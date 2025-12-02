Memo Torres breaks down immigration raids and related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.
Ever since Border Patrol left Los Angeles and surrounding counties, except for San Diego, the actual border, of course, ICE has maintained a small presence in So Cal areas in Border Patrol’s absence. They’ve been hitting the same areas for the last week or so, which include mainly the far west San Fernando Valley, like Moorpark, Thousand Oaks, and Carlsbad, and also the San Bernardino area, like in San Bernardino, Ontario, Fontana, and Montclair. My guess is that the raids on the far west valley are coming from the ICE agents stationed in Camarillo, while the San Bernardino folks are the same small crew that’s been terrorizing that area for months.
At least two people were confirmed to be taken on Thanksgiving Day, one from Thousand Oaks and a landscaper from San Bernardino, leaving his truck abandoned. On Black Friday, Border Patrol was at Las Americas Outlets in San Diego, questioning people. At least one person ran from them while they were distracted. The agents couldn’t catch up to him.
But ICE stays busy with a lot of stop-and-questioning, which is slightly different from Border Patrol’s approach, but not too different. ICE is stopping more vehicles, people on bikes, forcing men out of work trucks, hanging around apartments, and questioning folks at gas stations and bus stops.
They were spotted again at the San Luis Obispo jail, where they frequent, in Oxnard and Rialto, and in El Monte, and took someone from a bus stop in Newport Beach.
Community watch teams did observe some vehicles returning to the area recently, but we’re unsure whether those vehicles were agents returning from their holiday. But still keep your guard up.
We know Border Patrol commander Gregory Bovino is planning to “take it to the next level” in New Orleans and has reported up to 200 agents there and ready. 100 of those were likely officers from Los Angeles. We’ll have to wait and see if we recognize anyone from here, like Aaron Padda, who claimed to have a 7” offering on a FEMDOM dating site.
Over the weekend, a group of people who regularly protest at the Otay Mesa detention facility heard yelling from inside the detention center asking the crowd to please let the family of 19-year-old Rosita Callejas, who lives in Oxnard, know that she is there. It was caught on video by officialarturo.
DHS and Trump, meanwhile, spent the week responding to the shooting of two national guards in DC by a previously CIA-trained operative from Afghanistan, taking the opportunity to let their xenophobia run rampant on social media calling for a complete travel ban “from every dam country” where immigrants are coming from, calling for “Remigration,” and a pause on all migration from “third world countries.” On actual Thanksgiving Day, DHS tweeted, “This Thanksgiving, there is no room at the table for invaders.”
TODAY’S RAIDS
Wednesday, November 26th. Day 174.
- Moorpark: In an apartment complex on S Moorpark Ave and Majestic Ct, around 7:00 a.m. ICE agents questioned an individual, who was later released.Moorpark: By the city library on Moorpark Ave and W High St, around 7:30 a.m. Various ICE vehicles were seen near the library. No one was confirmed kidnapped.
- Moorpark: In a residential neighborhood on 41 Millard St, around 8:30 a.m. ICE agents were seen in the neighborhood questioning someone who was eventually let go.
- San Bernardino: On G St and 13th, around 10:00 a.m. HSI agents were seen questioning a man outside his residence. We are unsure if the man was taken away or let go.
- San Bernardino: On G St and Baseline, around 10:00 a.m., Federal agents questioned a woman outside of her home. She was eventually let go.
- San Diego: On Capricorn and Camino Ruiz, around 9:00 a.m. Border Patrol agents removed an individual near a gas station and took them. Their vehicle was left behind.
- San Diego: On 7611 Linda Vista Rd, around 11:00 a.m. Federal agents were seen grabbing and forcing a man out of his vehicle near the intersection.
- San Diego: At Home Depot on 3555 Sports Arena. Border Patrol agents were seen forcing a man out of his vehicle, handcuffing him, and taking him away.
Thursday, November 27th. Day 175.
- Thousand Oaks: On Warwick Ave, around 7:30 a.m. Masked federal agents were seen questioning a man they had apprehended and handcuffed. He was ultimately taken away.
