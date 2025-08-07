Skip to Content
News

DAILY MEMO: Agents Abduct a Pregnant U.S. Citizen, Use a Penske Truck as a “Ruse” to Get Past “anti-ICE” People and Raid a Home Depot, and More

A coordinated ICE operation dubbed “Operation Trojan Horse” involved agents using a yellow Penske truck at the Westlake Home Depot to detain vendors and bystanders, echoing past far-right intimidation tactics and drawing media coverage from Fox News, which embedded with Border Patrol. Across Southern California—from Ontario and Norwalk to Beverly Hills and Santa Maria—raids targeted street vendors, workers, and even a pregnant U.S. citizen, with arrests reported in at least ten cities. Meanwhile, reports reveal that Home Depot and Lowe's have been sharing surveillance data from AI-powered cameras with law enforcement, raising concerns about privacy and corporate complicity in immigration enforcement.

9:36 PM PDT on August 6, 2025

Memo Torres breaks down ICE-related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.

It’s day 62. 

ICE RAIDS

  • Ontario: A work box truck was found open with tools abandoned inside. 
  • “Operation Trajon Horse:” The code-named operation at the Westlake Home Depot used a yellow Penske Truck, echoing images from a month ago when the White Nationalist group, Patriot Front, showed up masked with shields and in another Penske truck to intimidate a LGBTQ pride parade.
    • Instead of warning people, Fox News embedded itself again with Border Patrol to capture exclusive insider footage for their ratings machine, in the process aiding the Border Patrol’s propaganda objectives, which quickly repost their reports. Fox News and the L.A. Times reported that up to 16 people were taken.
    • Westlake: Vendor stand found abandoned behind Home Depot. 
    • Agents film themselves loading back into a Penske box truck. 
    • Agents taking women street vendors. 
    • Additional footage of vendors being loaded up into a van. 
    • Chief Bovino posted about today's raid, saying: “Today, we were on an Odyssey of targeted enforcement. While it may not have been Odysseus, Achilles, and Ajax jumping out, our Border Patrol Strike Teams utilized a legendary ruse, the Trojan Horse, to swiftly defeat potentially violent Anti-ICE protesters serving as lookouts to aid illegal aliens in evading the rule of law.
    • US Attorney Bill Essayli, who’s been failing at prosecuting anti-ICE protesters in Los Angeles lately, tweeted out, “For those who thought immigration enforcement had stopped in Southern California, think again. The enforcement of federal law is not negotiable, and there are no sanctuaries from the reach of the federal government.” He also reshared Fox’s insider reporting. 
  • Westlake: Following the raid at the nearby Home Depot this morning, agents were seen in the area making more arrests in the neighborhoods.
    • We learned that one of the women taken is Sabrina Medina, a pregnant U.S. Citizen expecting twins from Huntington Park, whom Kristi Noem targeted and was present last month for a photo op. Agents at that time were looking for her husband and trying to enter her home without a warrant. 
    • Agents also took down the person filming, later releasing her. 
  • Beverly Hills: You can hear a man scream as he’s being tased by agents and eventually taken.
  • Artesia: Agents were seen taking someone from their vehicle outside of the Big Penny car wash. 
  • San Diego: Border Patrol attempted to apprehend someone in a residential neighborhood but were unsuccessful. 
  • Norwalk: Masked agents took some laborers. 
  • Santa Maria: One person was taken from outside the Santa Maria jail. 
  • There were also reports of agents being active in Anaheim, Santa Ana, and Rancho Cucamonga, with reports of abductions in all those operations. 

OTHER NEWS

AT L.A. TACO

Memo Torres
@el_tragon_de_LA

Memo Torres is a multi-media taco journalist and Director of Partnerships for the James Beard award-winning L.A. Taco. He was a finalist for the Ruben Salazar Award for Latino Journalists. He has functioned as a taco scout for numerous shows and can be seen on Netflix's Taco Chronicles and Pressure Cooker. Memo is also currently hosting a food guide on all iPhones' Apple Maps.

