DAILY MEMO: Agents Abduct a Pregnant U.S. Citizen, Use a Penske Truck as a “Ruse” to Get Past “anti-ICE” People and Raid a Home Depot, and More

A coordinated ICE operation dubbed “Operation Trojan Horse” involved agents using a yellow Penske truck at the Westlake Home Depot to detain vendors and bystanders, echoing past far-right intimidation tactics and drawing media coverage from Fox News, which embedded with Border Patrol. Across Southern California—from Ontario and Norwalk to Beverly Hills and Santa Maria—raids targeted street vendors, workers, and even a pregnant U.S. citizen, with arrests reported in at least ten cities. Meanwhile, reports reveal that Home Depot and Lowe's have been sharing surveillance data from AI-powered cameras with law enforcement, raising concerns about privacy and corporate complicity in immigration enforcement.