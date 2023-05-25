Man Cleared In Shooting of Baldwin Park High School Students After Spending 33 Years Behind Bars
Just 22 at the time, David Saldana was convicted and sentenced to 45 years-to-life in 1990 for an Oct. 27, 1989, shooting that targeted six high school students who were driving after a football game.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from L.A. TACO
Spot Check: Venezuelan Steak Sandwiches in DTLA, Pulled Pork Enchiladas In Culver, Walking Dead Tiki Cocktails In MDR, and An NBA Legend’s Wine Dinner at Angler
You'll also find new pork kra pao in West L.A., chamoy-and-tepache spritzes in Los Feliz, and one chef's attempt at making " the most versatile hot sauce in the known universe."
Headlines: City Adds Traffic Barriers To Prevent ‘Fast & Furious’ Fans From Doing Donuts in Echo Park Neighborhood
After 20 years of neighborhood complaints, the city has added " a disorienting jumble of yellow in unpredictable patterns in the middle of the asphalt" to stop the movie's most rabid fans.
Teen Fell to His Death While Attempting to Film Himself Climbing 6th Street Bridge Arch
A 17-year-old boy slipped and fell while climbing one of the 6th Street Viaduct's arches over the weekend, according to the Los Angeles Times.
Attorneys For BLM-LA Co-Founder Want to Know Which LAPD Had Her Phone Number Prior to ‘Swatting’ Incident
The Aug. 12, 2020, call brought armed police officers to Abdullah's Mid-City residence, where she was home with her kids at the time and had a shotgun pointed at her.
Headlines: Combined Annual Income of $178,400 Needed to Buy a Home in Southern California
The figure goes up to $185,200 in L.A. County. That is, if you can find a home for $746,750.