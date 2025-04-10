An upscale grocery chain known for selling $20 smoothies closed the cafe area of one of its westside locations due to a “major” vermin infestation, according to an L.A. County Public Health report reviewed by L.A. TACO.

On April 8, Erewhon Market’s Santa Monica location at 2800 Wilshire Boulevard was cited for a “major” vermin infestation, meaning there was “an imminent health hazard that warrants immediate correction and may require closure of the food facility,” according to Public Health.

The upscale westside grocery store was also cited for multiple “minor” and “good retail practice” (GRP) violations involving plumbing issues, not having adequate ventilation and lighting in designated areas, as well as failing to make sure nonfood-contact surfaces are clean and in good repair.

Los Angeles Public Health and Erewhon Market did not immediately respond to requests for comment sent via email.

On social media, people are roasting the Los Angeles-based grocery store known for selling $19 single strawberries, $16 tortilla chips, $69 nanoformulated immune elixirs, $18 eggs, and $138 organic cotton tote bags.

“If they just charged $20 per rat people would be flocking over there,” a Reddit user wrote.

“Local roaches are a delicacy and cost $30 for 16oz at Erewhon,” another user joked.

“Can i get my Hailey Beiber smoothie with a side of hantavirus please?” someone else wrote.

In a statement to Curbed, a spokesperson for Erewhon Market told the news outlet: “We deeply regret that a roach was found in our tonic bar, and we sincerely apologize for this lapse in our standards.”

An Erewhon spokesperson told the Los Angeles Times that the Santa Monica store “voluntarily” closed their cafe and they anticipated it reopening later Thursday.

When we called Erewhon’s Santa Monica location, the person who answered the phone said they were currently open for business.

Looks like even the vermin aren't sticking around for $20 Bieber-themed smoothies.