- San Luis Obispo: At the County Jail on 1355 Kansas Ave, around 8:50 a.m. ICE agents were seen looming outside.
- Ontario: At the Yum Yum Donuts store on 4th St and El Dorado, around 7:50 a.m. Community watch teams observed HSI agents getting donuts.
- San Bernardino: On 13th St and H St, around 8:40 a.m. Two agents kidnapped a man at this intersection, leaving his red Chevy behind.
- El Monte: On Portrero and Rush, around 11:00 a.m. Known ICE vehicles were seen driving around this neighborhood. No kidnappings were reported.
Friday, November 28th. Day 176.
- Fontana: By King Taco on Sierra and San Bernardino, around 6:49 a.m. ICE agents stopped a vehicle and kidnapped the two individuals inside. Their truck was left behind.
- Fontana: On the 10 FWY by Sierra, around 7:07 a.m. ICE agents pulled a car over. We are unsure if the person was taken or not.
- Montclair: On Holt and Bandera, around 10:15 a.m. ICE agents kidnapped an individual at this intersection.
- Montclair: On Kingsley and Ramona, around 10:35 a.m. ICE agents stopped someone for questioning, and they were eventually let go after being surrounded by various agents.
- Newport Beach: At a bus stop on 15th and Superior, around 7:45 a.m. Federal agents kidnapped an individual who was waiting for the bus.
- San Luis Obispo: At the County Jail on 1355 Kansas Ave, around 10:16 a.m. An ICE vehicle was seen outside scouting.
- San Diego: 36 S 35th St, around 7:00 a.m. A known ICE was seen in a residential area.
- Chula Vista: At the J Street Marina Bayside Park on 550 Marina Pkwy, around 1:30 p.m. Border Patrol agents stopped at least one person, who they let go. Witnesses stated there were approximately 10 more Border Patrol trucks around the park.
- San Diego: At Las Americas Outlets on 4061 Camino de la Plaza, in the early evening. Border Patrol agents were seen stopping and questioning people outside the mall. One person who was stopped ran away while agents were distracted and couldn’t catch up in time.
Saturday, November 29th. Day 177.
- San Luis Obispo: At the County Jail on 1355 Kansas Ave, around 11:30 a.m. For several days in a row, ICE agents have been seen outside in the parking lot waiting to take released detainees.
Sunday, November 30th. Day 178.
- Montclair: On Ramona and Holt, around 6:45 a.m. ICE agents were seen kidnapping two people at a bus stop.
- Chino: On Central and Phillips, around 7:45 a.m. ICE agents were seen driving after a car near this intersection. The altercation led to a vehicular crash that resulted in two people being sent to the hospital. ICE agents followed the individuals to the Chino Valley Medical Center, and one person was ultimately taken.
Monday, December 1st. Day 179.
- Oxnard: On Yucca and Saviers, around 5:45 a.m. Six ICE vehicles were seen at a previously scouted apartment complex. Community watch teams verified that earlier, they took two people.
- Fontana: On Arrow and Beach, around 6:45 a.m. ICE agents stopped a young male on his bike and were seen questioning him. They eventually took him away and left his bike on the ground.
- Rialto: On Riverside and Merril, around 6:54 a.m. Community watch teams verified a sighting in this plaza. No kidnappings were reported.
- Fontana: On Merril and Sierra, around 7:32 a.m. ICE agents were seen at the intersection near a College.
- San Bernardino: At the San Bernardino Court. Community watch teams verified that ICE kidnapped an individual in front of the Courthouse.
- San Diego: In City Heights on 39th and Orange, around 7:50 a.m. ICE agents were seen scouting near an elementary school. Approximately 40 minutes later, one person was confirmed to have been taken. Later in the early afternoon, ICE agents were still seen roaming around the city, and one was documented running a red light to avoid community watch members.
- Carlsbad: At the Dove Library on El Camino Real and Dove Lane, around 10:00 a.m. Various federal agents were seen in the parking lot.
- Carlsbad: On Alga and El Camino, around 8:00 a.m. A bystander documented ICE vehicles driving through this intersection.
