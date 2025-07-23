Skip to Content
Photo Essay

These Photos Capture How Chino’s Demolition Derby Fueled a Forgotten Car Subculture In Southern California

You may think demolition derbies would be the domain of smaller, redder states. But the practice of intentionally smashing your scrappy bruiser of a car right into the vehicle of another person was actually born near Gardena at the long-gone Carrell Speedway.

4:36 PM PDT on July 23, 2025

Today, we're catching up with the Chino Demolition Derby, a staple event in Southern California’s Inland Empire, held every summer at the Chino Valley Fairgrounds. Running for over 30 years, it draws a loyal crowd of drivers, pit crews, and spectators from nearby towns like Ontario, Pomona, and Riverside.

The derby is firmly rooted in working-class culture—with most of the drivers being mechanics, veterans, or regular locals who build their own cars, often with the help of friends and family.

The crowd reflects the area’s demographics, with a strong Latino presence and a mix of families, car lovers, and longtime fans. It’s not a polished or commercial event—there are no big sponsors, just a handful of local businesses that help keep it alive. Food stands, local garages, and community groups do most of the work.

One thing people make clear: This isn’t L.A.—it’s Chino. It’s smaller and out in the suburbs of southern California in San Bernardino County, and they're proud of that. The vibe is simple and genuine: crashes, quick fixes, and fierce competition. People come for the show, but also because it feels like theirs—something built by and for the community.

Ryan Doty (#20), the Crowd favorite. Photo by Romain Leveque for L.A. TACO.
Dicky Vander Mullen (#1) and his crew entering the fairgrounds for the introduction parade. Photo by Romain Leveque for L.A. TACO.
Sandra Ayala's (#08) crew. Photo by Romain Leveque for L.A. TACO.
Jesse Jongsma’s (#03) crew returning from the show parade. Photo by Romain Leveque for L.A. TACO.
Brian Hortin (#42). Photo by Romain Leveque for L.A. TACO.
Photo by Romain Leveque for L.A. TACO.
The crowd enjoying the Women's Front-Wheel-Drive round. Photo by Romain Leveque for L.A. TACO.
The Women's Front-Wheel-Drive round. Photo by Romain Leveque for L.A. TACO.
The Women's Front-Wheel-Drive round. Photo by Romain Leveque for L.A. TACO.
Photo by Romain Leveque for L.A. TACO.
Photo by Romain Leveque for L.A. TACO.
Photo by Romain Leveque for L.A. TACO.
Photo by Romain Leveque for L.A. TACO.
Photo by Romain Leveque for L.A. TACO.
Photo by Romain Leveque for L.A. TACO.
Photo by Romain Leveque for L.A. TACO.
The Derby crowd. Photo by Romain Leveque for L.A. TACO.
Kids waiting for the finalists to enter the arena. Photo by Romain Leveque for L.A. TACO.
Frank Mendoza, former racer and 2001 champion, came to attend the event with his family. Photo by Romain Leveque for L.A. TACO.
Entry of Gary Flack (#22) for Stock Heat 3. Photo by Romain Leveque for L.A. TACO.
Marty Kingma (#357) waiting for his car to be towed after Stock Heat 3. Photo by Romain Leveque for L.A. TACO.
Photo by Romain Leveque for L.A. TACO.
Photo by Romain Leveque for L.A. TACO.
Photo by Romain Leveque for L.A. TACO.
Photo by Romain Leveque for L.A. TACO.
Photo by Romain Leveque for L.A. TACO.
Photo by Romain Leveque for L.A. TACO.
In between heats, local pit crews and drivers rush to repair their vehicles — bent frames are pulled straight with chains, radiators topped off, and hoods re-secured with zip ties and hope. Photo by Romain Leveque for L.A. TACO.
Massive rumble during the Stock Class Main Final. Photo by Romain Leveque for L.A. TACO.
Huge impact during the final. Photo by Romain Leveque for L.A. TACO.
Kevin Denzoin (#69) accelerating in the final — only three cars still in the game. Photo by Romain Leveque for L.A. TACO.
The crowd celebrating Scott Hensley’s (#198) victory. Photo by Romain Leveque for L.A. TACO.
Kevin Denzoin’s car sitting in the ditch after the final hit. He still managed to finish second in the competition. Photo by Romain Leveque for L.A. TACO.
Andrew Oatman (#57a), winner of the Stock Overall Mad Prize. Photo by Romain Leveque for L.A. TACO.
Chino resident Scott Hensley (#198), grand winner of the 2025 Chino Challenge. Photo by Romain Leveque for L.A. TACO.

