DAILY MEMO: ICE And Border Patrol Spotted In 18 Cities Taking Street Vendors, Construction Workers, and Crashing Into Vehicles While Chasing People

ICE and Border Patrol took, that we know of, somewhere around 19 to 25 people today from at least 18 neighborhoods and cities they were present in, including San Bernardino, Riverside, Highland, Palm Springs, Rialto, Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, San Diego, Anaheim, Santa Ana, Lancaster, Palmdale, Antelope Valley, and Victor Ville which was all ICE today. While Border Patrol raided through Arcadia, El Monte, Temple City, and Rosemead.

8:20 PM PST on December 17, 2025

Memo Torres breaks down immigration raids and related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.

Wednesday. December 17th. It’s day 194.

TODAY’S RAIDS

AT L.A. TACO

IN OTHER ICE-RELATED NEWS

If you appreciate reporting like this, please consider becoming a member, buying some merch, or dropping a dime in our fundraiser so we can continue bringing you this vital information.

Memo Torres
@el_tragon_de_LA

Memo Torres is a multi-media taco journalist and Director of Partnerships for the James Beard award-winning L.A. Taco. He was a finalist for the Ruben Salazar Award for Latino Journalists. He has functioned as a taco scout for numerous shows and can be seen on Netflix's Taco Chronicles and Pressure Cooker. Memo is also currently hosting a food guide on all iPhones' Apple Maps.

