Led by Xavier Delgado, originally from Montebello, Corre Diablo offers a local take on the emerging punk sub-genre that picks up after you've listened and reflected on your favorite Alkaline Trio, Lawrence Arms, and Hot Water Music songs over and over again.

Three Songs Performed by Corre Diablo was recorded in early 2020 with L.A. producer/engineer Alex Estrada, and includes “Heaven’s Lip,” which follows a long tradition of deceptively upbeat songs that deal with sinister themes. For Delgado, growing up a Catholic, Chicano/Mexican-American, cultural themes and imagery set the basis for a critique of oppressive systems-systemic racism, colonialism, and the use of various other societal tools as a means of control. Don’t let that sweet synth solo fool you-“Heaven’s Lip” is not the feel-good hit of the summer.

The video for “Heaven’s Lip” continues the juxtaposition of the song itself, depicting the band and friends enjoying pizza and drinks at some favorite Eastside spots. Filmed by Juan Valdovinos, a friend of the band via the East L.A. Film Shop (Corre Diablo also dabbles in photography), and featuring additional guitarist Emilio Murga, this video serves as a reminder that joy and camaraderie are crucial parts of a larger push for societal change; after all, why fight for a better place if you can’t enjoy hanging with the homies?

For more information, please visit corrediablo.com and @corrediabloband on social media. Catch their next show at The Offbeat in Highland Park on Friday, July 21st at 7 PM. Free and over 21 only.