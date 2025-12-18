Memo Torres breaks down immigration raids and related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.

Wednesday. December 17th. It’s day 194.

TODAY’S RAIDS

AT L.A. TACO

IN OTHER ICE-RELATED NEWS

If you appreciate reporting like this, please consider becoming a member, buying some merch, or dropping a dime in our fundraiser so we can continue bringing you this vital information.