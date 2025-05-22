Skip to Content
L.A. TACO home
L.A. TACO logo
Log In
We want you to become a member!
Food

Bar Nuda Takes Over Venice With Zero-Proof Carajillos, Sushi-Grade Tostadas, and ‘Sade Night’

“We launched Bar Nuda to create a sober, social, safe space where people can go out, make connections, get those deep belly laughs, and without the pressure of drinking booze, while also celebrating our beautiful Mexican culture,” says one of the founders.

12:59 PM PDT on May 22, 2025

A bartender in a cowboy hat pours a red liquid from a bottle into a glass. In front of him are bottles with liquids in various colors.

Bartender Brian J. Orozco in action at Bar Nuda. Photo by Hadley Tomicki for L.A. TACO.

When one thinks about the Venice boardwalk, sobriety isn’t usually the first word to come to mind. But a breezy, fun sober space is rocking just a block away from the beach, with plans to stay for the summer at the crossroads of Brooks and Pacific Avenue.

At Bar Nuda, a DJ’s música tropical beats circle through the air as plates of pollo verde-loaded nachos and sushi-grade ahi tostadas are passed to tables of lively guests, sipping on zero-proof cempasuchil carajillos, mock margaritas, and chrysanthemum-based, non-alcoholic wine that gets fermented in the Kunlun Mountain snow.

A man in a cowboy hat pours drinks next to a man in a Dodgers hat, looking at a coffee machine.
Bar Nuda bartender Bryant J. Orozco next to Ellis Morris. Photo by Hadley Tomicki for L.A. TACO.
Bar Nuda's Pablo Murillo. Photo by Hadley Tomicki for L.A. TACO.

Bar Nuda comes from Pablo Murillo and Morris Ellis, who together launched the Aguas Locas brand of healthier aguas frescas during the pandemic, using an unemployment check Murillo, formerly a manager at Venice’s Rose Cafe, had received amid the forced shutdown of restaurants. 

The duo launched Bar Nuda in Venice two years ago with bartender Bryant J. Orozco, setting up in different neighborhoods and locations. This summer, they’ll be opening Nuda Wednesdays through Fridays in the evening in the Shepard Fairey-and-surf book-scattered space of Little Lunch, a cafe by day in Venice.

After two years of pop-ups, this more stable arrangement is a great step in the evolution of the sober party.

“Now we have the opportunity to host people in our own space and set the tone and the vibe while also offering food, which is something that we've never done,” says Murillo. “Before it was like, just come to the Bar Nuda and have a drink. Now we're able to curate the entire experience.” 

A pink drink garnished in dried hibiscus flower, with foam and ice on top.
Rosa Nuda with an N/A Tequila, bougainvillea, rose hips, lemon, and N/A organe bitters. Photo by Hadley Tomicki for L.A. TACO.
A deep red drink in a Nick and Nora glass garnished with dried hibiscus, in front of two bottles of an orange N/A wine.
Magon with beets, ginger, Optimist Fresh, hibiscus, and grape, in front of bottles of United Ferments' Snow Chrysanthemum wine. Photo by Hadley Tomicki for L.A. TACO.

The experience takes the form of a banging party in which alcohol is not needed or missed, hinging on Orozco’s drinks, which are as beautiful as they are complex. We enjoyed a Magón, a deep red shroud coating the inside of a Nick and Nora glass garnished with dried hibiscus, woven from the interplay of beets, ginger, and grape tannins, with a base of the non-alcoholic spirit brand Optimist’s Fresh. 

We also had the Rosa Nuda, in which rose hips and bougainvillea vibrated around a core of zero-proof Tequila. And savored the stunning flavor in a refreshing glass of United Ferments’ Snow Chrysanthemum N/A wine. While kicking back, talking with neighboring tables, and digging into tostadas layered with sushi-grade ahi with sweet onion and mango-habanero shrimp, as well as a dynamite braised beef tamal from a vendor named Petra. 

Sushi-grade ahi tuna tostada, left, and a mango-habanero shrimp tostada.
Sushi-grade ahi tuna tostada, left, and a mango-habanero shrimp tostada. Photo by Hadley Tomicki for L.A. TACO.
A Cotija-and-cilantro-topped tamal on a paper that says Bar Nuda many times
Braised beef tamal from Petra's Tamales. Photo by Hadley Tomicki for L.A. TACO.

“What we're really hoping is that people see it for more than just a place to grab a non-alcoholic drink, but as almost like a third space where they can go to after the beach, they can go to after work,” says Murillo. ”To have some more fun while, you know, while letting loose, but also, you know, feeling great the next day.”

For Murillo, who is celebrating over two years of sobriety, running Bar Nuda has given him the chance to try and be a role model for both his two children and those around him.

A countertop with a Virgen de Guadalupe statue, a vase full of dried palm, a plate that says Bar Nuda, and a ceramic water coooler and pots.
Photo by Hadley Tomicki for L.A. TACO.
A DJ spins on a digital deck in front of some Shepard Fairey artwork.
Photo by Hadley Tomicki for L.A. TACO.

