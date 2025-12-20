Memo Torres breaks down immigration raids and related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.

Friday. December 19th. It’s day 196.

[Thursday. December 18th.]

Palm Springs: On Sunrise and Rafael, around 7:30 a.m. Federal agents pulled a car over. We are unsure if the individual was taken.

Upland: On Foothill and Euclid, around 7:43 a.m. ICE kidnapped one person.

Fontana: Near the Target on Summit and Beech, around 10:00 a.m. Witnesses stated federal agents were asking for the identification of individuals in the area.

San Diego: Near Lincoln High School on 47th and Imperial. ICE agents were seen walking around.

San Diego: At a bus stop on Grand and Bayard. ICE agents kidnapped a woman.

San Diego: Behind a Northgate on 43rd and Alpha, around 6:30 p.m. ERO and other federal agents were seen kidnapping a man from the parking lot behind the grocery store.

Carlsbad: At a plaza, ICE agents were observed in the parking lot conducting surveillance.

La Quinta: At the Costco shopping center on 79795 Highway 111, around 8:00 a.m. ICE agents were seen forcing a man they handcuffed to their vehicle.

Cathedral City: Near the AMPM on Ave Miravilla and Ramon, around 11:20 a.m. ICE agents were observed pulling vehicles over to question the drivers.

Indio: On King and Requa, around 12:45 p.m. A man was seen hiding from federal agents. He was later brought to safety.

Indio: reports that Council member Oscar Ortiz reports that two workers were taken. He also reports that two youth were taken on Wednesday when they were attending an immigration appointment with their mother.

Coachella: On 51285 Frederick St, ICE agents were seen questioning a man. We are unsure if he was taken.

Indio: On Ave 48 and Shields. ICE agents stopped a vehicle in the intersection and were seen questioning the man.

La Quinta: At the Home Depot on Jefferson and HWY 111. ICE agents raided the area and kidnapped at least two men. One was seen running across the street, but was apprehended and handcuffed at a Starbucks.

Palm Springs: On Vista Chino and Gene Autry. A man documented an abandoned vehicle after ICE agents kidnapped him.

Palm Springs: On Sunrise and Vista Chino, 7:30 a.m. ICE activity was observed at the intersection. We're unsure if anyone was taken.

Cathedral City: A man was seen running to a couple’s driveway. ICE agents drove up and kidnapped him from within their property.

Stanton: At the Home Depot on Beach and Chapman, around 9:15 a.m. CBP chased two men. However, both were able to reach safety due to Border Patrol's lack of athleticism, which prevented them from keeping up.

Garden Grove: At the Star Powder Coating on Western and Park Ave, around 9:40 a.m. CBP kidnapped a man in the parking lot.

Westminster: At the Home Depot on Westminster and Goldenwest. Border Patrol tried to raid the lot and a nearby car wash, but were foiled by community watch teams who alerted the community and got everyone indoors.

Anaheim: At the Grand Theater on 2232 S Harbor Blvd, around 10:00 a.m. Border Patrol agents were seen kidnapping a man. The legal observer stated they were documenting to show the man’s employer what was happening. We are unsure if the man worked in the area or was chased.

Anaheim: At a liquor store on Lincoln and Illinois, around 10:05 a.m. Border Patrol agents approached and questioned an employee in the liquor store parking lot. They ultimately kidnapped the employee who was power washing the pavement. Community watch teams later confirmed that the man was released.

Garden Grove: On Harbor and Banner, around 11:00 a.m. Border Patrol agents kidnapped one person.

Garden Grove: At the Home Depot on Garden Grove and Nelson, between 9:00 a.m. and 11:05 a.m. Border Patrol agents raided this location three times, kidnapping four people.

Garden Grove: Behind the Ross on Harbor and Garden Grove, around 11:05 a.m. Border Patrol is seen doing transfers in the parking lot.

Huntington Beach: Car Wash on Edinger and Springfield , around 11:45 a.m. A Car Wash employee verified that Border Patrol agents kidnapped an employee.

Huntington Beach: At the intersection of Chica Bulsa and Bulsa, around 11:50 a.m. A man called the restaurant where he works to notify them that federal immigration agents had grabbed him.

Santa Ana: Between 5th and 1st on Gunther, around 12:05 p.m. Border Patrol agents kidnapped an older gentleman on his bike who sells peanuts and candy in the neighborhood.

Long Beach/Signal Hill: At the Home Depot on 3100 Atlantic Ave, around 1:21 p.m. A known CBP vehicle from Terminal Island was observed circling the store's parking lot. This exact vehicle was seen during raids in Orange County earlier today.

Santa Ana: On Bristol and Civic, around 1:35 p.m. A known CBP vehicle from Terminal Island was seen in the area.

Santa Ana: On Bristol and 6th, around 1:25 p.m. Border Patrol agents kidnapped a raspado man, leaving his work equipment behind. L.A. TACO spoke with a witness who stated the same agents seen in Anaheim kidnapped the man. They also stated his brother was contacted and able to retrieve the man’s cart.

Santa Ana: At the ICE Field Office on 34 Civic Center Pl. OCRRN verified that at least three individuals were detained during an ICE check-in. However, one person was released.

Anaheim: On Euclid and Katella. Rapid responders verified that Border Patrol agents kidnapped a flower vendor.