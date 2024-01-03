Compton Mexican Bakery Starts GoFundMe After Street Takeover Looters Run Up $75,000 in Damages
Open for the past 48 years, every day closed is resulting in the loss of thousands of dollars of revenue for the panadería, "a financial hit that the family cannot afford to endure for too long," says the GoFundMe page. Up to 100 looters were seen on surveillance cameras and no arrests have been made.
