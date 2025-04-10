Skip to Content
L.A. TACO home
L.A. TACO logo
Log In
We want you to become a member!
News

Erewhon’s Santa Monica Location Closes Cafe Due To ‘Major Vermin Infestation’

Looks like even the vermin aren't sticking around for $20 smoothies.

2:38 PM PDT on April 10, 2025

Hailey Bieber's Strawberry Glaze Skin $20 Smoothie. Photo via Erewhon.

Hailey Bieber’s Strawberry Glaze Skin $20 Smoothie. Photo via Erewhon.

1Comments

An upscale grocery chain known for selling $20 smoothies closed the cafe area of one of its westside locations due to a “major” vermin infestation, according to an L.A. County Public Health report reviewed by L.A. TACO.

On April 8, Erewhon Market’s Santa Monica location at 2800 Wilshire Boulevard was cited for a “major” vermin infestation, meaning there was “an imminent health hazard that warrants immediate correction and may require closure of the food facility,” according to Public Health.

The upscale westside grocery store was also cited for multiple “minor” and “good retail practice” (GRP) violations involving plumbing issues, not having adequate ventilation and lighting in designated areas, as well as failing to make sure nonfood-contact surfaces are clean and in good repair.

Los Angeles Public Health and Erewhon Market did not immediately respond to requests for comment sent via email.

On social media, people are roasting the Los Angeles-based grocery store known for selling $19 single strawberries, $16 tortilla chips, $69 nanoformulated immune elixirs, $18 eggs, and $138 organic cotton tote bags.

“If they just charged $20 per rat people would be flocking over there,” a Reddit user wrote.

“Local roaches are a delicacy and cost $30 for 16oz at Erewhon,” another user joked.

“Can i get my Hailey Beiber smoothie with a side of hantavirus please?” someone else wrote.

In a statement to Curbed, a spokesperson for Erewhon Market told the news outlet: “We deeply regret that a roach was found in our tonic bar, and we sincerely apologize for this lapse in our standards.”

An Erewhon spokesperson told the Los Angeles Times that the Santa Monica store “voluntarily” closed their cafe and they anticipated it reopening later Thursday.

When we called Erewhon’s Santa Monica location, the person who answered the phone said they were currently open for business.

Looks like even the vermin aren't sticking around for $20 Bieber-themed smoothies.

Share the taco:

Lexis-Olivier Ray
@ShotOn35mm

Lexis-Olivier Ray is a housing, justice and culture reporter for L.A. TACO.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from L.A. TACO

Taco Madness

Meet the Spicy 16 Taquerías That Advanced to Round 3. Voting Is Now Open!

Did your favorite spot make it to the Spicy 16? It's a royal rumble of L.A.'s best 64 taquerías.

April 10, 2025
Opinion

Opinion: We Must Defend Chicano Studies From Trump’s Attacks …Again

There is no doubt that attacks on courses like Chicano Studies are coming—indeed, they are already here. The assaults seen on Tucson’s Mexican American Studies and the1619 Project will only intensify and spread nationwide. The real question is: Are we prepared to confront them?

April 10, 2025
We want you to become a member!

Support L.A. TACO

News

City of L.A. ‘Beautifies’ Chinatown Park, Then Fences It Off And Keeps It Closed For A Year

Today, more than 12 months after the area was cleared of unhoused people, Alameda Triangle remains fenced off. And it doesn’t appear that the area has been maintained for months.

April 10, 2025
Food

L.A. Restaurants and Food Trucks, Here’s How to Apply for $10,000 in Recovery Grants After L.A. Fires

The grants will be given in $10,000 denominations to 242 eateries, coming at a time when local restaurants and food businesses remain embattled.

April 9, 2025
See all posts