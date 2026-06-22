Navigating your cultural identity doesn’t always come with a roadmap. At least, it didn’t for me. As an Afro-Latina, Juneteenth wasn’t a holiday I grew up celebrating with block parties, backyard cookouts, or passed-down family traditions. It was a piece of my heritage I had to seek out on my own, but the Black community in Los Angeles embraced me and helped me discover some of the city’s best culinary gems.

While holidays like Juneteenth are crucial moments for celebration and reflection, supporting Black-owned businesses needs to be a year-round commitment. Whether you're looking for comforting soul food or some innovative vegan dishes, here is a breakdown of my favorite spots. Use this guide to eat your way through all of Los Angeles in real solidarity and keep coming back to support these businesses and chefs.