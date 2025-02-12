Skip to Content
No AI. No Algorithms. No Billionaires: JOIN OUR MISSION AT L.A. TACO TODAY!!

Just L.A. people supporting real street-level journalism. Become an L.A. TACO Member today.

12:27 PM PST on February 12, 2025

L.A. TACO's world-famous Tacoman, bandannaed-up and holding a sign that says AI Algorithims Billionaires, which are all crossed out

JOIN OUR MISSION AT L.A. TACO TODAY!!

L.A. TACO is launching its first membership drive of 2025 TODAY, and we want you to join us!!

Last year, we staved off extinction by reaching 3,500 subscribing members, falling somewhat short of our goal. This year, we're finally re-launching our effort to reach 5,000 members.

Meeting this goal will ensure we not only survive 2025 in a time when independent journalism is more crucially necessary than ever but also that we can publish more incredible news reports and killer food finds, bring two of our hard-working staff members full-time, grow our freelancing budget to continue sharing our platform with our city's emerging voices, and continue fighting for this city and our readers.

When you join as a paying member of L.A. TACO, you get access to our stories and our revolutionary taco-finder app filled with discounts for L.A.'s best tacos. 

Not only that, but you also get a weekly e-newsletter offering an inside look at our newsroom's latest, plus contests and giveaways, as well as a weekly Friday newsletter all about our best new food finds around the city. You also get free admission to L.A. TACO events and tastings.

That's a lot for just $59.95 a year (and higher tiers come with free L.A. TACO merch). All while supporting L.A. TACO's mission of giving L.A. the independent alternative publication it deserves.

NO AI. NO ALGORITHMS. NO BILLIONAIRES.

Just L.A. people supporting real street-level journalism.

Become an L.A. TACO Member today.

