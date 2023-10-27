Celebrate Día de Los Muertos at Hollywood Forever's at our annual event this Saturday. And make sure to stop by our third annual L.A. Taco Land, located inside the famous cemetery, behind the main stage. Grub on tacos from Tacos Los Cholos, Holbox, La Carreta, Carnitas El Artista, and Pablito's, and say hi!

PleasureMed is now open in West Hollywood. L.A.'s first full-service cannabis restaurant contains three concepts in one 50,000-square-foot space: a beautiful Cuban-inspired cannabis dispensary, an outdoor lounge called Hind for creative cocktails like a Oaxacan rum-and-aquavit slushie, and a gorgeous upstairs restaurant named Irie, with food from a Hatchet Hall veteran, along with sophisticated bongs and dab rigs on the marble bar, and a well-tailored smoking lounge. The concept comes from Pleasure Chest owner Brian Robinson, while the menu includes dishes such as venison burgers, jerk-fried quail, and barramundi with rapini. The exterior features a 67’ x 30’, 4-minute 3D video art experience titled "The Jaguar’s Eye." A must-see!

7715 Santa Monica Blvd. West Hollywood, CA 90046. Closest Metro lines and stop: Bus Line 4 - "Santa Monica/Spaulding (eastbound)" or "Santa Monica/Genesee (westbound)", Bus Lines 217 and 218 - "Fairfax/Santa Monica."

Chica's Tacos is now serving a "smashburger taco" in collaboration with Abbot's Butcher in Venice. The $5.49 taco, which contains griddled ground beef, American cheese, red onions, lettuce, and pickles, is sold at Chica's Culver City location and at all locations of All Season Brewing.

Guerrilla Tacos is celebrating Halloween night with a dinner that pairs to specific moments in the classic comedy Beetlejuice, which will be shown under the stars. $50 tickets are available here, with promises that you "will leave full after eating along with characters in the movie." We'd like to add that you very well may get Harry Belafonte in your head all week.

Oct. 31, 6:30 PM, 2000 E. 7th Street Los Angeles, CA 90021. Closest Metro lines and stop: Bus Lines 60 and 62 - "7th/Imperial (westbound)" or "7th/Santa Fe (eastbound)."

Gone Bananas is now open at the Fairfax Farmers Market, selling banana bread products from Estee Stanley and Leah Smith, who began baking during the pandemic. Your banana bread choices include The Big Banana, blueberry-studded Bluenana, OG Chocolate Chip, and get this, Nucking Futs with pecans. Owners say a portion of proceeds goes to Baby 2 Baby and A Sense of Home.

Revenge of Comics and Pinball is having a "Werewolf Bar-mitzvah" this Sunday, a pinball tournament in which costumes are encouraged and judged for prizes and trick-or-treating is offered for the kids.

Oct. 29, 3420 Eagle Rock Blvd Unit #1, Los Angeles, CA 90065. Closest Metro line and stop: Bus Line 251 - "Eagle Rock/Avenue 35 (northbound)" or "Eagle Rock/Avenue 34 (southbound)."

Santa Clarita's Atlaco Taco will be one of many vendors popping up at this weekend's Haunted Little Tokyo Block Party, running from 6 PM to midnight in Downtown. The taqueria will serve tacos, quesadillas, elote, nachos, and agausa frescas.

Processed with VSCO with s1 preset

Tuk Tuk is serving Thai-style Halloween specials through Oct. 31, including frog legs douses in garlic and black pepper (gop gratiem), pumpkin poached in coconut milk and sugar (buad fuck tong), salt-and-pepper-fried crispy smelt fish with garlic, chili, and scallion (pla tod), and thousand-year-old egg with ground chicken, chile, basil, and garlic (grapow kai yiew maa).

1638 Sawtelle Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90025. Closest transit lines and stop: Metro Bus Line 4 - "Santa Monica/Corinth" or Santa Monica Big Blue Bus Routes 1 and 17 - "Santa Monica/Sawtelle."

Oaxacan market, carniceria, and restaurant La Flama is now open in Hollywood, marking the third location of this growing Oaxacan empire. It's the perfect place to enjoy some tasajo-topped memelas or salsa de chicharron, then go home with a bag full of avocado leaves, Oaxacan chorizo, and a pint of leche quemada helado.

724 Vine St. Los Angeles, CA 90038. Closest Metro lines and stop: Bus Lines 10 and 210 - "Vine/Melrose."

The Let’s Go Disco & Cocktail Club is holding a "killer disco" party and costume contest on Halloween, with music from Lani Love and The FuzzzZ, decorations, and a fog machine. Lee Zaremba will be curating specialty Halloween cocktail specials for the evening, while first place takes home a $300 cash prize.

710 E. 4th Pl. Los Angeles, CA 90013. Closest Metro lines and stop: Metro A and E Lines, Bus Lines 30 and 106 - "Little Tokyo/Arts District Station."

Sticky Rice has a new westside location for its pad thai, curries, gai yang, and crispy shrimp rolls, as well as a menu dedicated to natural wine and craft and Thai beers.

8044 W. 3rd St. Los Angeles, CA 90048. Closest Metro lines and stop: Bus Lines 16 and 218 - "3rd/Crescent Heights" or Bus Line 217 - "Fairfax/3rd."