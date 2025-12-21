There have been seven deaths in Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody so far in December, making it the deadliest month in the deadliest year for deaths in federal immigration custody in decades.

“ICE's in-custody deaths this past year average less than 1% — this is the lowest in ICE history,” reads a claim in an ICE press release, despite evidence that shows otherwise.

According to L.A. TACO’s reporting, there have been at least 33 deaths involving federal immigration agencies this year. At least 26 deaths occurred in ICE custody.

One death occurred after a man was released directly from the Adelanto Detention Facility to a hospital where he later passed away.

At least four deaths have occurred during federal immigration enforcement actions, including a man who was struck by a vehicle fleeing an immigration raid at a Home Depot in Monrovia, California.

Two deaths occurred during a mass shooting outside of an ICE facility in Dallas.

“Not only is ICE/CBP detaining so many of our vulnerable community members- they target the elderly, medically in need, they detain them with brutality and harm,” said Cynthia Santiago, an immigration lawyer.

“Detention centers have no capacity to provide medical care, those detained waits many days or weeks to receive their medications, the health care staff can't even administer medications properly, and do not the ability to respond to urgent or emergency care.”

President Donald Trump participates in a walking tour of the immigration detention center nicknamed “Alligator Alcatraz”, Tuesday, July 1, 2025, in Ochopee, Florida. Official White House Photo by Daniel Torok

Remembering those who have died at the hands of federal immigration agents this month:

Jean Wilson Brutus, 41, New Jersey

Brutus, a Haitian national died of “natural causes” on December 12. He was being detained at the Delaney Hall Detention Facility, according to an ICE press release. He suffered a “medical emergency” and was transferred to University Hospital in Newark where he passed away.

Nenko Stanev Gantchev, 56, Michigan

Gantchev, a Bulgarian national, died in ICE custody on December 15 at the North Lake Processing Center from suspected “natural causes,” but the cause of death is still under investigation, according to ICE.

Delvin Francisco Rodriguez, 39, Mississippi

Rodriguez, a Nicaraguan national, died in ICE custody at the Merit Health Natchez facility on December 14, according to ICE. On December 4, staff received an emergency medical call and said he did not have a pulse. He was detained in the Adams County Detention Center.

Fouad Saeed Abdulkadir, 46, Pennsylvania

Abdulkadir was an Eritrean national who died in ICE custody at the Moshannon Valley Processing Center on December 14, according to ICE. The cause of death is still under investigation.

“On April 30, 2018, he adjusted his status in the United States to that of a lawful permanent resident. Records indicate that he has no claim to U.S. citizenship,” said the press release.

Shiraz Fathehali Sachwani, 48, Texas

Sachwani, a Pakastani national, died in ICE custody at Texas Health Huguley Hospital on December 6, according to ICE. He was detained at Prairieland Detention Center, where he was transferred to the hospital on November 28 for low oxygen levels and tachycardia.

Pete Sumalo Montejo, 72, Texas

Montejo, a Phillipino national, died in ICE custody at the Valley Baptist Medical Center on December 5, according to ICE. He was detained in the Montgomery Processing Center and was hospitalized because he “fell ill,” then was transferred to two different medical centers.

Francisco Gaspar Andres, 48, Texas

Andres, a Guatemalan national, died in ICE custody at The Hospitals of Providence East on December 3, according to ICE. He was detained at Camp East Montana Detention Facility. He was admitted to the hospital for low sodium levels and diagnosed with hyponatremia and pansinusitis. His health continued to decline and he went into renal failure and had internal bleeding.

Fragile Freedom faith action by the American Baptist Churches of Metro Chicago (ABCMC) at Broadview, Illinois US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility on 21 November 2025 Paul Goyette

If you need legal support for a loved one who is in detention, you can call Immigrant Defenders Law Center Rapid Response Legal Resource Hotline (213) 833-8283.