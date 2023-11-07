Skip to Content
L.A. TACO home
Log In
West Hollywood

English Bulldog Stolen from Owner at Gunpoint in West Hollywood

The dog's owner, Justin Garcia, was walking his bulldog named Capone, and while he went to retrieve belongings from his car, the suspects got out of their vehicle and confronted him at gunpoint.

2:58 PM PST on November 7, 2023

    Authorities sought the public's help Tuesday to find the suspects who stole an English bulldog at gunpoint from its owner in West Hollywood.

    The crime occurred about 11:40 P.M. Monday in the 1100 block of Olive Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

    "Two suspects exited a newer model black Jeep Compass, pointed a firearm at the victim, and robbed him of his English bulldog," according to a sheriff's department statement.

    "The two male adult suspects then entered the black Jeep Compass and fled the location at a high rate of speed," the statement said. "The vehicle was last seen driving northbound on Olive Drive towards Fountain Avenue."

    No description was released of the suspects.

    The dog's owner, Justin Garcia, told KTLA5 he was walking his bulldog named Capone, and while he went to retrieve belongings from his car, the suspects got out of their vehicle and confronted him at gunpoint.

    While one thief took Capone to the back of the Jeep, another jumped into Garcia's car and ransacked it, Garcia said. The thieves then got away in their vehicle.

    "I'm deeply worried," Garcia told KTLA. "He's not only just a part of our family and our life, but he's my emotional support animal."

    Anyone with information on the case was urged to call detectives at the West Hollywood Sheriff's Station at 310-855-8850. Tipsters may also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS, or use the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.

    Stay in touch

    Sign up for our free newsletter

    More from L.A. TACO

    Crime

    Two SoCal Men Charged with Using Darknet to Sell Meth and Fentanyl

    In their plea agreements, co-conspirators Srinivasan and Ta admitted that their drug trafficking activities caused the death of three individuals and that they sold fentanyl-laced pills to two others who died of drug overdoses soon thereafter.

    November 7, 2023
    News

    No Arrests Made In Death of 69-Year-Old Jewish Man Who Died After Dueling Protests In Thousand Oaks

    Ventura County Medical Examiner Dr. Christopher Young told reporters that 69-year-old Paul Kessler had injuries to his head and facial area, including non-lethal bruising on the left side of his face that would be consistent with being struck.

    November 7, 2023
    Featured

    Three of the Most Venerated Names in California Punk Played an O.C. Punk Festival This Weekend

    Punk in the Park in Orange County is southern California's most exciting punk festival since Warped Tour.

    November 7, 2023
    News

    Video: Veteran LAPD Officer Chokes Handcuffed R&B Producer After He Spits At Him During Mental Health Crisis

    Body-worn camera footage captured LAPD Officer Oswaldo Pedemonte choking a suicidal music producer who was handcuffed to a gurney in North Hollywood last month, after the producer appeared to spit in the officer’s direction.

    November 6, 2023
    See all posts