wednesday, November 26th. Day 174.

Moorpark: In an apartment complex on S Moorpark Ave and Majestic Ct, around 7:00 a.m. ICE agents questioned an individual, who was later released. Moorpark: around 7:30 a.m. Various ICE vehicles were seen near the library. No one was confirmed kidnapped. In an apartment complex on S Moorpark Ave and Majestic Ct, around 7:00 a.m. ICE agents questioned an individual, who was later released. By the city library on Moorpark Ave and W High St, around 7:30 a.m.Various ICE vehicles were seen near the library. No one was confirmed kidnapped.

Moorpark: around 8:30 a.m. ICE agents were seen in the neighborhood questioning someone who was eventually let go. In a residential neighborhood on 41 Millard St, around 8:30 a.m. ICE agents were seen in the neighborhood questioning someone who was eventually let go.

San Bernardino: around 10:00 a.m. HSI agents were seen questioning a man outside his residence. We are unsure if the man was taken away or let go. On G St and 13th, around 10:00 a.m. HSI agents were seen questioning a man outside his residence. We are unsure if the man was taken away or let go.

San Bernardino: On G St and Baseline, around 10:00 a.m., Federal agents questioned a woman outside of her home. She was eventually let go. On G St and Baseline, around 10:00 a.m.,Federal agents questioned a woman outside of her home. She was eventually let go.

San Diego: On Capricorn and Camino Ruiz, around 9:00 a.m. Border Patrol agents removed an individual near a gas station and took them. Their vehicle was left behind.

San Diego: On 7611 Linda Vista Rd, around 11:00 a.m. Federal agents were seen grabbing and forcing a man out of his vehicle near the intersection.

San Diego: At Home Depot on 3555 Sports Arena. Border Patrol agents were seen forcing a man out of his vehicle, handcuffing him, and taking him away.

Thursday, November 27th. Day 175.

Friday, November 28th. Day 176.

Saturday, November 29th. Day 177.

San Luis Obispo: At the County Jail on 1355 Kansas Ave, around 11:30 a.m. For several days in a row, ICE agents have been seen outside in the parking lot waiting to take released detainees.

Sunday, November 30th. Day 178.

Monday, December 1st. Day 179.

