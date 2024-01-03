Skip to Content
Compton

Compton Mexican Bakery Starts GoFundMe After Street Takeover Looters Run Up $75,000 in Damages

Open for the past 48 years, every day closed is resulting in the loss of thousands of dollars of revenue for the panadería, "a financial hit that the family cannot afford to endure for too long," says the GoFundMe page. Up to 100 looters were seen on surveillance cameras and no arrests have been made.

3:03 PM PST on January 3, 2024

    The Ramirez Family is asking for support to help get their panadería, Ruben's Bakery and Mexican Food, back open after looters from a nearby street takeover looted up to $75,000 in damaged property and stolen goods. The incident occurred at 2:30 AM on Tuesday.

    "Every day closed is resulting in the loss of thousands of dollars of revenue, a financial hit that the family cannot afford to endure for too long," says the GoFundMe page started by Ulisses Sanchez, the organizer. Their employees are also without work until the rebuild process is completed. L.A. Times reports more than 100 looters were seen ransacking the property and were responsible for the damages. No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.

    The panadería has been open for the last 48 years.

    According to a report published in June 2023 prepared for the Board of Police Commissioners, there was a 36% reduction in takeover and racing reports in 2022. Still, the police report does counter many Angeleno's suspicions that the problem is growing, including an August 2022 Los Angeles Magazine article that claimed "Street Takeovers In L.A. Are Growing More Frequent and More Violent" in a sensationalistic headline, as well as in other local media reports.

    Aside from its freshly baked traditional pan dulce like conchas and bolillos, the bakery also offered guisados like machaca and breakfast burritos. The family hopes to return to business as soon as possible.

    All proceeds from their GoFundMe account will go directly to the Ramirez family. The family will be sharing the proceeds with their employees, too.

    Javier Cabral@theglutster

    Editor for James Beard Award-winning L.A. TACO. Associate Producer for JBA-winning Las Crónicas Del Taco. Former restaurant scout for Jonathan Gold. Co-Author of "Oaxaca: Home Cooking From the Heart of Mexico (2019, Abrams) and "Asada: The Art of Mexican-Style Grilling" (2023, Abrams).

