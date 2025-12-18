Memo Torres breaks down immigration raids and related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.
Wednesday. December 17th. It’s day 194.
TODAY’S RAIDS
- San Bernardino: On 5th and Mt Vernon, around 6:08 a.m. ICE agents were seen getting gas.
- Riverside: Near Norte Vista High School. Ice agents were seen scouting the area, and allegedly left self-deport letters in surrounding neighborhoods.
- Highland: At the intersection of Highland and Lincoln, around 9:00 a.m. ICE agents were seen driving through, but no one was reported taken.
- Victorville: At Mojave and Village. Masked ICE agents were seen questioning an older man in the street. We are unsure if he was taken.
- Rialto: At the Santiago Hillside mobile homes on Rialto and Rancho around 1:04 p.m. ICE agents crowded a vehicle and kidnapped at least one person.
- Palm Springs: On Farrell Dr, around 7:40 a.m. ICE agents kidnapped at least one person, leaving their vehicle abandoned on the street.
- Thousand Oaks: In Newbury Park. Community watch teams confirmed one kidnapping.
- Simi Valley: On Erringer and Los Angeles, around 7:46 a.m. Community watch teams confirmed that ICE agents kidnapped one person.
- San Diego: In Barrio Logan at the Sawaya Brother’s Market on 425 S 30th St, around 7:30 a.m. An ICE scout was seen outside in the parking lot of the market. A community watch member confronted the vehicle and demanded that they identify themselves, eventually pressuring them to leave.
- San Diego: In Southcrest, a community watch member spotted an ICE agent in the community and pressured them out.
- San Diego: At the Logan Memorial Educational Campus on 2875 Ocean View. An ICE scout was seen in the area. They began chasing a community watcher, but could not keep up and left.
- San Juan Capistrano: On Calle Bonita, around 7:00 a.m. Masked Border Patrol agents in two Ford Chargers and two Ford Expeditions were seen in the area. They were gone by 7:15 a.m.
- Anaheim: At a gas station on Romneya and East, around 7:30 a.m. ICE agents took two workers from their vehicles in what appears to be a targeted operation.
- Santa Ana: On Mark St, around 7:33 a.m. An ICE scout from the Santa Ana federal building was seen scouting in the area.
- Lancaster: Behind a 24 Hour Fitness on Avenue K and 12th St, around 7:12 a.m. ICE agents were seen staging behind the fitness center in the parking lot.
- Antelope Valley: On R-12 and 35th. ICE agents were seen stopping cars and questioning individuals about their status. At least one person was seen being taken near Cactus Middle School.
- Lancaster: At the courthouse on Columbia and Fourth, around 11:20 a.m. ICE agents were seen kidnapping at least two men and forcing them into vehicles in front of the courthouse. It’s possible they took six.
- Palmdale: At the Home Depot on 38215 47th St E. Residents and community watch members verified that ICE agents kidnapped a day laborer.
- Palmdale: On 17th and Palmdale, around 1:15 p.m. ICE agents were seen chasing down a man and woman on foot with their vehicle. Consistent with agents' reckless driving throughout the raids, including using their vehicles to ram into other vehicles, causing accidents, and intentionally running into people, they crashed into a parked car during the chase, before grabbing the woman, and eventually the man, who kept running. They left behind the woman’s sandals, phone, and a “Proof of Insurance” form on the car they hit that states it is not an “admission of fault or liability.”
- El Monte: At the NCM Super Kleen Car Wash on 2475 Rosemead Blvd, around 9:20 a.m. Border Patrol agents raided the car wash. However, no one was taken.
- Temple City: At the Temple City Car Wash on Rosemead and Broadway, around 9:25 a.m. Border Patrol agents raided the car wash, kidnapping at least one person.
- El Monte: Near Zamora Park on 3820 Penn Mar Ave, around 10:00 a.m. Border Patrol agents from Terminal Island were seen targeting construction workers.
- El Monte: On Valley and Baldwin, around 10:15 a.m. Border Patrol agents chased a man to the front of a donut shop, where they were seen handcuffing him and taking him away.
- El Monte: On Potrero and Garvey, around 10:25 a.m. Border Patrol agents were seen kidnapping construction workers who were digging a big trench near the sidewalk. Several angry community members confronted the agents. It appears the agents made their way from Central and Garvey to Portrero, and then to Humbert. Two construction workers and a nopal vendor were taken.
- Arcadia: At the Carnitas El Gallo on Peck Rd. Border Patrol agents raided the food vendor spot and kidnapped two workers.
- El Monte: At a bus stop on Valley and Rosemead. Border Patrol agents were seen in the area. We are unsure if anyone was taken.
- El Monte: At the Home Depot on Ellis and Lower Azusa, around 12:20 p.m. Border Patrol agents attempted to raid the Home Depot. Community watch teams stated that no one appeared to be taken. However, a construction worker who was in the area was taken.
- Rosemead: At the Target on 3600 Rosemead Blvd around 1:13 p.m. Border Patrol agents used the parking lot of the store to process the workforce members that they kidnapped.



