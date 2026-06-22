Skip to Content
L.A. TACO home
L.A. TACO home
Log In
L.A. Taco Guides

L.A.’s Best 30 Black-Owned Restaurants: Vegan, Brunch, Coffee and More for Juneteenth and Beyond

Use this guide to eat your way through all of Los Angeles in real solidarity and keep coming back to support these businesses and chefs.

1:50 PM PDT on June 22, 2026

a plate of grits with vegetables, fried catfish, and a biscuit on the side

Loaded catfish and grits. Photo via Breakfast with Millie.

Navigating your cultural identity doesn’t always come with a roadmap. At least, it didn’t for me. As an Afro-Latina, Juneteenth wasn’t a holiday I grew up celebrating with block parties, backyard cookouts, or passed-down family traditions. It was a piece of my heritage I had to seek out on my own, but the Black community in Los Angeles embraced me and helped me discover some of the city’s best culinary gems.

While holidays like Juneteenth are crucial moments for celebration and reflection, supporting Black-owned businesses needs to be a year-round commitment. Whether you're looking for comforting soul food or some innovative vegan dishes, here is a breakdown of my favorite spots. Use this guide to eat your way through all of Los Angeles in real solidarity and keep coming back to support these businesses and chefs.

Share the Taco:

Karina Soriano

Karina Soriano is a Los Angeles-based journalist who covers the crossroads of music, food, art, and social issues. She spotlights the everyday people who really keep LA moving. Usually, while stuck in traffic, looking for a good place to eat.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from L.A. TACO

News

Smoke From The Lineage Logistics Fire Continues To Pollute L.A.

Smoke from the fire in Boyle Heights floated throughout the county, into Dodger Stadium, and as far east as Pomona, into Montclair and San Bernardino County.

June 21, 2026
Art

This El Sereno Art Show Pits Luchadores Against ICE

For one day only, The Eastside Cafe will host 200% Mexa, a lucha libre-focused art exhibit featuring artists from Mexico and the USA.

June 19, 2026
L.A. Taco Guides

The Best Tacos Around SoFi Stadium and Intuit Dome

There’s no shortage of taco shops, trucks, and stands in and around the Inglewood area. You can drive down Hawthorne Blvd between Century Blvd and the 105 freeway to find a dozen taco trucks competing for your attention.

June 18, 2026
Events

Free Flautas and Fresh Beer: L.A. TACO’s Watch Party at Homage Brewing Today at 5 PM!

Indie journalism, some of the best cold beers in L.A., free crispy taquitos for members, and Mexico (or South Korea!) kicking the ball around for 90 minutes. Winner gets first place. Come cheer your team on.

June 18, 2026
Drink

I Went Inside Tanlines, L.A.’s New Bikini Coffeeshop

Tanlines presents itself as something transgressive—a bikini coffee shop in an industrial corner of Los Angeles. But after a few hours inside, the novelty wears off and something much stranger emerges: It's just a neighborhood café.

June 18, 2026
Taco Members Only

Do Protests Actually Work?

According to this researcher, no.

June 18, 2026
See all posts