These Photos Capture How Chino’s Demolition Derby Fueled a Forgotten Car Subculture In Southern California
You may think demolition derbies would be the domain of smaller, redder states. But the practice of intentionally smashing your scrappy bruiser of a car right into the vehicle of another person was actually born near Gardena at the long-gone Carrell Speedway.
Today, we're catching up with the Chino Demolition Derby, a staple event in Southern California’s Inland Empire, held every summer at the Chino Valley Fairgrounds. Running for over 30 years, it draws a loyal crowd of drivers, pit crews, and spectators from nearby towns like Ontario, Pomona, and Riverside.
The derby is firmly rooted in working-class culture—with most of the drivers being mechanics, veterans, or regular locals who build their own cars, often with the help of friends and family.
The crowd reflects the area’s demographics, with a strong Latino presence and a mix of families, car lovers, and longtime fans. It’s not a polished or commercial event—there are no big sponsors, just a handful of local businesses that help keep it alive. Food stands, local garages, and community groups do most of the work.
One thing people make clear: This isn’t L.A.—it’s Chino. It’s smaller and out in the suburbs of southern California in San Bernardino County, and they're proud of that. The vibe is simple and genuine: crashes, quick fixes, and fierce competition. People come for the show, but also because it feels like theirs—something built by and for the community.
