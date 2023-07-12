From Puebla to Torrance: This Tamalero Makes LA’s ‘Super-Super-Duper’ Sized Tamales
From Puebla to Torrance, Valerio Campos started selling tamales from the back of his sedan until he found this brick-and-mortar in Torrance to rent. He thought to himself making bigger tamales would be better for business. His business idea has paid off, going through as many as 20,000 of his girthy stumps of masa during the Christmas season alone.