“We launched Bar Nuda to create a sober, social, safe space where people can go out, make connections, get those deep belly laughs, and without the pressure of drinking booze, while also celebrating our beautiful Mexican culture,” he says. “My own father passed away from alcohol-related issues. And so to be able to change the narrative of my family and to also help others do that same thing, while creating a space where we can, in a sense, heal while enjoying a night out and enjoying wellness.”

Murillo’s father passed away in 2017 after being deported to Mexico, three months after the birth of his eldest daughter.

“They never got the chance to meet,” he says. “That's why Bar Nuda is so special to me. It allows me to honor him and my culture at the same time while, you know, setting the example not only for my own kids but for my community.”

Murillo was raised on Catalina Island, is a punk guitarist, and has organized beach clean-up events. Bringing Bar Nuda back to Venice is a full-circle moment. 

A large room with a checkered couch and leather couch, a DJ in front of numerous Shepard Fairey prints, and house plants
The Little Lunch space moments before filling up with Bar Nuda guests. Photo by Hadley Tomicki for L.A. TACO.
Photo by Hadley Tomicki for L.A. TACO.

He tells L.A. TACO Bar Nuda tends to get three types of guests. People seeking community and a cultural experience. People who are sober due to a variety of reasons, be it religion, health, or something more personal, who are seeking this kind of space. And those who are just curious about what a sober party space might look like.

“We're very conscious of that so we try to curate and really try to do our best to be there for everyone and be super inclusive,” he says. “This elderly Muslim couple, who is completely sober and had never been or had a bar experience in their lives before, [were] super thankful for us to be able to create a space for them to be able to enjoy that experience that they've never had in their lives.”

“There are others who are, you know, very grateful to have a space like this because they don't drink or recently stopped drinking or their friends don't drink and they feel like, ‘wow, this is somewhere that I can really see myself, you know, coming back to because there's never really been anything like it.’”

Whether you’re sober or just looking for a great vibe with incredible zero-proof drinks and some beach day-friendly Mexican eats, Bar Nuda will be here through the summer.

Murillo says he and his partners are planning various collaborations and activations, too, such as nights devoted to Selena, Sade, and hip-hop. He's also offering a craft mocktail workshop on Wednesdays. The Venice pop-up may also work as a sort of test to see if a more permanent brick-and-mortar version could be around the corner.

Whatever is to come, the summer is almost upon us. And now you know a rare safe and sober space right off the Boardwalk to bring friends and family after soaking up some sun.

Bar Nuda ~ Wednesdays-Fridays, 7-10 PM ~ 50 Brooks Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90291

A brown brick building in Venice used for Little Lunch and Bar Nuda, from the outside, showing a sign that reads "Coffee"
Bar Nuda at the Little Lunch space. Photo by Hadley Tomicki for L.A. TACO.

Share the taco:

Hadley Tomicki

One of L.A. TACO's co-founders, Hadley Tomicki is a critic and journalist whose work has appeared in the Los Angeles Times, New York Magazine, and many other places.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from L.A. TACO

News

California DOJ Finally Begins Reviewing Wrongful Convictions, Following L.A. TACO Report

This comes four months after L.A. TACO first reported that the PCJU had not begun accepting applications from defendants who say they were wrongfully convicted, nearly two years after Attorney General Rob Bonta made headlines for launching the DOJ’s first-ever post-conviction review unit. 

May 22, 2025
Mexico

L.A. TACO’s Guide To The Best Mariscos, Tacos, and Drinking Spots In Ensenada

Drive into Baja California from downtown San Diego to hit one of Mexico's seafood powerhouses: Ensenada, home to the most crucial port city that supplies the majority of pristine seafood to the rest of the country (and even bluefin tuna to Japan). It’s also a laid-back destination where many flock for the perfect battered fish taco in the state where that beloved taco style was created.

May 22, 2025
We want you to become a member!

Support L.A. TACO

Street Vending

Self-Deport or Stand Firm: The Heartbreak of L.A.’s Undocumented Street Vendors

Trump’s crackdown on immigration could disrupt Los Angeles’ thriving street vending industry, and in some cases, already has. Some street vendors have reduced their presence on the street. Vendors Camacho and Lopez have gone from five days a week to just vending on the weekends.

May 21, 2025
Food

This Crispy Honduran Fried Chicken Is Harvard Heights’ Juiciest Hidden Secret

Tucked away in a strip mall on Western Avenue, this spot serves crispy Honduran fried chicken that’s juicy and bursting with flavor. Served with tajadas and chimol-topped cabbage, it’s a must-try for L.A.'s fried chicken-obsessed.

May 20, 2025
Interview

Punk Icon Shawn Stern On the World’s Best Underground Scene (and Surviving Slam Dancing in the Desert)

We caught up with Shawn Stern on the day after Youth Brigade played first show in five years with all three brothers in the lineup again. To get his insights on the how L.A. became—and continues to be—the epicenter of underground punk rock, and practical tips for surviving the chaos and camaraderie of Punk Rock Bowling this weekend in downtown Las Vegas.

May 20, 2025
Featured

The Giant Taco Hiding Under The 10 Freeway

This giant rolled taco challenges your preconceived definitions of what a taco is and is not.

May 19, 2025
See all posts